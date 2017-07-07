Verizon Is Hurting, And Now It Has Another Problem

Verizon will likely see an uptick in churn beyond that experienced by other carriers as a result of these offers.

It probably wouldn't want to anyway, since it derives certain advantages from offering an open phone.

While technically open to everyone, these offers pose a particular threat to Verizon, whose phones are unlocked out of the box.

It comes as a surprise to no one that the wireless wars are continuing, with cash-burning promotions in the fiercely competitive sector proceeding apace. In the past however, these battles have always bloodied all the combatants more or less equally. Promotions from one carrier tended to cause defections from all three of the others, more or less proportionately. Now, however, promotional activity is increasingly concentrated, threatening one specific carrier, Verizon (VZ), in particular.

Latest Round Of Deals

T-Mobile (TMUS) will now pay off phone lease costs on competitor plans without requiring a trade-in. You walk into a T-Mobile store, pop a new T-Mobile SIM card into your phone, and you’re done. No data transfers, no phone trade-ins, nothing. And even though you keep the phone, T-Mobile will still clear any remaining equipment balance at the Big Red carrier.

Sprint (S) followed up shortly thereafter with a very similar deal, although its offer is structured slightly differently, with customers paying for the phone and getting a free year of unlimited data, instead of paying off the phone and charging full price for service as T-Mobile does.

These offers are technically open to all customers, however, they are most likely to appeal strongly to Verizon customers. The reason why is that Verizon smartphones come unlocked (GSM-Domestic capable) out of the box.

Verizon Is Vulnerable

Unlike Sprint, T-Mobile, and AT&T (T) who generally make unlocking a chore and hassle, Verizon phones can be used on another carrier from the moment customers purchase them. Verizon doesn’t even lock phones with outstanding payments due on installment plans.

While T-Mobile and Sprint will technically let anyone onto their networks, realistically a lot of people with AT&T smartphones are probably still locked onto the carrier. This means they still need to buy a new phone, transfer all their data, their insurance, etc. And even when the unlock code finally arrives from AT&T, what good does it really do? They’ve already bought a new phone. The attraction for Verizon subscribers is much greater.

Verizon is also vulnerable from a protocol perspective. Verizon and Sprint are CDMA carriers, while AT&T and T-Mobile are GSM carriers. While CDMA phones come with GSM slots, GSM phones don’t always come with CDMA radios. So Verizon might have a hard time duplicating this offer against its competitors. T-Mobile can make an offer like this, and be sure that almost every phone that comes through the door will be compatible with its network. Verizon can’t really make a similar promise to its potential customers because half of them (from T-Mobile and AT&T) probably have phones that would make that promise nearly impossible to keep.

But if this is a problem, won’t Verizon just go back to locking its phones?

Actually, no, it won’t, for a few different reasons.

Uncle Sam’s Contract

First, it is not clear that it can. Verizon did not unlock its devices out of the goodness of its heart, though it increasingly tries to pass it off as such. Rather, unlocking the GSM slot of its devices was a requirement of the federal government for whoever was awarded a particular block of 700 MHz spectrum at auction some years ago.

For Verizon to even consider reversing its position, it would have to sell that spectrum block to another company. Given how valuable spectrum has become that would almost be doable, but the reason spectrum has become so expensive is that everyone needs more of it. Selling spectrum is probably not high on Verizon’s to-do list.

But secondly, even assuming Verizon could, locking its phones again could prove to be a case of cutting off the nose to spite the face. Being so compatible with other networks comes with a benefit, as well.

Competitive Collaboration

There is a natural tension between phone manufacturers and cellular carriers. Carriers want a phone that, ideally, would be optimized for them and them alone. It would run every frequency band that they use, and it would not even work on another carrier so that people would have less incentive to switch carriers. “You’ll have to throw away that perfectly good phone and buy a new one if you cancel service with us.”

Manufacturers, meanwhile, want to produce as few different models of a device as possible, to maximize economics of scale and minimize costs of certification and testing.

Neither side comes out entirely happy from this. But historically speaking, manufacturers, especially Apple (AAPL) with its all-important iPhone, usually struck a middle course. They would not cover all the bands used by a carrier, but nor would they build models that could work across all carriers.

Instead manufacturers produced two or three different models, each of which could work on a couple carriers. Apple iPhone 5, for example, was produced in three different models with different LTE bands in each one, one for AT&T/T-Mobile, one for Sprint/Verizon, and one for International. But each carrier had at least some bands that they used that weren’t included in the iPhone. To soften the blow, manufacturers usually did not object to software lockouts preventing competitor phones form being used, even if their hardware was capable of interacting with another network.

