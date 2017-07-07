Our High Yield REIT Portfolio Designed For Outperformance

Pundits say active management can’t outperform and passive ETFs are the way of the future. They say fees are too high and markets are too efficient such that any potential alpha is washed out by the cost of active management.

One year ago, we set out to prove everyone wrong.

2CHYP, or the 2nd Market Capital Corsaires High Yield Portfolio began trading on 7/1/16 with $100,000 and as of 6/30/17 is worth $115,766. That is a return of 15.76% compared to REITs coming in at -1.82% as measured by the RMS.

This is not a victory lap - one year could easily be a fluke. So, in our perpetual quest to prove the merits of active management, we intend to crush the market return again this year and every year until I get old and senile.

Alpha is more plentiful, both positive and negative

There is a simple inverse relationship between market efficiency and alpha generation potential. The more mispricing exists, the more an active manager can outperform or underperform. 2 concurrent phenomena have amplified the alpha potential in the market.

Lower active share

Emergent groupthink

Passive investment allows mispricing as it does not have a mechanism for adjusting for fundamentals. Thus, as the active share decreased over the past decades and to a greater degree in the past 3 years, there is a reduced correcting mechanism. When prices get out of whack, there is simply not enough active investment to return pricing to intrinsic value, even if the active managers correctly identify the mispricing.

The impact of the diminished correcting mechanism is amplified by the emergence of social media and other mass distribution networks, which afford widespread groupthink. As an increasing number of analysts and pundits voice their opinions publicly, there is an appearance of a well-researched consensus, which can drastically influence the market.

Specifically, it results in a greater degree of agreement on complex issues than would naturally result from independent analysis of the same issues. Therefore, in situations where there used to be opposing arguments that created a market, overwhelming and universally bullish or bearish sentiment can move stocks far outside of efficient pricing.

Taking advantage of this unusual environment

At a time when active managers are getting the most hate and active share is the lowest it has been in decades, this is the ideal performance environment for the active managers who remain.

There is more alpha available and it is easier to find because there is less competing smart money.

So far, this article covers why we have made 2CHYP and our goals with it, but more important is how we intend to outperform. It is a mix of careful stock selection guided by rigorous fundamental analysis and amplified by active opportunistic trading. Without further ado, here is our portfolio heading into the 2nd half of the year.

Shown below are 2CHYP’s positions and weights as of 6/30/17

We color-coded the positions to indicate our view of risk levels. Those in green are solid companies, which could reasonably be owned long term while those in yellow are held specifically for their deep valuations. Spirit Realty (SRC), for example, is not a great company, but its price is so discounted relative to its cash flows that we think it has strong return prospects at current market pricing. Others in the yellow shade are good companies but may be considered too high leverage for some.

First, let us discuss 2CHYP at a portfolio level and then we will get into each of the individual holdings. Shown below are the portfolio’s metrics as compared to those of the index.

2CHYP has more than double the yield of the REIT index, coming in at 7.84%. Importantly, the yield is not generated by a high payout ratio, as 2CHYP’s payout ratio is actually lower than that of the index (70.6% versus 76.0%). The dividends are fully supported by the superior cash flows that come from buying stocks at a good value. The P/FFO of 2CHYP is only 9.0X 2017 estimated FFO making it less than half the multiple of the REIT index. Cheaper stocks means more cash flow and bigger dividends that are better supported.

It would be easy to create such portfolio metrics through buying the beaten down sectors like retail and hotels, but 2CHYP has these metrics with full diversification.

Diversification

A potential concern about 2CHYP is a perceived lack of diversification. Many people seem to believe that a 100% REIT portfolio cannot be diversified, but I intend to challenge this notion with a question.

What fundamental risk does the portfolio share?

The REIT structure in itself does not entail any particular fundamental exposure. Some of these companies are economically cyclical, while others are not and some are cyclical based on a different portion of the economy. CORR is exposed to oil and gas prices while CTT cares about the housing construction market. REITs touch every aspect of the economy and can be just as diverse as the S&P 500 when a portfolio is carefully curated. Thus, I would urge you to consider the diversification of 2CHYP on the grounds of fundamental exposure, rather than a simple label like REITs.

Grouped by fundamental exposure 2CHYP looks as follows.

Weights as of 6/30/17

For comparison, here are the concentrations for VNQ on the left and the RMZ on the right.

Source: Vanguard

It could be argued that we are actually more diversified than the index as we have meaningful exposure to more areas of the economy. Corrections, energy, and timber are irrelevantly small positions in the VNQ and RMZ, but provide material diversification to 2CHYP.

We view diversification from an angle of sufficiency. There is no mandate for us to maintain some exposure to any particular economic sector. The exposure is maintained if and only if we view it as opportunistic. If we didn’t like the fundamentals of hotels, we could bring in farmland as an alternative source of diversification and still have a sufficient amount at a portfolio level.

