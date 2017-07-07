Francesca's Holdings Corporation: A Hidden Gem In Retail

Investment Thesis

Francesca's Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:FRAN) is a boutique retail chain selling apparel, jewelry, accessories, and gift items. In recent quarters, the company’s stock has taken a significant hit due to margin deterioration. Persistent negative sentiment and price action surrounding the stock due to margin pressures have been overdone. Despite the firm’s recent margin pressures, Francesca's still boasts higher margins and better financial and operational performance than its peers. At this point, the firm’s margin pressures are likely fully reflected in its stock price; however, its growing e-commerce division is being overlooked in terms of valuation. With e-commerce beginning to pick up speed and valuation pricing in significant downside of the shares, I suggest the firm is an attractive pick with an asymmetrical payoff profile. I therefore recommend a buy on Francesca’s Holdings Corporation with a target price of $13.40.

Company and Business Model Overview

Primary Operating Segments (2016 Breakdown):

1. Apparel - 49%

2. Jewelry - 23%

3. Accessories - 15%

4. Gifts - 13%

Francesca’s Holdings Corporation, an operator of boutiques, sells apparel, jewelry, gifts, and accessories primarily designed for teens and young women between the ages of 18 and 35 years old. In 2016, Francesca’s managed to grow overall top-line sales at a 13% growth rate despite a tough retail environment. Most of the firm’s top-line growth originates from its investment in growing its base of existing boutique stores. This growth was despite year/year declines in overall foot traffic. Francesca’s Holdings Corporation continues to grow its base of existing boutique stores at a rate of approximately 10% per year. The company funds this expansion internally out of its operating cash flows, recouping its original investment in new boutiques within 14 months. Moreover, the firm continues to grow by transitioning a portion of its business to e-commerce in order to diversify its revenue streams as well as counteract the decreases in foot traffic that have afflicted the entire retail segment. The e-commerce portion of the business has experienced substantial growth in recent years, growing from less than 1% to about 5% of the firm’s sales over the last five years. In 2016, Francesca’s grew its overall e-commerce online business by 42% year/year, and the firm’s e-commerce business now represents approximately 5% of its net sales for 2016.

Superior Same-Store Sales Growth Relative to Peers

The stock's current valuation indicates a worst case scenario of declining same-store sales growth. The firm's same-store sales growth, while flat, has been superior to its peers due to the company's corporate strategy of maintaining limited quantities of a broad assortment of merchandise. It does this by regularly making smaller more frequent vendor shipments than peers. This strategy helps the firm to effectively compete with other retail establishments by consistently bringing new merchandise into the store. This strategy has a few benefits. Firstly, it creates a more personalized and fresh shopping experience which translates into improved customer service and increased store traffic as customers check stores more often when they see new merchandise. While shopping, customers are more likely to make impulse purchases, thus increasing average transactions relative to peers. The strategy also has the associated benefit of managing the risk of inventory obsolescence by maintaining limited quantities of a wide assortment of brands. The firm therefore benefits from the availability of a wide assortment of products without the associated risk of too much inventory. Despite flat same-store sales growth, the firm's current expansion can still be justified on the basis of increased economies of scale and improvements in purchasing power. While I cannot say for sure that same-store sales growth will not go negative, I can confidently state that same-store sales growth has been superior to other industry peers, and I believe the firm's "broad and narrow" inventory strategy provides the necessary competitive advantage to maintain this edge going forward.

Earnings and Margin concerns are Overblown

The prevailing negative sentiment and price action surrounding the stock appear to be due to higher selling, general, and administration expenses, and lackluster same-store sales growth similar to other industry peers. Although the firm’s gross and operating margins have deteriorated in the recent year, margins appear to be stabilizing with margins mostly flat over the recent year. Furthermore, despite the deterioration in the firm’s gross and operating margins, the firm still boasts margins superior to its overall industry peer group. While same-store sales growth has been flat, revenues have grown at a rate of approximately 10% per year due to expansions in the company’s base of boutiques. Francesca’s Holdings Corporation currently operates a base of 671 stores with a long-term goal of opening a total of 900 boutique stores across the country. Given the firm’s goal of expanding its store base to 900, growth in new boutique openings is likely to trail off as the company approaches its goal. I believe the firm’s rapidly growing e-commerce divisions will replace this source of revenue growth, a view that is bolstered by the firm’s continued reinvestment of cash flows into this burgeoning division. At this point, earnings and margin concerns are more than priced into the stock price. Moreover, the company’s management is returning capital to its shareholder via share buybacks, shrinking its share count in the most recent year by approximately 10%. This indicates management’s confidence in that its shares are undervalued and better days lay ahead for the firm.