It Pays To Play Nice

As R&D has advanced, it has become possible to put more bands into phones, though still not all of them. Knowing that Verizon would not lock out GSM competitors, Apple began building AT&T and T-Mobile frequencies into Verizon’s phones. But Apple kept building GSM-only models that did lock out Verizon frequencies.

But even so, competitor frequencies have not been wholly unwelcome to Verizon. Because including them has led many customers to buy the Verizon model of iPhone regardless of their carrier, since it is compatible across all of them, giving them the most flexibility if they want to switch later. That means many customers are walking around with iPhones Verizon could use on its own network, making it easier to poach them in turn.

Verizon also benefits with Apple itself. Because Apple knows its Verizon iPhone is basically its universal phone, it has a stronger incentive to keep Verizon happy. Since Verizon will not complain about its phone being optimized for other carriers, as long as it is also optimized for its own, Apple can build a few different carriers worth of radios into its Verizon phones and reduce the number of models it needs to carry. But it can only do this if it keeps the phone optimized for Verizon at all times.

This gives Apple a particularly strong incentive to make sure it incorporates any and all innovative technologies Verizon may bring to market, even if they aren’t standard on other carriers. It helps Verizon to get the changes it wants made to its phones and network implemented quickly. Were Verizon to start blocking competitors again, that incentive would be reduced, potentially hurting Verizon’s ability to “think outside the box” in terms of network management as it waited for manufacturers to catch up to it.

Verizon Will Probably Stand Pat

This produces something of a slippery slope for Verizon. It cannot easily block T-Mobile or AT&T, the GSM carriers, from its phones without forfeiting precious spectrum and its central position in US iPhone design and customer appeal, as well as inviting retaliatory lockouts against its own service.

It could block Sprint without losing spectrum, since Sprint doesn’t run on the GSM slot. But now it is talking about blocking only its smallest and weakest (for now) competitor, for which it still suffers loss of position and retaliation from all carriers. And Apple might not be happy, either, despite Sprint’s relatively small footprint.

As the benefits decline even faster than the costs, Verizon will probably conclude its not really in its best interest to change anything. So this vulnerability is likely to be around for a while, even if T-Mobile and Sprint gain considerable traction with their offers.

Financial Implications

Verizon is not completely without tools here. As I said, many customers are walking around with Verizon iPhones even if they’re with a competitor. Verizon can poach those customers more easily with a counteroffer since they probably don’t need new phones when they come to Verizon, either. But the field is still slanted. Some AT&T/T-Mobile customers are competitor-compatible. All Verizon customers are. And it appears it is going to be very difficult for Verizon to extricate itself from that situation any time soon.

Estimating exactly how many customers that will cost Verizon is somewhat more difficult. 9 million Verizon customers are expected to churn into another carrier this year, but T-Mobile says that it thinks as many as 23 million Verizon customers want to switch, with the remainder being dissuaded by the complexities, as well as the costs, of switching carriers. Those are T-Mobile’s numbers, of course, and they have a clear bias. But they may not be entirely outlandish.

One thing we do know is that last quarter, when Verizon started bleeding subscribers owing to the Unlimited Data wars, its postpaid churn shot up to 1.15% from 0.96% a year earlier. Over that same time frame, it went from adding 463,000 subscribers to losing 324,000, a nearly 800,000 subscriber swing. Since then Verizon has opened its own unlimited plan to halt the bleeding. But this latest promotion may open things up again.

And those quarterly numbers already include half the quarter from mid-February on, when Verizon’s unlimited plan not only halted the bleeding but returned the carrier to growth. If half the quarter hiked the churn twenty basis points, and T-Mobile’s latest offer returns churn to that degree, a full quarter impact would be 1.35%. But Verizon can draw some customers of its own using its iPhone advantage, and then there is the possibility that the impact won’t quite be that bad.

To be conservative, if we put churn at 1.2-1.25% and apply a 1.1 million subscriber penalty to last year’s numbers for the next three quarters - counting the one that just ended - Verizon could be looking at a net loss of as many as 1.65 million connections for the remainder of the year.

Summary

Verizon retains substantial tools for customer retention, including a strong network, a central position in iPhone and other phone design, and its new Unlimited Data plan. However, it is uniquely vulnerable to the latest twice in the wireless price wars, and likely to remain so for the foreseeable future. My estimates of the impact are of necessity somewhat rough at this point. We have never seen this degree of cross-carrier mobility in phone design before, so to a certain extent we are all flying blind. But Verizon’s vulnerability certainly appears substantial. I would avoid the stock, even with its attractive 5% dividend yield.

Disclosure: I am/we are long S.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.