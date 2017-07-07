DineEquity Is A Value Trap

IHOP and Appleebee's are not choice dining destinations for younger consumers, and that will not change in the foreseeable future.

It has been a tough run for DineEquity (DIN). The stock peaked above $100 per share in early 2015, but has since just sputtered downward. It now sits just above $40 per share.

It might be compelling to look at DIN stock as a contrarian opportunity (especially with a recent Maxim price target update that implies a whopping 80% upside), but the problem there is that if you tell someone that DineEquity owns IHOP and Applebee's, they would not at all be surprised by the stock price action.

That is because secular trends are not in Applebee's or IHOP's favor. Younger consumers aren't eating out that much anymore, as food delivery options have grown in popularity. And when they do eat out, Applebee's and IHOP aren't exactly their choice destinations. Neither are particularly healthy (and younger consumers are increasingly health conscious). With so many other places to eat at that are healthier and more vogue, consumers are finding little reason to go to an Applebee's or an IHOP.

This is visible in the comp trends for each chain. Comps have turned negative at both chains, and while they are bouncing back somewhat at IHOP, Applebee's comp trends make it look like a dead duck.

With a poor fundamental backdrop, we would need some other reason to buy into DIN at these levels, but we just can't seem to find one.

From a technical perspective, DIN doesn't really have the characteristics of a "buy the dip" stock that we like. In fact, it looks more like a falling knife. Unlike Costco (COST), which we believe is a "buy the dip" scenario, DIN does not have a valuation cycle. Instead, over the past 5 years, DIN's P/E and EV/EBITDA multiples rose from 2012 to 2015, and then fell from 2015 to now. There is nothing we can read from the charts that imply a bottom is near in terms of valuation.

On the financial front, we still can't find a reason to buy DIN here.

This year will likely be the worst financially for DIN. Comps are struggling, gross margins are getting slashed, and G&A is up big due to certain one-time expenses, so operating margins will likely hit a bottom this year. We think operating margins will come in around 30% this year versus a long-term trend of around 35-36%.

From that FY17 bottom, we only see limited growth. As stated earlier, Applebee's looks like a dead duck, and we think at-best comps become less negative and then turn flat there. IHOP has a more promising growth trajectory, but it still is fighting against some very strong secular trends. Overall, we think DIN is looking at a flattish topline growth trajectory over the next 5 years.

If the topline is flat, gross margins will get pressured. We do not see any expansion on the gross margin line so long as sales remain depressed. The G&A rate will come down after this year, so there should be a few percentage points of opex leverage there. Overall, flattish topline growth should spill into low single digit earnings growth over the next 5 years. This logic agrees with the Street consensus of 4% growth per year.

But the valuation is out of whack with that low growth. The balance sheet is particularly levered ($1.41 billion in debt versus $129 million in cash), so the net debt positioning for the company is roughly $1.28 billion. That is far larger than the current market cap. In fact, it's about $72 per share in net debt. If you add that back into the valuation, the stock is trading at 21.3x FY18 EPS estimates. A 21.3x ex-cash multiple on 4% growth projections is far too rich.

With a poor fundamental backdrop, falling-knife-like technicals, and a still rich valuation, DIN is a classic value trap. The stock does sport a big dividend yield, but even there investors must question its sustainability considering how operations are deteriorating.

