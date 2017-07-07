Tractor Supply - Another Amazon Victim?

Bulky items being sold and a loyal customer base makes that I believe that the business is better equipped to face the competitive threat.

Tractor Supply (TSCO) has seen a huge sell-off in its shares, as investors do not seem to discriminate between this retailer, which caters to farmers and rural customers, and general retail companies. I think that the business is better insulated from the threat of Amazon.com thanks to its bulky items and loyal customer base which makes shares look quite appealing after they have nearly been cut nearly in half over the past year.

Trading at 15 times reasonably expected earnings for this year, while leverage is very low, expectations are very low for an operator with a great track record. In that light, I am buying this latest 52-week low, being happy to average down if shares move down further.

A Quick Glimpse Of The Business

Tractor Supply has been in business for nearly 80 years now and over time has grown to a store base of 1,700 across the US, providing work to nearly 25,000 workers which combined generate $6.8 billion in sales.

Nearly half of sales are derived from livestock & pet products. Sales from hardware, tools & trucks as well as seasonal, gifts & toys each make up roughly a fifth of sales. The remaining sales come from clothing and agricultural products.

The core customer of Tractor Supply lives in a rural area, owns acreage, has animals and has a need or desire for light equipment. For these customers, Tractor Supply offers a one-stop solution. The company is mostly focused around its 1,600 namesake stores, as it acquired 150 Petsense stores as well. Despite being active across the country already, the company sees potential for 2,500 stores in the long run.

Even farmers want their products delivered with some flexibility hence the buy-online, pick-up in store option, as well as home-delivery option. Digital marketing and personalized offers are other key items which Tractor Supply is using to serve its customers well, and distinguish itself from Amazon.com which of course does the same, probably even better.

The capital allocation strategy is simple. The core priority are investments in the business, seen at $250-$300 million each year, after which dividends are paid out being equivalent to 30% of earnings. The lowest priority are share buybacks, typically targeted around 3% of the outstanding share base.

Growth Track Record Is Stagnating

The combination of store openings and same store sales growth has delivered on very strong growth in the past decade, as well as on even longer term time periods. Sales have risen 150% over the past decade from $2.7 billion to $6.9 billion ,as operating margins have risen from the mid single digits towards the 10% mark as well over time, allowing operating earnings to rise by a factor of 4 times. Earnings per share growth is even greater thanks to the fact that the company has bought back a sixth of its outstanding shares over the past ten years.

Tractor Supply ended 2016 on a solid note. While full year comparable store sales growth was up just 1.6%, it accelerated to 3.1% in the final quarter of the year, as earnings came in at $3.27 per share. The company guided for further improvements in 2017, with sales seen at $7.22-$7.29 billion and earnings of $3.44-$3.52 per share.

In April Tractor Supply could have already thrown this guidance out of the window following a profit warning, but it maintained the full year guidance. Later in April it became evident that same store sales for Q1 were down 2.2%, or down by 2.6% if we adjust for shifts in the calendar. While total sales were still up 5% thanks to store openings and the acquisition of Petsense, deleveraging of comparable sales hurt margins. Operating margins were down 120 basis points in the seasonally weaker quarter of Q1, coming in at 6.2% of sales.

While the company has not updated the full year guidance, it seems safe to say that negative surprises can be expected. Last year´s purchase of Petsense has added some leverage to the balance sheet. Operating with $73 million in cash and $739 million in debt and capital lease obligations, Tractor Supply operates with net debt of $636 million, although it is comfortably less than 1 times EBITDA even if we factor in quite a few headwinds in terms of margins this year.

If the company can regain some momentum, after first quarter earnings were down four pennies to $0.46 per share, earnings might still come in flattish this year and hit $3.30 per share. Even if this is roughly twenty cents below the initial guidance, valuation multiples have come down dramatically after shares peaked at $95 in the summer of last year, and now have hit a 52 week low at $51 per share. This makes that, earnings multiples have fallen to just 15 times, while leverage is very modest.

Final Thoughts

While the wider retail sector is facing real issues, as is Tractor Supply, there are some softening conditions. Many of its products are not suited to be shipped online, as its customer base is happy to hit the store in the weekend as well. The other benefit is that conditions for farmers are improvising a bit, although this is offset by demographic trends such as urbanization and pressure felt in geographical areas which have large exposure to the energy sector.

As a result we have reached territory to start adding a position as I will be happy to average down. I think that Tractor Supply is better shielded from other retailers from the Amazon threat thanks to its products, compared to some other retailers, although it of course is not immune to Amazon.com as well. That said, a much improved earnings yield, very modest leverage make that multiples appear reasonable for now, as expectations have been crushed.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TSCO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.