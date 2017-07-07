Class I Rail Traffic Midyear 2017 Update - It's Time To Shift Focus On Pricing

Some core commodities may be approaching peak performance in the short-term, investors should start shifting a closer focus on pricing.

Total Class I rail traffic through June of 2017 was up 5.9 percent with carload and intermodal traffic up 6.8 and 3.9 percent.





Class I total traffic continued to accelerate during June of 2017. Overall, monthly performance was up 5.9 percent versus last year. Compared to last month’s 7.6 percent improvement, this reflected a 170-basis point (bps) decline.

It should be noted that all carload and intermodal unit traffic is reflective of carried railcars. Carried railcars are a combination of carloads and/or intermodal units originated and received. Investors looking for information regarding unique carload and intermodal unit growth should review the weekly rail traffic reports provided by the American Association of Railroads (NYSE:AAR).

Despite the “double-counting” effect from using carried railcars, this is an important metric since all railroad operators collect revenue for any railcars utilizing any part of their network or equipment. Comparatively, total U.S. and North America originated rail traffic was up 4.5 and 5.7 percent for the first six months of 2017.

Mexico originated rail traffic for the first six months of the year, was down 1.4 percent (a 60-bps improvement from last month), while Canada was up 11.8 percent (a 70-bps improvement). As stated, North America railroad traffic was up 5.7 percent through June 2017. This mirrors the 5.9 percent growth for U.S. and Canada Class Is.

Despite the muted performance during January, total rail traffic has performed near or above 5 percent year-over-year ((YoY)) six out of the past eight months. June’s performance reflected the fourth consecutive month with greater than 5 percent results, and the eighth consecutive month of positive growth. Canadian National (CNI) continues to be the strongest performer with total rail traffic up 11.8 percent through June; a 60-bps improvement from May.

Canadian National led all Class Is for intermodal units, up 12.3 percent; Kansas City Southern (KSU) has remained the leader for carload units up 11.5 percent through the year. Other performance for total rail traffic was as follows; BNSF (BRK.B) 7.5 percent, Kansas City Southern 5.8 percent, Norfolk Southern (NSC) 4.9 percent, Canadian Pacific (CP) 4.7 percent, Union Pacific (UNP) 3.2 percent and CSX (CSX) 0.9 percent. All Class Is witnessed improved performance during June, with the exceptions being BNSF and Norfolk Southern.

For Class I container traffic YoY, June performance increased by 6.8 percent versus last year, an 80-bps increase from May’s 6 percent. Investors should note that container traffic includes both international and domestic services.

International and domestic container units carried witnessed a strong surge during the last few months of 2016. The start of 2017 has continued to witness more gradual and stable performance. This momentum may last through the summer/early fall.

June reflected the eighth positive month out of the previous nine. The 6.8 percent performance was the highest result for 2017, eclipsing last week. Trailer traffic has now witnessed four consecutive months of positive growth from last year, June’s result declined by 130-bps from May to 6.3 percent.

Class I Rail Operator Through June Intermodal Traffic Through June Performance Containers Trailers BNSF 2,570,828 5.0% 5.3% 2.3% Norfolk Southern 1,980,082 4.4% 3.9% 10.2% Union Pacific 1,843,433 0.7% 0.9% -2.4% CSX 1,400,429 1.4% 1.8% -7.5% Canadian National 1,202,322 12.3% 12.3% -92.0% Canadian Pacific 482,609 1.6% 1.1% 12.8% Kansas City Southern 469,333 -1.1% -1.1% 33.5%

Source: Class I websites and personal database, container units carried

To date, Canadian National, BNSF, Norfolk Southern, Canadian Pacific and Union Pacific and CSX have witnessed positive growth for container units carried. Kansas City Southern has continued to lag peers, but has improved. CSX has continued to witness negative trailer units carried. Kansas City Southern’s trailer units carried declined substantially, while Union Pacific was down marginally. It should be noted that Canadian National’s trailer performance is reflective of an immaterial amount of traffic during 2016.

U.S. and Canada Class I carload traffic witnessed sustained strong performance with a YoY increase at 5.1 percent, reflecting a 390-bps decline from May. Carloads carried during 2017 continued to perform substantially stronger than 2016, and recently have eclipsed 2015’s performance. Energy prices continue to display weakness of late, expectations for summer demand to improve prices remains to be seen. While carload performance has been solid all year, a peak may be forming for certain commodities.

June’s performance witnessed a strong decline from May, and reflected the second consecutive month of declines. The trend remains positive as we have now witnessed eight consecutive months of YoY growth. Through the year, all Class Is in the U.S. and Canada have maintained positive carload traffic. CSX continues to lag its peers; a strong focal point remains on the company; the month of June did see some acceleration.

For Class I carload top five commodities, coal continued to sustain improvement as June performance was up 9.9 percent YoY, versus the 17.1 percent gain during May. Performance for Class Is during the month was as follows; CSX 26.3 percent, Norfolk Southern 16.4 percent, BNSF 9.3 percent, Union Pacific 8.5 percent, Canadian Pacific -0.1 percent, Kansas City Southern -3.1 percent and Canadian National at -19.1 percent. Coal may see flat to marginally negative performance beginning as early as mid-July.

