Buying Stocks In Steps: The Pros And The Cons

Some investors hesitate to purchase all the shares of their desired stock outright. Instead they prefer to buy them in several steps in order to minimize the possibility of opening their position at the top. However, while this strategy somewhat reduces the risk of buying near a major top, it also bears some significant drawbacks.

The obvious advantage of the strategy is that it significantly reduces the risk of purchasing all the shares near a major top. As such a purchase would certainly result in inferior performance for a considerable period, this advantage is certainly not negligible. However, the drawbacks of the strategy clearly outweigh this benefit, at least in my opinion.

First of all, if the stock has solid growth prospects and reasonable valuation, it is likely to retrieve its initial losses sooner or later and eventually reward its shareholders, even those who bought at the top. For instance, those who were extremely unlucky and bought General Mills (GIS) at its exact top of $36 in 2008 have earned 50% since then without including the generous dividends of this dividend aristocrat. If the dividends are included, the average compounded annual return is approximately 7%, which is nothing to regret for. This return is essentially equal to the return of S&P (SPY) off its peak in late 2007 and is obviously a strong return, particularly given that it has been calculated relative to the peak of the previous cycle.

Investors should also realize that by purchasing their shares in steps they run the risk of seeing the stock price rise. In that case, they will end up opening their entire position at a higher average price. As the stock market spends much more time in an uptrend than in a downtrend, the odds are remarkably high that this will occur. This is particularly true if investors have picked a stock with solid fundamentals. To be sure, one will be hard-pressed to find any 12-month period during the last 8 years in which the stock price of General Mills declined. If a company is highly profitable, it is only natural that its value will increase over time and hence the above strategy is not likely to bear any fruit.

It is also worth noting that investors who wait on the sidelines to purchase the additional shares forgo the dividends of the stock. Therefore, in order for the strategy to prove profitable, the stock should fall more than its dividend within a short period. This is quite unlikely as long as a solid stock has been chosen.

In addition, if a great stock has been chosen, it is likely to be characterized by low volatility. For instance, most of the well-known stalwarts, such as Coca-Cola (KO), Procter & Gamble (PG), McDonald’s (MCD), Wal-Mart (WMT) and General Mills, are characterized by much lower volatility than the broad market. To be sure, their betas are 0.67, 0.56, 0.80, 0.07 and 0.54, respectively. This reduced volatility makes it even more unlikely that the above stocks will incur a significant correction while investors wait on the sidelines to increase their stake in them. Therefore, there is no reason to wait on the sidelines and miss the dividends.

Moreover, investors should realize that the above strategy is characterized by a negative bias. More specifically, if a stock is rising, then the purchase in steps results in a higher average entry point and hence it performs poorly. On the other hand, when a stock is falling, the strategy results in a lower average entry point. To make a long story short, the strategy works well only when a stock is in a downtrend and makes a great difference only when a stock is plunging. However, it is critical to note that the plunge of a stock may not be benign. Instead it may indicate that the stock is facing significant challenges and thus investors would rather avoid it. All in all, the strategy has poor results when a stock is in an uptrend whereas it has great results only when a stock is in a strong downtrend, which however may be an indication that the stock is problematic.

Finally, investors who follow the above strategy essentially attempt to time the market. In other words, those who purchase their shares in several steps essentially wish that the stock heads lower in the short term so that their average entry point decreases. However, as experience has shown, it is meaningless to try to time the market because no-one can do it on a regular basis. Even the greatest investors, such as Buffett and Lynch, have confessed that they cannot time the market and hence they do not attempt to do so. Therefore, investors should not engage in this endeavor. Instead they should deploy their funds as soon as they become available in order to maximize the benefit of the compounding process.

I actually remember purchasing L3 Technologies (LLL) in two steps in 2013 and it hurt a lot. As soon as I did my due diligence, I purchased 300 shares around $90 and waited on the sidelines to buy the other 300 shares I wanted. However, the stock continued its uptrend without ever looking back and hence I purchased the other 300 shares around $100. In other words, my “conservative” strategy resulted in an approximately 10% higher entry point for the second lot or a 5% higher average entry point for the total position. Fortunately, I learned that lesson well and hence I do not attempt to time the market in my stock purchases anymore.

To sum up, I advise investors to avoid purchasing their shares in steps, as they will probably end up with a higher average purchase price. If the due diligence is implemented correctly and the stock under study is not extremely overvalued, the odds of buying the stock near a major top are really low, unless the market is extremely euphoric. Even if a stock with great growth prospects is purchased near its peak, it is likely to make up for the unfortunate entry point in the long term. Thanks to the great long-term returns of the market, investors should maximize their time in the market instead of trying to time the market.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.