This allows us to diversify without sacrificing return potential to do so. Further, since we get our sector exposure through individual companies, rather than indexes, we can selectively pick the better aspects of that portion of the economy. The best example of this is Jernigan Capital (JCAP).

Self-storage has troubled fundamentals at the moment with demand threatening to decrease and supply coming in at a rapid pace. We are bearish on the sector’s outlook, but JCAP has a better vantage point as a financier of development. It is profiting from the massive wave of supply rather than falling victim to it.

Hotels are in a rough position, as there has been consolidation in the vertical, which is choking margins. OTAs and operators have become quite oligopolous as Orbitz and Starwood got absorbed. Thus, many hotel owners are struggling as Marriott and Expedia clean up. SoTHERLY Hotels (SOHO) can evade much of the problem through operating under its own independent flag, which it successfully launched at the Georgian Terrace and Whitehall.

Picking and choosing our positioning within each segment of the economy goes beyond diversification. It affords extracting excess return potential with superior fundamentals or more favorable pricing.

Telecommunications infrastructure is in high demand and quite profitable with high acquisition cap rates relative to the risk. Unfortunately, most telco infrastructure plays are priced for success at multiples around 20X. Uniti Group (UNIT) is the exception, trading at about half the multiple of its peers. This position gives us exposure to the same bullish fundamentals but with twice the yield.

Industrial REITs are a similar story with strong fundamentals on the back of e-commerce expansion and a revival of American manufacturing. Like the telecom REITs, these are mostly priced for perfection, but thanks to the inefficient market there are exceptions. Gramercy Property Trust (GPT) and Stag Industrial (STAG) are available at significant discounts to peers. In each case, we see strong long-term fundamentals with a solid current yield fully supported by the excess cash flows of low multiple REITs.

Retail positioning

As has been discussed at length, retail has fundamental struggles presently and perhaps indefinitely. While our retail weighting is slightly smaller than that of the index, it is still sizable at 17.1%. None of the 4 retail REITs we selected are immune to the effects of Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), but investors buying now are at such an advantage that they are functionally immune. Let me clarify this point.

If, for example, e-commerce and the retail struggles that result from it cause $5/share worth of harm to CBL, I view the investors as well protected because it has already dropped about $10/share on this headwind. Thus, even if the damage is as painful as it is expected to be, CBL investors buying at these low prices should come out ahead. Our analysis shows a similar margin of safety for each of our 4 retail holdings.

Whitestone has extremely well located properties with high traffic and high disposable income in their trade radii. To date, they have a track record of strong SSNOI growth and we expect this to continue as their shopping centers are weighted toward small shop services, which cannot be replicated online.

CBL & Associates (CBL) and Washington Prime (WPG) are both mall REITs that have not been given credit for the portfolio quality improvements made. Each has sold off or allowed foreclosure upon the lower 1/4th to 1/3rd of properties with the remaining assets being much stronger. With P/FFO multiples of 3.9X and 4.7X for CBL and WPG respectively, the market is clearly still pricing them as having low quality assets. These multiples would only be correct if FFO was to experience negative growth at a fairly fast pace. In contrast, we see CBL coming in flat and WPG growing at about 1% per year.

Kite Realty Group (KRG) has existing leases that are materially below market rates. As these come due, a simple mark-to-market provides sizable rollups, which have and should continue to afford KRG SSNOI growth of 2%-3%. This should translate to FFO/share growth in the mid-single digits. Although Amazon has made a foray into grocery with its purchase of Whole Foods, we continue to believe that grocery anchored centers will fare better than the rest of retail.

There is some fundamental difficulty for each of these companies, but it does not approach the magnitude of carnage in the chart above.

Healthcare Positioning

We have noticed an odd situation in which the diversified healthcare REITs like Ventas or Welltower trade at premium multiples while the pure-play healthcare REITs are discounted. To arbitrage this disparity, we built our own diversification with a mix of pure-plays.

Through Medical Properties Trust (MPW), Omega Healthcare (OHI) and New Senior Investment (SNR), 2CHYP gets balanced exposure to hospitals, skilled nursing and senior housing respectively. Of the 3, SNR is a bit weaker as it has tenant EBITDAR coverage ratios that are right on the bubble. We will be watching it closely, but feel the deep value at which it trades makes the reward worth the risk.

OHI and MPW, however, are true blue-chip REITs that have no business trading anywhere close to the sub-10 multiples they are at now. Each has tenant EBITDAR coverage ratios that top the industry, even beating Ventas. Both companies grow their dividend consistently over time and support the dividend growth with FFO/share growth. MPW is arguably the best long-term hold in 2CHYP.