E-Commerce will Drive Future Growth Opportunities

Francesca’s Holdings Corporation has grown its e-commerce portion of the business at about a 30% compounded annual growth the last few years, and e-commerce now represent 5% of all sales. Furthermore, while management does not disclose the average transaction amount, the firm indicates in its 2017 Quarter 1 conference call, that average transactions are substantially greater for the e-commerce portion of the business than for brick and mortar boutique stores. Management plans to grow its e-commerce penetration as a percentage of revenue to the low to mid-teens in the next 4-5 years. While this certainly seems like a lofty goal, the firm’s own marketing research has shown a lack of awareness of its e-commerce distribution system by its existing customer base. Management is currently undertaking an advertising and promotional campaign to increase awareness of the online distribution system by the existing customer base. This indicates significant room to improve market penetration of the e-commerce business and thereby drive future growth opportunities once new boutique openings have slowed.

Solid Financial and Operating Performance

Performance Metric 2016 2015 2014 2013 Asset Turnover 2.57 2.27 2.28 2.26 Gross Margin 46.93% 47.73% 47.04% 51.73% Operating Margin 13.94% 14.18% 13.98% 21.82% Net Margin 8.62% 8.68% 8.51% 13.18% Return on Assets 22.15% 19.71% 19.40% 29.78%

The company generates a high return on equity, making up the lower margins attributable to the industry and market structure through the use of superior asset efficiency. The company’s lack of leverage improves the firm’s ability to continue its growth with lower risk. Despite the recent weakness in retail, the firm has continued to generate outstanding returns on equity in excess of 20%. This is predominantly due to the firm’s ability to effectively manage its assets, given its commendable total asset turnover of 2.5X. The firm’s "broad but shallow" merchandising strategy continues to pay off with exceptional inventory turnover. Francesca’s Holdings Corporation maintains limited quantities of a broad assortment of products, helping the company to manage markdowns and inventory obsolescence risks related to the fashion and retail environment while benefiting from the brand’s perception of exclusivity. This strategy also has the associated benefit of constantly bringing new merchandise into the store, which drives foot traffic and increases brand loyalty.

Additionally, management is currently conducting market research in preparation of the release of a new customer loyalty program which should further boost brand loyalty and enable an expansion in margins. Looking forward, I expect asset and inventory turnover to be bolstered by recent investments in an inventory ordering system. The new inventory system should reduce lead time, allowing Francesca’s to turn its inventory and assets even more efficiently, and thereby continue to boost its return on equity. Moreover, the firm has managed to retain respectable margins, superior to its peer group, even in the wake of continuing retail weakness. I expect margins to continue to remain flat; however, I cannot rule out the possibility of additional margin deterioration should industry conditions worsen. In the long term, the firm may not possess a significant amount of operational leverage but it likely has the ability to demand lower rental prices, and possibly reduced vendor prices as it continues to scale. Once the existing leases expire, Francesca’s Holdings Corporation and all its new boutiques will likely be able to renew these leases and benefit from more favorable rental prices due to being an anchor tenant. On the other hand, a worsening retail environment could also adversely affect margins due to competitive pressures and increased merchandise markdowns. The firm’s ability to finance its operations without the use of any debt significantly reduces downside risk in this scenario by improving the firm’s operating flexibility given the weak retail environment.

Valuation

Bear Case

In the bear case, a declining retail environment will inhibit the firm from generating a return on capital necessary to cover its cost of capital. In this event, the firm is likely to begin becoming an income investment stock as companies that are unable to generate an economic profit are best served returning capital to their shareholders through buybacks and dividends. The firm’s current strategy of executing a significant buyback program bears this out. If the firm becomes a dividend paying stock, the firm is likely to pay out approximately 70-75% of its earnings to its shareholders since reinvestment into the business would no longer be economically feasible. The valuation of the business would then be equal to the firm’s dividends paid out plus the firm’s value of net cash. I also believe it to be a fair assumption for the firm to be able to grow its dividends and sales at a rate of 2% as greater cost efficiencies occur. Traditionally, as sales growth begins to slow for firms, companies begin to cut costs to create a leaner operating structure; I believe the firm can maintain consistent 2% increases in average selling prices (in line with expense and inflation growth) given its strong brand loyalty. Furthermore, I believe the firm also has the ability to drive some cost efficiencies in its operating structure by reducing marketing costs and reducing pay for performance and sales commissions for example. A no-growth version of the business will not have to spend money on these costs and therefore opportunities exist for driving greater cost efficiencies. We can value this no-growth valuation of the firm as the value of its future dividends using the Gordon Growth model PLUS the amount of net cash per share for shareholders.

