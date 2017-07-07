SLV: Are We Building Toward Contrarian Rallies?

Markets remain focused on the latest developments in the equities space, as most of the key stock benchmarks continue to trade near record highs. These trends have taken almost all of the attention from the commodities ETFs even though there are underlying factors that could suggest a base has formed in instruments like the iShares Silver Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SLV). Here, we will look at the arguments currently supporting the bullish case for potential rallies from the long-term lows that are now being seen in SLV. These factors can be used as a basis for developing diversified portfolio strategies that include commodities exposure and enable investors to move away from the traditional stock benchmarks, which are over-extended and currently vulnerable to potential declines.

By almost any measure, the five-year performance in SLV is dismal at best. But when we look at shorter-term scenarios, we can see that markets could be basing for a new run higher. Given the lack of clear resistance barriers to the topside, this means there is the potential for rallies if the fundamental backdrop changes in ways that support assets tied to the value of precious metals.

When making valuation assessments in SLV, it is important to understand the inflation picture that is being viewed by the Federal Reserve. In the chart above, we can see that there have been some significant changes in the prices regularly paid by US consumers. The Fed tends to look at these types of price increases as a sign of instability and insecurity that has the potential to derail the financial markets if it is allowed to continue. If the Fed believes that the only solution is to raise rates, the resulting monetary policy changes can depress instruments like SLV as investors look instead for assets that can capitalize on yield appreciation.

But if market expectations are altered in the opposing direction, the resulting buying activity can be just as powerful. And with SLV trading at exceedingly low valuations, this creates opportunities for gains when investors are looking to diversify away from stocks and instead move into the precious metals ETFs. One factor that could change expectations in this way is the massive bear move in energy markets. Lower production costs could impact consumer inflation levels in ways that allow the Fed to avoid raising interest rates again before the end of the year.

Currently, this does not match the consensus expectations seen in the market. But if this does ultimately occur, we would more than likely see significant moves higher in SLV. From a price perspective, the potential for upside remains valid as long as markets are able to hold above the 14.80 mark, which is the low from the end of last year. The Commodity Channel Index is currently showing extended readings to the downside, and this type of indicator activity with prices hovering near major support levels will create an event that is often viewed as a strong contrarian buying opportunity.

At this stage, there is no real resistance until we reach the 16.80 level, so the risk-to-reward scenario in SLV clearly favors long positions at current levels. It is important to consider SLV as opposed to other precious metals instruments like the SPDR Gold Trust ETF (NYSEARCA: GLD) as silver has many more industrial applications in terms of the possibilities involved for the underlying assets. This places SLV in a strong candidate position for investors looking to move out of stocks, and into commodities instruments with lower market valuations. It is important to remember that most stock sectors are currently over-extended, depending on the valuation techniques that are being used to assess the market's active price levels. So, these are all reasons for investors to look beyond the financial headlines and consider instruments like SLV, which have almost entirely disappeared from the purview of the market at large.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SLV.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.