Multi-Color Needs To Get Back On Offense

A fair value range in the mid-$70s to high-$80s still leaves some upside, but Multi-Color needs to get back to reliable quarterly organic growth.

Neither organic volume nor pricing growth is likely to improve substantially, but a return to M&A should create new synergy opportunities and expanding the healthcare business would help margins.

Multi-Color's performance has been erratic due to walking away from meaningful volumes of lower-margin business and challenges tied to managing its M&A-fueled growth in recent years.

Multi-Color (NASDAQ:LABL) has done pretty well since my last update on the company. The shares are about 25% since August of 2016, trailing industry leader CCL Industries [CCL.TO] (OTC:CCDBF) by a few points, but still outperforming indices like the NASDAQ and Russell 3000 in a generally strong tape for smaller companies.

Not all of this performance has been entirely merited by recent performance. While the last quarter (the company's fiscal fourth quarter) was surprisingly strong, that was a welcome relief after several quarters of lackluster performance related in part to difficulties managing growth. What's more, the company has noticeably slowed its growth-by-acquisition strategy to address some of those issues.

Wall Street is forward-looking, and I believe there are credible arguments supporting better results in the future for Multi-Color. Management seems willing (if not eager) to get back to M&A, and it seems as though external compliance and legal costs will no longer be as significant of an issue. What's more, management has been attending to operating efficiency issues, and I believe there is room to take operating margins into the mid-teens over the next 10 years.

How To Move Past Erratic Performances?

One of the issues hurting recent financial numbers has been the decision to exit low-margin cut-and-stack beer label business with a once-large customer, but that has not been the only issue. Pricing has been a persistent challenge; food/beverage and consumer product companies themselves aren't seeing a lot of pricing power and they're looking to improve their own COGS where they can. Multi-Color has also had to endure some self-inflicted wounds related to its strong M&A-fueled growth in recent years, with management not only having to upgrade its internal controls and capabilities, but also stumbling through some integration and operational efficiency issues.

What will Multi-Color do differently or better in the future?

I believe the elevated legal and compliance spending has run its course, and management's comments on the subject suggest that they will be more attentive in the future to making sure that their internal systems keep pace with the expanding scale of the enterprise. The company has also learned hard lessons about integration and consolidation, lessons that should pay off as the company resumes its M&A activity.

Pricing is a more complicated discussion. There is almost always some downward pressure on pricing when Multi-Color renews its contracts with major customers like Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) and Colgate (NYSE:CL). Counter-balancing that, Multi-Color is the only company in the market that offers all of the major labeling technologies and the company has had success migrating customers to more sophisticated labels (including holographic films and peel-off coupons). Multi-Color is also able to offer labels with high-impact graphics that help products stand out more on the shelf. Migrating customers to more sophisticated, higher-value labels isn't always easy, but it should be an area of renewed focus in the coming years.

Operating efficiency is another significant opportunity to improve the company's financial performance. This is a scale business and one where small improvements in capacity utilization and back-office spending can make meaningful differences at the operating income line. Boosting capacity into the higher 80%'s can a point or so of GM leverage in my model, driving an incremental high single-digit change in operating income. While SG&A as a percentage of revenue moved back into the 9%'s after dropping from 10%-plus into the 8%'s, I believe Multi-Color's catch-up spending is largely over and that it can drive SG&A spending back toward 8% of revenue over the next five years and a little lower than that over the long-term.

M&A Is Another Opportunity To Do Better

Due in part to the issues with internal controls and plant integration, Multi-Color significantly curtailed its M&A activity in fiscal 2017, with the company spending less than $30 million on M&A to acquire a similar amount of revenue - well below the $100 million target management has laid out in the past.

Management has remained consistent with its plans. Home and personal care is about 15% of the label industry, but around one-third of Multi-Color's revenue base and management wants to more than double the business from less than $400 million today to closer to $1 billion. Although this expansion won't necessarily drive outsized demand for more sophisticated labels, there will be opportunities to run more volume through existing capacity and drive better operating leverage. Likewise with the wine and spirits business, which management would like to grow about another quarter over today's level (and where the company's exposure is significantly greater than industry norms.)

