Celyad: Some Questions For Management

By Dr. Udaya K Maiya, MBBS, MD, DNB, DCCF-Paris



I recently covered Celyad (CYAD), a small Belgian company developing CAR-T therapy for solid tumors, and I have a few follow up questions. Some of these needs to be answered by management, but some I could probably answer.

First, a brief background on Celyad - for a full coverage, feel free to read my original article. Celyad is developing CAR-T therapies for solid tumors. CAR-T was historically developed only targeting hematologic cancers, one reason for which was that the receptor, CD19, was specific to the B-cell surface. This restricted CAR-T usage to the hematologic space, although the solid tumor market was much larger. So, Celyad’s approach using a different technology, if successful, will be quite pioneering - hence my interest in the company.

What is the status of C-Cure right now? When do you expect US market entry? What sort of sales guidance do you have for the product?

An earlier seekingalpha.com article from last year gives some color on this. C-Cure failed to meet its primary endpoint in one European trial, however, it did some statistically significant improvement in a subset of the population. The author of that article is not confident the EMA will give an approval based on a subset analysis that was not predefined. However, stranger things have happened.

The latest news is that Celyad is seeking partnering and/or the externalization of C-Cure and has retailed Pipar Jaffray to search for partners. In my opinion, C-Cure is a dead horse in the short to mid term, although such products with promising subset analysis have a way of coming back from the dead.

What are some of the difficulties adapting CAR-T to solid tumors?

The key article I encountered that broadly addresses this question is here. In my interview request to Celyad - which was declined - I wanted a bit more Celyad specific discussion. Broadly, though, the article states the following: “The solid tumor landscape presents unique barriers that are absent in hematological malignancies, and these barriers, either by themselves or in combination with various tumor- and/or host cell-borne factors eventually neutralize CAR activity. Unlike the “liquid tumor” environment of blood malignancies, CAR T cells must successfully traffic to solid tumor sites in spite of potential T-cell chemokine receptor-/tumor-derived chemokine mismatches and successfully infiltrate the stromal elements of solid tumors in order to elicit TAA-specific cytotoxicity, regardless of antigen loss or heterogeneity. Even after successful trafficking and infiltration, T cells must surmount challenges conferred by: (I) an environment characterized by oxidative stress, nutritional depletion, acidic pH, and hypoxia; (ii) the presence of suppressive soluble factors and cytokines; (III) suppressive immune cells (regulatory T cells (Tregs), myeloid-derived suppressor cells (MDSC), tumor-associated macrophages (NYSE:TAM) or neutrophils (TAN); and (iv) T-cell-intrinsic negative regulatory mechanisms (e.g., upregulation of cytoplasmic and surface inhibitory receptors) and overexpression of inhibitory molecules. Lastly, the CAR T cells, themselves, may be problematic given their potential immunogenicity and toxicity.”

Simply put, this lists obstacles the CAR-T construct will face in gaining entry to the tumor, and then the list of obstacles it will face within the tumor microenvironment. Finally, CAR-T itself has its own problems, including the deadly cytokine storm we have seen in blood malignancy trials.

Can you compare the NKR approach in solid tumors to competing approaches, like the PSCA approach from Bellicum?

There are three types of antigens restricted to the prostate in terms of origination - prostate specific membrane antigen or PSMA, prostate stem cell antigen or PSCA, and prostate specific antigen or PSA. Of these, Bellicum’s (BLCM) approach with BPX-601 is using PSCA to target a variety of solid tumors like prostate, pancreatic, bladder, esophagus, and gastric cancers where PSCA is overexpressed. BPX-601 has shown promising results in preclinical trials. It is based on the GoCAR-T platform using Bellicum’s proprietary iMC, (inducible MyD88/CD40) activation switch. This switch only activates BPX-601 in the presence of PSCA, drastically limiting off-target toxicity issues. Side effects, if they appear, can be further controlled using the rimiducid-controlled switch.

While NKR appears to have broader expression than PSCA in solid tumors, it does not have this safety mechanism latched on to it like Bellicum does. Basically, it is just a different approach, and only a complete trial can tell us if it works, and if it works better, or for specific patient populations.

I was surprised by the lack of off-target toxicity in the early trials of your product candidate. Were you expecting these results, given the well-known toxic effects of standard CAR-T and research about off-target expression of NKR ligands on healthy cells?

Celyad clearly was not expecting these results. I believe they said as much - although they said it about efficacy, it seems to me that lack of off-target toxicity - indeed, the mostly benign toxicity profile - came as a surprise. It must be noted, however, that the dosage here was of a much lower strength. As the company said: “We are positively surprised at reports of unexpected clinical benefit, while testing just one single infusion dosed between 50 and 1,000 times lower than our expected efficacious dose extrapolated from animal experiments. Our exceptionally strong animal data was obtained with three injections of human equivalent doses of 1 to 2 billion cells per injection, while the highest dose tested in the NKR-2 study was 30 million cells in a single infusion.”

What is your relation to Celdara and its co-founder Dr Sentman?

Dr Charles Sentman is the inventor of Celyad’s NKG2D CAR technology which they licensed from Dartmouth College. He is also a scientific founder of Celdara Medical, LLC., a private company also licensing the same technology and developing it for the clinic. He is also Member of Scientific Advisory Board at Celyad SA since April 6, 2016.

Has there been a follow-up of patients who took part in the trial whose results were presented at ASH 2016? How was the follow-up data?

This question was important for me to understand the long term effect of Celyad’s treatment on the AML/MDS and Multiple Myeloma patients in the trial. However, there’s nothing available online; this is a question only Celyad’s management can answer.

The following questions can only be answered by Celyad management. I found nothing that says they plan to discontinue the heme trials, although I am sure they will need to take a more focused approach There’s also no details about milestone payment triggers for the Ono and Novartis deals, although I believe - since these deals relate to the preclinical allogenic platform - that entry to the clinic should trigger some payments. As to why the deals were for the allogenic rather than the autologous, I have no idea.

You have 7 trials ongoing and cash balance of around $80 million per your latest investor presentation. Do you plan to focus solely on solid tumors from phase 2 onwards, or will you continue with the heme trials?

The two deals you signed with Ono and Novartis - can you give some details about what will trigger the milestone payments?

We noted that both deals were for your preclinical stage allogenic program, while right now you are progressing with the autologous programs. Is there a reason for your not bringing the current autologous programs as part of deals?

Do you perceive your CAR-T program as a monotherapy or as a combo therapy?

I invite readers, and hopefully Celyad management, to join a discussion on these questions in the comments section below.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CYAD, BLCM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.