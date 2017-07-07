Use The Recent Drop To Buy VYM

The purpose of this article is to discuss the attractiveness of the Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) as an investment option. To do so, I will look at recent fund performance, its current holdings and allocation, and trends in the market to conclude if VYM will be a profitable investment for the remainder of 2017 and beyond.

First, a little about VYM. The fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index, which measures the investment return of common stocks of companies characterized by high dividend yields. It is currently trading at $77.84/share and, based on the four previous dividend payouts, is yielding just under 3% annually. Year to date, the fund is up around 3%, excluding dividends, which has under-performed the Dow Jones Index return of almost 8%. However, we have seen some volatility creep back in to the market in the last couple of weeks, and there are a few reasons why I expect VYM to out-perform for the remainder of the year.

One, while the Fed's recent rate increases have put some pressure on dividend funds, with the most recent rate hike in June, rates still remain at historically low levels. While it is true interest rates are headed higher, they still remain well below the 3% yield VYM is offering. For example, the average bank savings account in the United States is offering a paltry .06% yield, according to data from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC). Additionally, three month and six month Treasury bonds are only offering around 1% interest, and the two year is not much higher, at 1.39%. Therefore, I see dividend funds still being relevant in the short-term, and certainly for the remainder of 2017. The potential to earn a risk-free return in excess of 1% is still posing a challenge to investors, so I do not expect dividend funds to experience much more of a sell-off.

Two, the market has been forecasting three rate hikes in 2017, which is part of the reason for VYM's under-performance. However, I do not believe the third rate hike is a complete certainty, and if the Fed delays raising rates until next year, that will be a boon for dividend funds like VYM. This will be heavily dependent on the job market and wage increases. While job creation has exceeded labor force growth, which indicates a tightening job market and would be an argument for another rate hike, it is important to note the rate of growth is slowing and wage growth remains sluggish. For instance, job growth in June has clocked in at 158,000 new positions for the month, according to a report Thursday from ADP and Moody's Analytics. However, this was considerably below the 185,000 gain that economists surveyed by Reuters expected. This is a continuation of a trend the U.S. has experienced since January, and is the second biggest month to month drop since the beginning of 2017, when the country started off with 268,000 new jobs created. While the job market is still showing signs of strength, a continued slowdown in job creation could delay a third rate hike this year. Also importantly, wages have remained stubbornly stagnant, a trend we have seen throughout the recovery. According to job site Glassdoor, the annual median base pay in the U.S. grew 1.7 percent year over year in June, not an incredibly encouraging statistic. Therefore, while a third rate hike this year is certainly still in the cards, it is by no means a sure thing, and investors of VYM should benefit immensely if the pace of increases does slow.

Three, VYM has many positive characteristics when compared to other funds. It has an expense ratio of .08% which, according to the Vanguard website, is "92% lower than the average expense ratio of funds with similar holdings." Secondly, the fund is properly diversified, with no sector making up more than 15% of the portfolio. VYM also has 13% of its portfolio in financials, which I view as a nice hedge against rising rates. Financial companies, like banks and other lenders, are able to charge more for loans as interest rates rise, and they typically increase what they pay for deposits at a slower rate. Therefore, their spread increases, as does their profitability. VYM is able to capture some of this upside, even though the common view would be that dividend funds should suffer in a rising rate environment. I think VYM is well suited to ride out the rising rates, since many of its individual holdings stand to benefit. Looking at the fund's top 10 holdings shows that JP Morgan Chase (JPM) and Wells Fargo (WFC) are both in the top five, two firms that are sure to benefit from higher interest rates.

Month-end ten largest holdings

(30.5% of total net assets) as of 05/31/2017

1 Microsoft Corp. 2 Johnson & Johnson 3 Exxon Mobil Corp. 4 JPMorgan Chase & Co. 5 Wells Fargo & Co. 6 General Electric Co. 7 AT&T Inc. 8 Procter & Gamble Co. 9 Pfizer Inc. 10 Chevron Corp.

Bottom-line: VYM is a strong fund that has served investors well since the recession. With a diverse portfolio at a cheap price, investors are essentially getting the benefits of a traditional mutual fund without the high annual fee, which has been an increasingly important trend for retail investors over the past few decades. While VYM has under-performed so far in 2017, I expect the fund to reverse that performance for the second half of the year for the reasons outlined above. Therefore, I would encourage investors to look to initiate or add to their positions during market drops, similar to the one we experienced today.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in VYM over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.