Office

Not every position can be as great as MPW. City Office REIT (CIO) is possibly our weakest position and on the chopping block. Management has made a couple of mistakes in diluting FFO/share in an effort to grow and we are not all that bullish on office in general. That being said, CIO does still offer fairly good value and a big dividend yield of 7.4%. It seems to be in a trading range between $12 and $13 so we have been buying when it is closer to the low end and selling closer to the high end. This is one of those stocks where we feel we have a good read on its trading so we are making an effort to profit on fluctuations.

If a good price can be obtained, we would consider swapping it out for Brandywine (BDN), which is of higher quality and has growth potential through a massive development pipeline.

Oddly enough, 2CHYP is profitable on CIO and has lost money on MPW. Sometimes the market moves without reason.

Triple Net

Global Net Lease’s (GNL) mispricing can be viewed through the lens of bond math. With mostly investment grade tenants and a weighted average lease term of over 10 years, the visibility provides small error bars on the value of future cash flows. At a yield of 9.5%, it is being priced deep in junk territory, but GNL is nearly investment grade and we anticipate it will earn the rating within 2 years.

I typically don’t like the use of equities as bond proxies, but this NNN REIT is arguably one of the best bond replacements for those looking to up their yield.

Spirit Realty is similarly safe in its structure as it ladders lease maturities and it actually is investment grade. However, we see it as a bit riskier fundamentally as its tenants are mostly retail. With a P/FFO of just over 9X some tenant defaults are already priced in. I believe the market is missing the fungibility of good real estate and SRC can positively surprise by re-leasing vacated space.

Timberland, Prisons And Energy

CatchMark Timber (CTT) has been harmed by the low timber and pulpwood pricing of the southeast, which is its primary market. There is plenty of demand for wood products, but the mills are capturing most of the profit, as they are the bottleneck of the distribution vertical.

This dynamic is changing. More mills are coming online along with biofuel plants, which make electricity out of pulp. We expect CTT’s pricing realizations to improve materially over the next few years, which should unlock the cash flow potential of its high fertility acreage, which produces more tonnage annually than that of other timber REITs.

CoreCivic (CXW) is the pinnacle of the private prison industry with a market share over 50%. As such it should be the primary beneficiary of a return to federal allocation of detainees to private prisons. With public prison occupancy over 100%, meaning more prisoners are held in a given area than that area is designed to house, humanitarian reasons suggest the government should award future contracts to CXW as its occupancy is well under 100%. Additionally, CXW’s per diem rate is cheaper than that of public prisons so it would be a financial win as well. As contracts roll in, CXW’s FFO/share should rise materially.

Energy Infrastructure has an awkward financial position in that there is no ideal owner. Energy operators often have very high costs of capital due to the risks inherent in that business and MLPs generate UBTIs which makes them difficult to buy and also have a high cost of capital. CorEnergy (CORR) is attempting to solve this problem by owning energy infrastructure assets at the lower REIT cost of capital and leasing these assets back to the operators. If successful in this plan, CORR could grow extensively due to its small size relative to the total addressable market.

Ad-Hoc Analysis Of Post-Hoc Anomalies

The section header is not to demonstrate my use of dictionary.com, but rather to detail a key process of 2CHYP with precise language.

There is a tremendous amount of alpha floating out there in the ether, but the wrong process can make striving for it akin to gambling. It all begins with an anomalous situation. This could be any oddball event that creates a material disturbance in trading patterns.

Secondary offerings

Inclusion of a stock in a major index

Dividend cuts

M&A

Short squeeze

Window dressing

T ax-loss selling

Earnings surprises

Etcetera

Taking this step by step, I want to emphasize the importance of the ad hoc portion of the section header. Far too often traders or portfolio managers will attempt to capture value from the aforementioned anomalies through fitting the situation into premade cookie cutter analysis. For example, they may consistently participate in secondary offerings in an attempt to capture the rebound off of the dip that occurs on the event. This sort of premade analysis will not have the sensitivity to notice subtleties in the offering.

Instead, we at 2CHYP perform analysis specific to the unique situation so that we can catch subtleties. When Farmland Partners (FPI) bought American Farmland Company (AFCO), we didn’t merely apply a standard merger arbitrage analysis to see if the roughly 8% gap was justified by chance of deal failure.

We have met with Paul Pittman to know that when he says a deal is going through it is going through and we personally spoke to the AFCO managers to assess their character and willingness to sell. Armed with this ad hoc analysis, we made AFCO a large position in 2CHYP to take advantage of the unique situation and AFCO ended up being a significant contributor to our alpha.

The post-hoc portion is equally important. It is a fool’s errand to try to predict a pricing disturbance. Some money managers will buy options going into an earnings announcement in anticipation of a pop or drop. Perhaps they know something that I don’t, but I consider this gambling. Rather than wasting effort trying to predict how the market will respond to an event, we observe the market’s response and then act if and only if an opportunity was created.

