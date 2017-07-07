Costco Is Indisruptable - 8% Upside Near-Term

Because of its operational execution, COST is one of few retail industry must owns for institutional investors despite its rich valuation.

In this age of retail disruption, namely due to ecommerce, we remember an earlier disruptor, the nation's largest wholesale club operator, Costco (Nasdaq: COST). The mega-store just reported stellar June same-store sales, and I have to ask, is Costco indisruptable?

After our nation's most important retailer could not beat 'em, Wal-Mart (NYSE: WMT) was forced to join 'em by buying Jet.com - and not for cheap mind you. Retailers are trying all sorts of things to stay competitive, and some of their businesses are suffering because of poor choices, like say J.C. Penney (NYSE: JCP). Even stalwart iconic retailers like Macy's (NYSE: M) are being forced to shutter stores. And Amazon.com (Nasdaq: AMZN) is making even more enemies, more recently in the grocery space because of its acquisition of Whole Foods Market (NYSE: WFM).

But while all this is going on, Costco continues to thrive. The nation's premier warehouse retailer just reported June same-store sales growth of 6.0% globally, which is absolutely stellar growth in this age of retail disruption. Same-store sales were even better, or 6.5%, when adjusting for the impact of changes to volatile gasoline prices and foreign exchange rates. That compares with analysts' estimates for 3.9%.

Chain store sales can be quite different than those posted by Costco, as L Brands (NYSE: LB) just illustrated with its 9.0% decline over the last five weeks. And this wasn't a one-off for COST either. Same-store sales are up 3.6% over the trailing 44 weeks. Oh, and I thought you should know that international growth is alright, but U.S. same-store sales managed 6.5%, and 6.3% when adjusting for gas and forex changes. The U.S. is the heart of Costco's market, where it operates 511 of its 734 warehouse stores.

So in this age after the Whole Foods Market deal, through which the shares of grocery chains have been tumbling, along with other potential new market entries for Amazon.com, Costco is holding its own. Costco also operates ecommerce sites and may expand upon them, but it might not need to. Its business model is so unique and effective, it may be insulated for quite some time from the Amazon threat.

COST 6-Month Chart as of 07-07-17

Yet, since Amazon.com announced it would acquire Whole Foods (Amazon to acquire Whole Foods Market - The Boston Globe), COST shares are down about 13%. Might the threat be overstated? Maybe not across the retail board, but possibly in this industry leader's case.

COST trades at 24.5X FY 2018 (August) EPS consensus estimate, pretty rich against just expected 11% EPS growth next year and 10% over the next five years. Though, that leaves out the return provided by COST's dividend, which currently yields 1.3%.

There's a reason why COST trades at a premium. Because within the retail sector these days, it's hard to find stocks that have appreciated like COST has on earnings growth and return to shareholders like COST has produced. Like Amazon and Wal-Mart, COST is in position to make acquisitions to better compete versus its rivals, and it likely will. The stock currently trades short of its 200-day moving average of $169.19 (7.7% upside to it).

I feel comfortable recommending COST here because it remains a must hold for institutional investors who need exposure to the troubled industry; the full-employment state of labor and an improving economy serve better results for retail; COST is short of its 200-day moving average price; it just posted far-better than expected chain store sales; and has a gap to make up that came on a non-company specific event in the Amazon.com/Whole Foods deal announcement. I expect the stock can return 8% capital appreciation by the end of the year, barring any significant shock to the broader market before it gets there. Oh by the way, I see one of those coming this summer. For more of my work on this, stocks and broader markets, readers are welcome to follow my column here at Seeking Alpha.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in COST over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.