In my opinion, the biggest opportunity is in growing the healthcare business. Labels for healthcare products (pharmaceuticals, devices, etc.) make up about 10% of the industry, but only a low single-digit portion of Multi-Color's revenue base. More importantly, the margins in healthcare labels are substantially better (cheap cut-and-stack labels are not as large a part of the business), and CCL's better gross margins are due in part to the much higher weighting of healthcare and specialty labels in their mix.

The “but” is that this is a takes-money-to-make-money proposition. Healthcare label companies tend to go for about 2x what Multi-Color normally pays for acquisitions on an EV/revenue basis and at or above the high end of what the company pays as multiples of EBITDA. I believe buying a leverageable base in healthcare labels is worth the premium, but there could be sticker shock if and when Multi-Color starts committing capital to this area in a big way.

I would also note that the next major deal may very well not be in the healthcare space. There are rumors that Constantia, a large Europe-based global player, is actively being shopped and CCL and Multi-Color are both rumored to be interested parties. Constantia's mid-teens EBITDA margin isn't bad, and I'm sure there would be meaningful cost synergy opportunities, but Constantia's particular strengths are in food and beverage (it is the world's largest player in beer labels) and I'm not sure there would be enough strategic leverage to offset how much deal-making capacity this would consume (the deal would likely cost more than $1 billion).

The Opportunity

I'm cautiously bullish that Multi-Color will be able to enjoy decent low single-digit organic volume growth. Consumer product companies are facing a lot of challenges driving their own volume growth and improved packaging (including more sophisticated/attractive labels) can make an incremental difference in customer decision-making; there are numerous marketing studies showing that subtle changes in color, texture, and label design (like shifting from a cut-and-stack or pressure-sensitive label to a heat transfer label) can drive purchase decisions.

As volumes improve, I expect Multi-Color to achieve better gross and operating margins primarily through improved operating efficiency, but also with some uplift from switchovers to more sophisticated labels. A bigger swing factor here is/will be the company's expansion into healthcare. It sounds as though home/personal care is the biggest priority (and there are meaningful capacity-driven leverage opportunities here), but a successful effort to drive healthcare to a double-digit contributor to sales would also support healthier margins.

In modeling Multi-Color, I choose to model in M&A activity. I normally do not do this, but I believe it is very difficult to get a proper sense of the company's value if this important growth driver is ignored. The choice, then, is accuracy versus precision - I'm all but certain my specific year-to-year M&A assumptions will be wrong, but I think over the length of my modeling period I will get closer to Multi-Color's true value by factoring in that acquisition activity.

I'm looking for long-term revenue growth in the 9% to 10% range, with organic growth likely to be in the neighborhood of 2% to 3%. I expect enhanced efficiency (along with some mix improvement) will take gross margins into the 22%'s, with modest SG&A leverage pushing EBITDA margins toward 20% and operating margin toward 15%. I model a roughly one-point improvement in the company's future long-term FCF margin versus its trailing average, and that supports a low double-digit FCF growth target.

How and where Multi-Color gets its growth is a risk factor to these forecasts. I'm looking for net working capital to represent a low double-digit percentage of sales, but more expansion into emerging markets could boost that (or lead to higher capex spending). Likewise, less M&A activity (or substantially more) would lead to different conclusions.

On a DCF basis, I believe a fair value in the high $80s is plausible now as the company moves on from a lackluster fiscal 2017. I arrive at a lower target with an EV/EBITDA approach. I use a 10x multiple (driving a mid-$70s fair value); that 10x figure is below my expected EBITDA growth rate as modeled, but also above the single-digit growth that I would expect without M&A. In other words, I'm attempting to “split the difference” here to some extent.

The Bottom Line

Multi-Color's last quarter performance benefited from business slipping from the fiscal third quarter and the timing of Easter. With that, I'm somewhat concerned that organic sales growth for this next quarter may disappoint. I'd also note that valuation multiples are not exactly undemanding today, and the company doesn't have an especially large float. Nevertheless, I believe there is still substantial room for Multi-Color to grow and to not only drive top-line expansion (organic and acquired) but also improve operating efficiency and operating leverage with that growth. With a low double-digit potential return, I'm still content to own these shares even with the risk of ongoing quarter-to-quarter volatility in performance.