Chemicals performance was up 4.8 percent during June YoY, versus the 4.2 performance during May. Performance for Class Is during the month was as follows; Canadian Pacific 17.5 percent, Union Pacific 7.4 percent, BNSF at 3.7 percent, CSX 3.1 percent, Canadian National 2.6 percent, Kansas City Southern 1 percent, Norfolk Southern at -2.3 percent. If chemicals can sustain and/or marginally improve, chances are performance will remain near the 5 percent level through 2017.

Class I Rail Operator Through June Carload Traffic Through June Performance Coal Chemicals Motor Vehicles & Equipment Grain Petroleum Union Pacific 2,408,742 5.2% 16.9% 4.1% -6.1% 16.1% -21.7% BNSF 2,461,954 10.3% 20.3% -0.3% 11.7% 11.8% -14.0% CSX 1,815,196 0.6% 7.0% 1.1% -2.0% -9.4% -14.6% Norfolk Southern 1,774,884 5.4% 22.9% -3.2% -1.7% 4.6% -11.3% Canadian National 1,605,596 11.5% -17.7% 3.9% 7.1% 19.7% 12.8% Canadian Pacific 816,934 6.6% 4.0% 9.7% -19.6% 10.3% -1.8% Kansas City Southern 653,041 11.5% 41.8% 1.6% 29.9% 1.9% 16.2%

Source: Class I websites and personal database, carloads carried

Motor vehicle and equipment performance declined at -1.1 percent during June YoY, versus a 1.2 percent gain during May. Performance for Class Is during the month was as follows; Kansas City Southern 20.4 percent, Canadian National 8.6 percent, BNSF 7.6 percent, Union Pacific at -3 percent, Norfolk Southern at -3.1 percent, CSX at -7.9 percent and Canadian Pacific at -18.6 percent. If motor vehicle and equipment levels remain near the 43,000-weekly level, there still may be some positive results in the short-term. However, by late-August, negative performance may become more consistent.

Grain performance improved, up 5.5 percent during June YoY, versus the 22.6 percent gain during May. Performance for Class Is during the month was as follows; Canadian National 27.4 percent, Canadian Pacific 23 percent, Kansas City Southern at 22.7 percent, Union Pacific 4.5 percent, BNSF -2.4 percent, Norfolk Southern -6.7 percent and CSX at -8.1 percent. Similar to motor vehicle and equipment, grain may experience solid performance in the short-term. By late-September and onward, the comparable will be tougher to beat.

Petroleum performance declined by -5.9 percent during June YoY, versus the -6.7 percent decline during May. This marks the fifth time during the previous 18 months that petroleum has performed in negative single-digits.

Performance for Class Is during the month was as follows; Canadian Pacific at 26.1 percent, Kansas City Southern 24 percent, Canadian National 17.3 percent, Norfolk Southern at -15.5 percent, CSX at -17.5 percent, Union Pacific at -17.5 percent and BNSF at -20 percent. While there may be some positive weeks in the second half of 2017, marginal negative performance may remain as a majority.

Crushed stone, gravel and sand increased by 29.2 percent during June YoY, versus the 28.1 percent increase during May. This is the sixth consecutive month of double-digit performance versus last year; the fifth with performance greater than 25 percent.

Performance for Class Is during the month was as follows; Canadian Pacific 107.8 percent, Canadian National 65.6 percent, Union Pacific 36.4 percent, BNSF 35.3 percent, Kansas City Southern 30.6 percent, Norfolk Southern 8.2 percent and CSX 1.3 percent. At the current pace, this commodity group is likely to remain as the top performer for 2017, as other major commodities may face weakness in the short-term.

Based on the performance by individual Class Is, coal, chemicals, motor vehicles and equipment, grain and crushed stone, gravel and sand have continued to lead the improvement for carload traffic performance. Metals products has also been positive through June up 5.1 percent. As stated, the majority of these commodities may experience higher comparable levels in the short-term. Investors should continue to monitor these top six commodity trends as they reflected nearly 68 percent of carload traffic through June.

Through the midyear point for Class Is, rail stocks have remained at elevated levels, leading transports. CSX remains the top performer, up 51.9 percent through July 6 th, and will likely keep this position for the balance of the year. All Class Is continued to outperform the SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (XTN), but only Union Pacific has underperformed the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY).

Canadian National and Kansas City Southern have emerged as the next two top performers for the year with results at 21.5 and 20.8 percent respectively. These are core holdings in the Lean Long-Term Growth Portfolio (LLGP) as the initial potential expected has been achieved. Trade policy rhetoric remains a risk, but fundamental changes to the North America Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) remain questionable at best.

Looking at overall Class I rail performance, you have to like Union Pacific as it has greatly lagged peers. The fact that both CSX and Norfolk Southern are trading at higher multiples alone is cause to be thinking about Union Pacific. A price near the $105 or lower level would offer double-digit upside potential, not including the dividend.

The first half of 2017 has been a very strong start for Class Is. After considering the core commodities driving performance through June, there is increasing risk that the back half of 2017 will see softer carload rail traffic. Container demand looks to remain strong through late-October, assuming traffic levels remain consistent. As rail traffic has peaked for some commodities, and is getting closer for more, investors should begin to shift more scrutiny on pricing, as well as trucking industry capacity.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CNI, KSU.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.