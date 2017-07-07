Flexion Therapeutics: Flexin' Its Price Target

Sections

What is Flexion Therapeutics and Zilretta?

Why is Zilretta Better?

Safety and JAMA Article

The Osteoarthritis Market

Risk to Reward

Financials

Summary

What is Flexion Therapeutics?

Pronounced Flex-shun (FLXN), the company is based around a slow-release formulation and delivery platform. Currently, they are nearly 100% focused on their lead candidate Zilretta, but their technology is adaptable to many site-specific, slow-release formulations. The fundamental technology behind Flexion is their 'microsphere' technology, or small beads which house active drugs.

The above image depicts a 'microsphere' that presumably contains the active compound of Zilretta, Triamcinolone acetonide. Circled in green are the pores in which the active drug can leach out of, into the surrounding tissues, and alleviate swelling and inflammation which cause pain.

This technology has been licensed out from Southwest Research Institute (OTCPK:SWRI) by Flexion. If we are reading this correctly, it seems that this agreement has been settled, which is an astonishingly good deal done by Flexion.

This extended-release formulation packs these microspheres with the corticosteroid triamcinolone in tightly, and regulates it release by the size of the tiny pores on the surface. This is then injected directly into the patient's joint (in the oncoming PDUFA, this is targeting the knee).

Essentially, Flexion is trying to disrupt the age-old market of osteoarthritis by sufficiently enhancing the drug-delivery platform of the corticosteroids that work.

Why is Zilretta Better?

This company has been one of the easiest to research as the science is not grounbreaking, but the results are potentially disruptive within the osteoarthritis market.

To understand why Zilretta is better, you can watch the company's promotional video, which we believe is an accurate representation of the drug's actual mechanisms and benefits.

The extended release does two benefits compared to the standard of care.

The drug is focused specifically in one area, lowering the metabolic problems of steroids (will get to this later). The extended release allows for potentially less injections compared to steroids injected without any delivery platform.

Together, these potentially lower side effects, while prolonging efficacy and reducing doctor visits or knee-injections. Pretty simple!

Here is the most relevant data from the Phase 3, of which we will start with the least hopeful:

This graph shows the Average Daily Pain of patients, green being Zilretta, black being the current SOC (Triamcinolone acetonide, TCA), and purple being placebo. Red stars indicate significantly different from placebo (but not from TCA).

This is a pretty serious red flag; although it seems that Zilretta is slightly better than TCA during the mid weeks, it does not achieve significance, and certainly does not later on in the treatment. This, in a vacuum, would strongly indicate that this is not a worthy investment.

However, there is more:

Here we see the Western Ontario and McMaster Universities Osteoarthritis Index (WOMAC A) score is another way to probe the patient's pain. It judges the following criteria based on patient's input:

Given that the max score for the WOMAC A (pain) is 24, a reduction of -1.2 is approximately 5% change minimum, but could be much higher depending on the starting scores of patients.

The company further showed statistical significance and superiority to TCA in the functional category of the WOMAC:

These are pretty interesting results, and do pave the way for a marketability by appealing to patients (and docs) for these improvements.

An important aspect (or something the company tells us is important) is that this knee pain score is for both knees, even though the injection treatment was on a single knee. Therefore, the company, which decided to enroll both bilateral (knee pain in both knees) and unilateral knee pain (single knee pain) patients, can separate these two groups. And it is here that this drug clearly shines:

So here, all patients are those with pain in only a single knee. Again, green is Flexion's drug, black is the standard of care, and purple is placebo. Most importantly, blue stars indicate significant reduction in pain when compared to the TCA standard of care. Weeks 4-21 have less pain than compared to the standard of care; pretty good. In the absence of space, I'll just say similar results are seen in WOMAC A and WOMAC B when only looking at unilateral knee pain patients. Clearly in unilateral knee pain there is some benefit here over the standard of care as far as efficacy goes.

Safety

The second aspect every biotech investor must consider is always safety. There is little problem here - no serious adverse events (SAEs) have been reported in the >700 patients injected with Zilretta to date.

What is even more promising is that Zilretta may be more safe than TCA injections alone. This is due to metabolic responses from steroids entering the plasma, and this can be especially dangerous for diabetics. Since obesity and diabetes are highly correlated (and in many cases causal), there is a further correlation with diabetes and knee pain due to increased pressure on the joints.

However, TCA and other corticosteroids, when injected, can increase glucose levels dangerously, and thus pose a safety risk to diabetic patients. To address this concern, Flexion intelligently (and daringly) initiated a trial to monitor blood glucose levels after TCA or Zilretta injections with hopes of observing significantly lower glucose spikes in the Zilretta arm.

Zilretta passed the primary end point. This is important since a significant percentage of patients who have Osteoarthritis of the knee are diabetic and in many cases cannot take corticosteroids due to this danger. Zilretta now has some footing to get past this issue and open up a new market.

JAMA Article

Concerns from a JAMA publication were raised and subsequently addressed by some sell side analysts. The publication explains that there was increased cartilage loss from injecting steroids into the knee joint in comparison to placebo. This has been a worry for some time with corticosteroids and has been known to happen. However there are two key points that should be known when evaluating FLXN in light of this publication.

Symptoms were measured every 3 months which exceeds the time period where TCA IR is generally efficacious - per the JAMA paper, it notes that "pain was not measured within the 4-week period after each injection, during which benefits are known to occur". Thus it is not a surprise to see that there was no significant difference in pain noted for either group. While FLXN has not completed similar evaluations to quantitatively evaluate the cartilage volume effects from Zilretta, management notes that the "peak" concentration of Zilretta in synovial fluid is ~200-300 nanograms/mL relative to TCA IR which is in the ~50,000 nanograms/mL range.

