Esquire Financial Holdings IPO: The Jury Is Still Out

It is still unclear if the IPO is successful, but it is definitely an interesting company to look at.

For the last two years, the company has more than doubled its size and revenues.

On June 28, Esquire Financial Holdings’ (ESQ) shares started trading on NASDAQ. The company focuses on providing financial services to the legal community. To be more specific, the bank actually offers attorney-related loans for all parties: law firms and plaintiffs/ claimants. In 2015, company raised more than $19 million through a private placement that allowed the company to expand. Nowadays, another important part of Esquire’s activity centers around loans and financial services for small businesses. The bank claims that it provides debt financing without collateral requirements and remains ahead of the market because of convenient payments terms and possibilities for debt restructuring.

Esquire Financial went public to expand its operations beyond its initial geography and product line. What is the bank’s approximate total market size? According to federal statistics, and particularly the US Small Business Administration, the number of small businesses in United States goes far beyond 25 million. In its turn, this segment is responsible for more than 54% of all sales in the US. Only the franchised businesses account for maintaining 8 million jobs, while small businesses in the country provide 55% of all employment opportunities (Source: SBA).

Considering these numbers, it becomes evident that the small businesses market is not that small. The key to Esquire Holdings’ success in this segment is in the statistics. Approximately 40% of small businesses are started with the use of bank’ s financing, and more than 50% of the owners are not very happy with the terms provided (Source: SBA). This unmet need gives a great chance for Esquire Financial Holdings to conquer the market. Of course, this is not an easy process because of the intense competition and regulation.

Esquire Holdings believes that one of its main assets and advantages over competitors is its unique distribution network.

“We have had certain informal affiliations with numerous national and trial associations, including but not limited to the American Association of Justice (AAJ), the New York State Trial Lawyers Association (NYSTLA), the Consumer Attorneys of California (CAOC), the Florida Association of Justice (FAJ) and the Pennsylvania Association for Justice (PAJ). These organizations represent licensed trial attorneys across their states and nationwide. These informal affiliations, coupled with our strong business relationships, should help to raise awareness of Esquire Bank’s products and services throughout the legal community” (Source: Form N-Q).

However, the banking sector in the USA has very high barriers of entry. While taking part of the small fragmented market may be considered appropriate and not interesting to the big players, the effort to take the king’s ransom will undoubtedly attract attention. Now the question is whether it will be possible for Esquire to survive the competition.

For now, the company’s business model has proven to be working. The three months’ increase in net income exceeded more than 26%, and can be translated to an annual growth of more than 140%. Moreover, some of the bank’s indicators are higher than the Basel’s standards. For example, T-1 (or core capital) on the risk-weighted assets is almost 15.5%, while only 6% is required.

(Source: Form S-1, Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc.)

Such a high rate of capital is essential for the bank’s viability and is necessary in order to absorb possible losses, which may appear assuming various risks, including credit and liquidity risks, etc. The bank operates in a very hostile environment. Relying on Harvard’s research numbers, out of 30000 new businesses created every year in United States (that is the target customer group), 90% collapse during the first years. On the other hand, the second main market is also considered relatively risky as litigation processes may last for years, and outcomes are rarely predictable.

Notwithstanding the difficulties, Esquire Financial Holdings does not have non-performing loans with the average age of 2.1 years as of March 31, 2017. While this fact shows that the bank is proficient in due diligence and selecting customers, there are numerous risks related to the clientele group itself.

“At March 31, 2017, we had $92.8 million of multifamily loans and $21.3 million of commercial real estate loans. Multifamily and commercial real estate loans represented 39.4% of our total loan portfolio at March 31, 2017. Multifamily and commercial real estate loans are often larger and involve greater risks than other types of lending. Because payments on such loans are often dependent on the successful operation or development of the property or business involved, repayment of such loans is often more sensitive than other types of loans to adverse conditions in the real estate market or the general business climate and economy.” (Source: Form N-Q).

Moreover, the company has only few sources to generate income, so the degree of asset diversification and the amounts in the reserve fund is insufficient in case of wide expansion after IPO.

With only few days trading on the stock exchange, the attitude of investors towards the newcomer is not yet clear. On the first day, it started at a price of $15.9, almost hitting the ceiling of the expected range $14-16 per share. Later last week, the price fell to $15.15 per share. The company appointed Sandler O'Neill and Partners, L.P as the sole book-runner. Additionally, it has granted the underwriter the option to buy more than 350,000 additional shares at the public offering price during the 30-day period.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.