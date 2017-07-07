Factormageddon: Quantifying The Risks

I also note low volatility is generally considered adverse for low volatility funds and must also be very frustrating for those who make their living from active management of stocks and high frequency trading

In this article, I review the components of the portfolios of the low volatility funds cited by The Heisenberg to determine the level of risk from this “Factormageddon”

Goldman Sachs’ analysts have expressed concerns at the level of increase in share prices and the low realized volatility of the FAAMG stocks over the last six months

BACKGROUND

“Goldman's Big FANG Call: They're 'Mispriced', 'Factormageddon' Looms”, is an article on Goldman Sach’s views on the rapid growth in the share prices of the so called FAAMG stocks, the low volatility for both the overall S&P 500 and for tech stocks sector, and implications arising for investors in these stocks. The term FAAMG embraces Facebook (FB), Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN) and Google (GOOG) and (GOOGL). The only place Factormageddon can be found in this article is in the title. However, in the article Goldman Sachs are quoted as saying,

The bigger anomaly, however, is that FAAMG is almost as highly correlated with Low Vol (as measured by standard deviation of 1Y daily price returns), which is not a characteristic typically associated with cyclically driven TMT names.

Subsequent articles on Factormageddon ( The Beginning Of 'Factormageddon'? A Black Swan Volatility Event and Let's Take The Pulse Of Volatility As Geopolitical Risk Rears Its Ugly Head) rely on that assessment by Goldman Sachs to paint a picture of the adverse investment implications for two specifically identified low volatility funds - the $14 billion PowerShares S&P 500 Low Volatility Portfolio ETF (SPLV) and the $6.9 billion iShares Edge MSCI Minimum Volatility USA ETF (USMV). Here is an extract from the articles,

Mechanically, we expect that as the realized volatility of a stock drops, more passive "low vol" strategies buy the stock, pushing up the return and dampening downside volatility. The fear is that if fundamental events cause volatility to rise, these same passive vehicles will sell and exacerbate downside volatility.

FACTORMAGEDDON: QUANTIFYING THE RISKS

It was fairly obvious to me there was something wrong with the notion that low volatility funds could carry such high levels of FAAMG stocks that any sell off would cause the share prices of these FAAMG stocks to fall. Firstly, FAAMG stocks, based on their beta alone are not by definition low volatility. Current low historical betas do not change the fact current betas for these stocks per Nasdaq are FB 1.45, AAPL 1.53, AMZN 1.25, MSFT 1.38, Googl 1.43, and Goog 1.47. The “factor” in Factormageddon relates to the ability for low volatility funds to take into account other factors in assessing inclusion of a ticker in their portfolio. One such factor is returns, and the high share price growth rates for the FAAMG stocks would certainly have greatly increased returns. But even with these factors, I expected the overall percentage of FAAMG stocks in a low volatility fund portfolio would be fairly small, with no market moving implications.

Rather than continue to wonder about this, I took a look at the actual portfolios for the PowerShares S&P 500 Low Volatility Portfolio ETF (SPLV) and the iShares Edge MSCI Minimum Volatility USA ETF (USMV). The results of my review of these funds’ portfolios are reflected in TABLEs 1 and 2 below.

TABLE 1 - PowerShares S&P 500 Low Volatility Portfolio ETF

Invesco - Holdings - PowerShares ETFs - SPLV

TABLE 1 shows Powershares SPLV has 9.57% of its portfolio in information technology sector shares. But only a tiny 1.8% of its portfolio is in FAAMG shares. It holds no shares in Facebook, Apple, Amazon or GOOGL. If Powershares SPLV disposed of all of its FAAMG stocks in one day it would not move the needle on volatility. The difference in number and value of shares traded from one day to the next for either Microsoft or GOOG is far greater than the total shares held for each of these by Powershares SPLV.

TABLE 2 - iShares Edge MSCI Minimum Volatility USA ETF

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF

TABLE 2 shows iShares Edge USMV has 17.88% of its portfolio in information technology sector shares. But only 1.9% of its portfolio is in FAAMG shares, almost identical to the 1.8% for Powershares SPLV. iShares Edge holds no shares in Amazon or GOOG. Neither Powershares SPLV nor iShares Edge USMV has any exposure to Amazon. Similar to Powershares SPLV, if iShares Edge USMV disposed of all of its FAAMG stocks in one day it would not move the needle on volatility. The difference in number and value of shares traded from one day to the next for any of Facebook, Apple, Microsoft or GOOGL is far greater than the total shares held for each of these by Powershares SPLV.

SUMMARY AND CONCLUSIONS:

WARNINGS OF THE DANGERS OF INCREASED VOLATILITY FOR LOW VOL FUNDS ARE WRONG ON TWO COUNTS -

Firstly, neither of the low volatility funds under discussion has a complete FAAMG group of shares in their portfolios. Both low volatility funds do have some of the components of the FAAMG group in their portfolios. But the holdings are only a tiny 1.8% to 1.9% of their portfolios. Even if both these low volatility funds disposed of their total portfolio holdings of FAAMG shares on the same day, the effect would be imperceptible from the “noise” inherent in daily trading. The warnings of Factormageddon, related to these low volatility funds, are not substantiated by the facts.

Secondly, low volatility funds are recognized as performing better in periods of higher volatility. Dave Nadig at ETF.com explains here, “Why Low Vol Funds Are Bleeding” due to low volatility, and how low volatility funds, both from a theoretical and past performance perspective, can be expected to outperform in periods of higher volatility.

GOLDMAN SACHS WARNINGS OF THE DANGERS ASSOCIATED WITH GROWTH IN FAAMG SHARE PRICES –

As I explained and demonstrated in a previous article, the use of statistical averages for a group of stocks is no substitute for a stock by stock analysis where a decision to hold, buy or sell is required. I am in the process of analyzing the top 20% of stocks in the S&P 500 and that includes all of the FAAMG stocks. The analyses to date can be found in my “Excessive Borrowings For Buybacks” series which can be linked to here and here, and in my “Hold Or Fold” series by individual stock, Facebook, Apple, Amazon, and Microsoft. I have yet to publish the Google: Hold Or Fold article and if you wish to receive in a timely manner please press the “Follow” button. The analysis by individual FAAMG stock presents quite a different picture to a view in aggregate. I have identified major concerns in respect of share price for only one of the FAAMG stocks, and that is Amazon. I have written extensively on my concerns at how far ahead the Amazon share price has raced compared to the growth of the underlying business (see here, here, here, here, here, and here). For the balance of the FAAMG stocks, for which I have completed my reviews, I find the current share prices are within the bounds of reasonableness, depending on being able to continue to grow earnings in line with Zacks Research analysts’ earnings forecasts as published on NASDAQ. I also might add I have seen over recent times many articles from a wide range of sources on the risks of increased volatility. I have to pause and wonder if there is actually a yearning, by some of the authors of these articles, for a return to the excitement and opportunities associated with higher levels of volatility, despite the concerns expressed. Periods of extreme low volatility must be very frustrating for those who make their living from active management of stocks and high frequency trading.