It is important, however, to note that management has commented previously on cartilage loss.

It is possible that we could observe detrimental effects on cartilage with repeated doses of Zilretta similar to those outcomes observed in our preclinical studies, which would limit Zilretta's commercial potential and could harm our ability to maintain regulatory approval.

This is from the company's most recent 10-K you can find here. Interestingly, they claim that this is completely reversed after nine-months recovery, but whether any of these results translate from dogs to humans is unknown.

Be aware of these risks - the FDA could slap a restrictive label for cartilage loss, or worse - require the company to report additional cartilage data compared to SoC and placebo, which would potentially be disastrous for the stock.

The Osteoarthritis Market

The OA market is massive and it is growing. Nearly 10% of the US population has OA of the knee - over 30 million. Around 5 million get some kind of injectable treatment (most either hyaluronic acid or corticosteroids). We can expect a very comfortable, double digit, market share of this to be taken by Zilretta if approved.

Theoretically, with a price of $500 and peak sales on >2 million injections, Zilretta has the possibility of being a blockbuster drug (sales >$1 billion). This would make Flexion an excellent buyout target. Flexion quotes some IMS sales data that also shows a 7% Y/Y sales growth on steroid injections, supporting even larger numbers for addressable market in the future.

Given the efficacy of Zilretta seen in the unilateral knee subgroup, we don't believe it difficult for a 30% marketshare to be captured by the late 2020's and a 20% market capture by 2022. However, this would not bring Zilretta to blockbuster status - they'll need about 40% of the current market share for that. Below we go over a rNPV valuation that shows blockbuster status by 2025

Risk to Reward

We are long Flexion because we strongly believe that approval will be given to the drug. Further, Flexion plans to have 100 sales reps on the ground soon after, potentially making those sales numbers on the higher end of estimates at the end of 2017 and start of 2018. We also believe that the premium price for Zilretta will not be difficult to acquire - with ~$450-500 being possible. After all, having significant pain reduction for months is not something to be cheap about.

Additionally, given the safety in the diabetic background, there is an excellent chance that this market opportunity favors Zilretta as well, locking in an opportunity that should now be clear.

Using an rNPV analysis, we come up with two scenarios given a $460 drug price:



Mid: 45% market capture peak, sigmoidal sales ramp

The above graph shows a sigmoidal market adoption, with the starting point 2017 (fourth quarter) and the end being 2030. The "Low" price target is computed from the red curve and "mid" from the orange. We are not giving the high price target as it is so above consensus estimates, we'd feel foolish putting up a triple digit share price!

For our mid calculation through rNPV:

As can be seen, there is significant upside for Flexion, and if the rumors were true of a buyout in the mid 30s, it is clear that this is on the lower end of the valuation. We are currently giving the PDUFA an 80% success chance, with no detrimental labeling.

These valuations require very quick sales ramps post-approval, with exponential growth 2022. Flexion knows this, and has planned to have near 100 sales reps on the ground post-approval to get marketing and sales running as quickly as possible. Investors will be eyeing Zilretta sales numbers very closely come to the close of the 2017 year.

The company will most likely not become profitable before requiring more cash - and this is where the recent shelf offering has come into play. The company will likely need to raise cash by 2Q 2018 - not enough time for Zilretta sales to offset cash burn. We should expect some dilution to occur, but hopefully management is confident enough to wait for a significantly higher share price to execute this.

So here we see an 80% approval with >50% upside. However, given that this stock is currently a one-trick pony, the risk is high in face of this potential reward. We may produce a report come October on beneficial hedging strategies for the binary event since upside and downside should not be convoluted.

The downside risk is most obviously a CRL in October (or earlier) which would put the stock at book value, or potentially lower, given significant accounts payable and cash burn - currently book value is around $6, which presents a -72% risk. Entering into PDUFA without a hedge or with a position you are not ready to lose 3/4ths of would be very ill advised. Again, such a risk/reward scenario may open up non-directional plays.

Financials

In a 6-year projection we see the included convertible senior notes as represented as interest income in Net Operating Profit, amounting to over $200 million, which we expect the company to pay off by 2023. We see that R&D towards OA will peak in 2018, as they pursue other joints and expanded coverage of Zilretta in the indication, but that R&D will transition towards other indications starting next year. However, total R&D expenses we expect to remain near peak of ~50 million annually.

Given that we project substantial, near-blockbuster sales of Zilretta, we have been very liberal with increases in SG&A and total operating expenses, including COGs. We're not including worldwide sales on Zilretta at this time.

With projected net sales to take a sigmoidal growth, we see FLXN become profitable by 2020 given approval of Zilretta and ~40% market capture by 2030. The most dynamic growth taking place after 2020, into 2024, where growth is largely based on population growth only. Granted, we are not marketing in any substantial competition in this projection.

For the balance sheet, we've done nothing fancy with other line items. Most we keep constant or increase at a small rate to account for inflation and growth in headcount for the company.

Summary

FLXN data by YCharts

We are long Flexion from the ~$18.00 range after the hype of the buyout was extinguished. We expect the stock to remain range bound between $18.50-23.00 until further news is released. Given the recent shelf filing for $300 million, dilution is likely to be pushed into later in the year, possibly with some before the PDUFA, but if management is confident in approval, they will likely wait until after the fact.

Given our cost basis, we are comfortable with price fluctuations and will be looking for sell-offs to buy more, but will also look to sell intraday highs while still maintaining a core position in the event of a buyout or other bullish rumors.

We believe the downside is minimal until October, where we will be feverishly looking at appropriate strategies and assessing possible outcomes. However, given the recent moves with the SEC, we do not see our success % changing for the lower.

Good luck!

Disclosure: I am/we are long FLXN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.