A good portion of the time, the market’s response will be fundamentally valid, but when it isn’t, we can pounce after the fact. Whitestone REIT (WSR) had a secondary offering on 4/19/17, using the proceeds to purchase 2 premier quality assets in Texas. It appears to be moderately dilutive in the near term, but better in the out years as WSR’s value add kicks in.

The market price tanked from over $14 to under $12.

We do not love the transaction, but the market response was a clear overreaction. This allowed us to pick up some shares for 2CHYP at an average price of $11.83.

Weird situations happen on a daily basis in the REIT world. The key is to analyze the individual situation and respond to opportunities rather than attempting to anticipate them.

Risk management works in the opposite way. We attempt to predict risk before it happens and incorporate a scenario weighted average outcome for potential risks into our calculation of intrinsic value. Ideally, the stocks we hold will already have most risks priced into the stock through a discount to fundamental value.

Performance

Performance is the most important aspect of 2CHYP. It is the impetus for its creation and a constant measure of our worth. So far, 2CHYP has done well, with a 52-week return of 15.76% as compared to our benchmark, the IYR coming in at 0.87%.

Over the same 52-week period, the MSCI US REIT total return index (RMS) returned -1.82%.

While markets are uncertain, and we cannot make any guarantees as to performance, we will make every effort to perform just as well over the next 52 weeks.

Why Invest In An ETF?

I have never understood the appeal of index ETFs. They by design include the bad stocks along with the good ones, the low yield with the high yield and the fundamentally weak with the fundamentally strong. Wouldn’t it be better to just invest in the good stocks with strong fundamentals and high yields?

That is what we try to do at 2CHYP. We have and will continue to get it wrong sometimes, but isn’t it better to at least try to get it right?

2CHYP does not get distracted by appearances or get bogged down by “managing to the benchmark” which has plagued the industry for decades. It exists for the sole purpose of performing. We intend to do quarterly portfolio updates such as this here on Seeking Alpha.

Important Notes And Disclaimer

The holdings presented were the entire holdings of 2CHYP as of 6/30/17, but may not represent the holdings for other time periods. We do not intend presentation of 2CHYP's holdings as a recommendation, but rather as a statement of historical fact.

We cannot determine whether the portfolio holdings presented are suitable for any given reader. Readers are encouraged to contact their financial professional to discuss the suitability of any strategies or holdings prior to implementation in their portfolio.

The specific securities identified and described herein do not represent all of the securities purchased or sold for advisory clients of 2nd Market Capital Advisory Corporation (2MCAC). It should not be assumed that investments in the securities identified and described were or will be profitable.

A list of all prior purchases and sales made by the investment advisor representative (Dane Bowler) in the 2CHYP portfolio is available upon request. It should not be assumed that purchases and sales made in the future will be profitable or will equal the performance of the securities in this list.

All content that relates to 2CHYP's future performance are considered forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to materially differ, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on them.

Benchmark Comparison: 2CHYP is compared to the iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF because it is a common method for investing in a portfolio of REITs and we view it as a competitor or alternative to 2CHYP. IYR has fees that are factored into performance, while 2CHYP does not have a fee aside from trading commissions, which are factored into performance. 2CHYP's dividends are reinvested, while and IYR's dividends are paid but not reinvested. We also compare 2CHYP to the RMS, which has no fees and reinvests its dividends.

Strategy and market conditions: 2CHYP uses a bottom up stock selection process, which may fare better in certain market conditions than in others. It may perform better when value is in favor or worse when value is out of favor.

Expenses: Returns reflect the deduction of any transaction expenses. There are no costs or management fees charged or deducted.

Past performance does not guarantee future results. Investing in publicly held securities is speculative and involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Historical returns should not be used as the primary basis for investment decisions. Although the statements of fact and data in this article have been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, 2MCAC does not guarantee their accuracy, and assumes no liability or responsibility for any omissions/errors.

Calculation Methodology: 52-week return for the period 7/1/16 through 6/30/17, unaudited. Dividends in 2CHYP are reinvested.

Disclaimer: 2nd Market Capital and its affiliated accounts are long CXW, CORR, CBL, CIO, UNIT, OHI, GPT, JCAP, SRC, SNR, MPW, OHI, GNL, STAG, CTT, WSR and WPG. I am personally long CXW, CORR, CBL, CIO, UNIT, OHI, GPT, JCAP, SRC, SNR, MPW, OHI, GNL, STAG, CTT, WSR, BDN and WPG This article is for informational purposes only. It is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security and is strictly the opinion of the writer. Investing in publicly held securities is speculative and involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. The reader must determine whether any investment is suitable and accepts responsibility for their investment decisions. Commentary may contain forward-looking statements, which are by definition uncertain. Actual results may differ materially from our forecasts or estimations, and 2MCAC cannot be held liable for the use of and reliance upon the opinions, estimates, forecasts and findings in this article.