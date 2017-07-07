Watch What Institutional Investors Are Doing

Thesis

BlackBerry (BBRY) has a good chance for ongoing growth, and it seems as if institutional investors are seeing this the same way, which helps explain the steep share price move over the last months.

BlackBerry's transition from a hardware producer toward a software / services centered company has led to revenue declines, but at the same time the outlook for the company has continuously improved, as BlackBerry has increased its position in growth markets such as security.

BlackBerry was able to grow its software and services revenues massively over the last two years, more than doubling their top line, whilethe company's gross margins increased by 1300 base points as well, which allowed for a gross profit increase of a whopping 250%.

Even though the software revenue growth rate has declined (in the most recent quarter growth totaled just 3%), BlackBerry is optimistic about the future:

BlackBerry believes that the IoT market will total $1.3 trillion in just three years, with more than 90% (or about $1.2 trillion) of that market being made up by the Enterprise of Things (EoT). Despite being a small player when it comes to revenues, BlackBerry's focus on security and enterprise mobility has led to the company becoming one of the technological leaders in the space: Gartner has named BlackBerry one of the leaders in its Enterprise Mobility Management magic quadrant, and Gartner also rates BlackBerry high in other metrics:

The first two points (high security for both government and commercial), in which BlackBerry was named the leader by Gartner, showcase that BlackBerry's security efforts are paying off, at least technology-wise (how much BlackBerry will actually earn from that will be seen, but there is a lot of potential in this space for BlackVerry).

These improvements in BlackBerry's long-term outlook have not gone unnoticed by the broad market, as we easily see when we look at the company's share price performance over the last year, and they haven't gone unnoticed by one key group of investors, either:

For most of the last year, Institutional Investors have been reducing their positions in BlackBerry (shrinking their portion from a high level of 83% to just 57%), which could explain why BlackBerry's share price has not been moving up much until April. That's when Institutional Investor ownership bottomed, and as these institutional investors have been rising their stakes since, BlackBerry's share price has risen quite a lot as well:

We see that April, the month when institutionals have started increasing their positions again, was also the time when BlackBerry's shares left their sideways trading range. The move up (by more than 50% in a short time) likely was a bit exuberant, and BlackBerry's shares have given up some of their gains since, but it still is pretty clear that Institutional Ownership and BlackBerry's share price moves correlate with each other. Investors should thus keep an eye on the buying and selling of Institutional Investors, and especially on changes in that behavior, as it could indicate what future share price moves will look like.

Due to the fact that right now institutionals are increasing their positions, while BlackVerry's plans for the future are starting to pay off, I believe the mid to long term outlook for BlackBerry is not bad at all, even though BlackBerry is not a sure bet yet - the company is still battling its way towards being profitable on a consistent basis.

Takeaway

BlackBerry's long-term outlook is positive I believe due to the company's focus on high growth markets (i.e. EoT), in which BlackBerry could play a major role in the future due to the company being a technological leader in some key areas.

BlackBerry's share price moved up due to this outlook becoming clearer over the last months, but also due to the fact that institutionals have stopped dumping their shares - they are actually increasing their positions again.

Author's note: If you enjoyed this article and would like to read more from me, you can hit the "Follow" button to get informed about new articles. I am always glad to see new followers!