Philip Morris's Future Looks Bright

Philip Morris is taking the right steps to tackle this problem and it looks like the company will be succesful in doing so.

People have an increasing desire to live healthier, causing some to grow pessimistic about the tobacco industry's future.

A new trend has investors worried about how Philip Morris International’s (PM) future will progress. A trend of people looking to live healthier is already starting to impact the shipment volumes. I believe that this is merely a temporary hurdle for the company since it is already doing the right things to benefit from this trend instead of suffering from it.

Consumers want healthier products

Philip Morris has seen its cigarette volume decline for a while now. During the most recent quarter for example, Philip Morris saw its cigarette shipment volume decline by 11.5% to 173.55 bln units. Revenue declined in every region, although management added that it would have seen a revenue growth of 1.7% if the unfavorable impact of currency swings is backed out.

There are plenty of investors that see the declining cigarette shipment volume and the struggle for revenue growth as a big problem for Philip Morris since it is a large tobacco company. This declining trend can be blamed on people wanting to lead healthier lives. Since smoking cigarettes is not known for its health benefits, the number of people giving up smoking is increasing, resulting in lower cigarette sales for tobacco companies.

Switching business model

But no need to worry. Philip Morris understands that it has to do something in order to make sure its current profits are sustainable. That is why it is currently working hard on switching its business model. The following quote is from the company’s website:

We will be far more than the leading cigarette company. We’re building PMI’s future on smoke-free products that are a much better choice than cigarette smoking. Indeed, our vision – for all of us at PMI – is that these products will one day replace cigarettes. Why are we doing this? We understand the millions of men and women who smoke cigarettes. They are looking for less harmful, yet satisfying, alternatives to smoking. We will give them that choice. We have a commitment to our employees and our shareholders. We will fulfill that commitment by pursuing this long-term vision for success. Society expects us to act responsibly. And we are doing just that by designing a smoke-free future.

Philip Morris is already working hard on making this a successful new aspect of its business. And it looks to be a huge success. IQOS, its Tobacco Heating System (THS), has been slowly rolling out to multiple countries. This is how it works:

Here’s the key point: the tobacco in a cigarette burns at temperatures in excess of 600°C, generating smoke that contains harmful chemicals. But IQOS heats tobacco to much lower temperatures, below 350°C, without combustion, fire, ash, or smoke. The lower temperature heating releases the true taste of heated tobacco. Because the tobacco is heated and not burned, the levels of harmful chemicals are significantly reduced compared to cigarette smoke.

So far, the company has managed to make 1.8 mln people switch to IQOS even though it has only rolled out the product in key cities in 24 markets around the world.

iQOS will drive growth

The rolling out of iQOS looks to be turning into a success. Philip Morris’ management seems to agree with this statement as they said this during the most recent earnings call:

Our cigarette volume was lower than anticipated. Our key assumptions for the full year remain intact, namely currency neutral net revenue growth of about 6%, supported by favorable pricing as well as higher heated tobacco unit and IQOS device sales. To build up on the exceptional performance of IQOS, we are making significant investments behind both commercialization and the expansion of heated tobacco unit capacity. Importantly, we currently estimate that approximately 1.8 million adult consumers have already quit smoking cigarettes and switched to IQOS.

Management looks to step up production of IQOS now that it has seen that it is a successful product. It believes it can offset the decline in cigarette unit shipments and so far management seems to be right.

Dividend

While waiting for the results of IQOS to kick in, shareholders are treated with a dividend yield of 3.6% despite the fact that the stock has appreciated quite a bit this year. The dividend per share that shareholders receive still grows every year. Since 2008 the dividend per share has increased a total of 170%. There are a lot of investors that argue that this dividend is not sustainable because of the negative developments surrounding the cigarette industry, which has resulted in 89% of FCF being used to pay dividends. I do not believe that this will turn out to be a major problem.

The company sees these problems and is making significant progress in addressing them. This is just a temporary hurdle as there is still more than enough FCF to cover the dividends. Besides that, IQOS seems to be turning into a success. Now that the number of markets where the product is rolled out is increasing, Philip Morris is expected to seeing its income stream grow because of it not too long from now.

Conclusion

I do not share this belief that financial results will stay under pressure going forward. Management has proven that it knows what to do in difficult situations. Its efforts to steer the company to smoke-free products has resulted in a bright future. In the meantime the stock is still a great pick in terms of dividend. The growing high yield is very attractive to long term investors and seems to be quite easily sustainable. Although I would prefer to buy the stock when it has come down from its highs more, I believe this stock still has shareholders a lot to offer.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: If you like this article, please click "follow" for more.