Dividend Discount Model Components Model Assumptions and Outputs Dividend Payout Ratio 75% Earnings/Share $1.00 WACC 11.8% Growth Rate of Dividends 2% No-Growth Value of the business $7.65 Net Cash available per share $1.42 Downside Valuation $9.07 Implied Downside Risk -13.8%

CAPM Components CAPM Assumptions Estimated Risk-Free Rate 2.2% 5 year Beta 1.20 Market Risk Premium(Historical) 8% Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) 11.8%

The Most Likely Case

In the most likely case, I believe the firm will continue to grow its sales in line with its historical compounded annual growth rate and margins will likely remain flat. Furthermore, I also believe that the although same-store sales growth will continue to be flat, the firm’s continued investment in its e-commerce distribution channel will pay dividends as e-commerce sales become a more meaningful portion of the business. Investors have not priced in any growth from the e-commerce shift, but as e-commerce continues to grow as a proportion of sales, I believe the visibility of this e-commerce division will improve and investors eventually will price this with a significantly higher multiple. The fact that market research indicates limited awareness of the e-commerce channel by the company’s existing customer base bolsters my confidence in management’s online strategic initiatives. The company currently sells for a bargain price of 7.84X 2016 free cash flow, along with the a free cash flow yield of approximately 14%. One of the firm’s primary competitors, Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN), which sells its own private brands and operates within the accessories and apparel lines of business, sells at 10.2X its 2016 free cash flow. Despite selling at a premium to Francesca’s Holdings Corporation, Nordstrom lags the firm in both its margins and returns on assets. Furthermore, its overall peer group sells at an industry median of 9.36X 2016 free cash flows, and as shown below, Francesca’s Holdings Corporation is clearly a superior performer to its peer group and thus should sell at a premium to its industry. Given this, I believe that once investors notice the emerging e-commerce business and it becomes a more meaningful portion of the firm’s revenue over the next few years, the market will re-rate the stock and a comparable 10X free cash flow multiple would be a quite reasonable valuation. Assuming no growth in the firm’s free cash flows, applying a conservative 10x free cash flow multiple to the stock, on par with the multiple of its peer group, yields a price target of $13.40, indicating a margin of safety and a 28% upside potential. This implied multiple likely understates actual upside potential due to its lack of inclusion of any growth in free cash flows as the firm’s rate of new store openings trails off.

Performance Metric FRAN BKE CATO JWN OXM URBN TLYS Gross margin 46.93% 40.74% 37.07% 34.89% 56.99% 35.10% 29.61% Operating margin 13.94% 15.67% 5.13% 5.55% 8.79% 9.55% 3.40% Net margin 8.62% 10.05% 4.94% 2.44% 5.33% 6.15% 2.01% Asset Turnover 2.57 1.68 1.58 1.84 1.49 1.86 1.96 Inv. Turnover 9.32 7.08 6.67 4.98 3.09 10.60 8.38 ROA 22.15% 16.89% 7.79% 4.50% 7.95% 11.46% 3.93% Equity Multiple 1.00 1.00 1.00 4.17 1.24 1.00 1.00 ROE 22.15% 16.89% 7.79% 18.79% 9.86% 11.46% 3.93% SS Sales Growth 2.00% -13.50% Undisclosed -0.40% -2.00% 0.80% 0.50% Price/FCF 7.83 7.71 10.29 10.26 15.25 8.18 9.37

Industry Average Industry Median Gross Margin 40.19% 37.07% Operating Margin 8.86% 8.79% Net Margin 5.65% 5.33% Asset Turnover 1.86 1.84 Inventory Turnover 7.16 7.08 ROA 10.67% 7.95% Equity Multiplier 1.49 1.00 ROE 12.98% 11.46% SS Sales Growth -2.10% 0.05% Price/FCF 9.84 9.37

**Medians are used for comparisons in order to remove the effects of likely outliers

2016 Free Cash Flow $50,319,000 # of Shares Outstanding as of January 2017 $37,541,359 FCF/Share $1.340374524 Intrinsic Valuation given a P/FCF multiple of 10x $13.40

OCF $72,171,000 CAPEX $-21,852,000 2016 FCF $50,319,000

Conclusions

There are definitely risks to the growth story and the company in particular; however, given the valuation, the growth story has been considerably de-risked. If management is able to execute its strategic goals and navigate a successful shift towards a bigger e-commerce division, the market will eventually notice and significant upside potential exists. If I am wrong and the firm’s expansion into e-commerce falters, I believe the stock has more than priced in the downside risk since even if the firm is unable to grow further and becomes a dividend paying stock, its current valuation implies a 13.8% downside. This is balanced against an upside potential of approximately 28% in the event of a modest re-rating of valuation. The risk-reward potential of this investment opportunity of slightly more than 2:1 displays an asymmetric payoff to this investment for individuals with a longer-term time horizon. I therefore re-iterate my price target of $13.40, and recommend a buy given the asymmetrical risk of the investment opportunity.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in FRAN over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.