When Nerds Rule The Boardroom

Rapid advancements in machine learning and explosive growth in data will lead to in-numerous new products and services that will displace dozens of major companies.

What happens when you take a set of computer programmers and data scientists and give them a warrant to upend the way business is done? You get Amazon (AMZN), and Google (GOOG). Amazon is one company that has consistently proven to be able to move from one business segment to the next, learn how it operates, and drastically cut costs while improving services for customers.

The Whole Foods (WFM) takeover is just a recent example. And, while the team at Amazon has stated they have no plans to revamp the company, the data they collect will have incredible value. Over time, Amazon will learn to pair real in-store data with the online information they have with shoppers; offering better products, better prices, better services across the board.

Machine Learning First?

Where companies once touted 'online first,' or 'mobile first,' to identify the focus of new products, they are now embracing the idea of machine learning first. This means that every new product starts with machine learning. A simple idea in theory that requires incredibly talented engineers and wise leadership to implement.

Machine learning is reaching a tipping point where it can be applied to an exponentially larger set of problems. Over the last few years, neural networks have been able to beat humans at monumentally complex tasks; chess, Go, image identification, natural language processing, and much more. Each of these tasks has unique challenges, but I want to talk briefly about two.

Go

Go is a phenomenally difficult machine learning task. A typical chess game contains 10123 possible moves - compared with 1080 atoms in the universe. Go has 10360 possible moves. A number so high it defies logic. There are more moves in Go than atoms in trillions of universes. This means that the algorithms can not possibly learn every move, it simply can't be done. Go uses a pair of complex neural networks to make decisions. Neural networks allow machines to learn abstract tasks that previously only humans could learn; they can find patterns that humans can't recognize.

If you need a business case to convince you; the same team that put this system together were able to use machine learning to cut Google's energy bill by 15% at its data centers.

And the company won't stop with Google's data centers. "Because the algorithm is a general-purpose framework to understand complex dynamics, we plan to apply this to other challenges in the data centre environment and beyond in the coming months ... Possible applications of this technology include improving power plant conversion efficiency [...], reducing semiconductor manufacturing energy and water usage, or helping manufacturing facilities increase throughput - Deepmind

Image Recognition

The second ML topic I want to discuss is image recognition. In 2010, image recognition by computers was terrible. However, breakthroughs in the quality of neural networks, available data for greedy algorithms, and an explosion of research caused a rapid ascent in quality. Today, the most complex convolutional neural networks are better at classifying objects than humans.

Source

So what does 'Machine Learning First' mean? It means that every problem that the company faces is first looked at through the eyes of a data scientist. How can we apply neural nets, decision trees, and a dozen other algorithms to solve business problems? It is a good idea to provide an example of this that can spark your imagination.

A company called Softwear has been able to solve a task that was previously only for humans. Sewing involves fabric that stretches and deforms as it is worked with. Thus, when automation tried to hit this industry in the past, it failed as the sewing was terrible. Softwear has solved the problem by counting actual threads using incredibly high speed cameras to control the needle.

Market Dominance

As the data binges on petabytes of data being created every day, firms are perfecting their trade. I would describe companies like Amazon and Google as ones that can dominate nearly any market with time.

Would you say Amazon is an online store, a book company, or dominant cloud computing kingdom? Or, is Google a search engine, an advertising platform, or a conglomerate of tech companies? The answer is that neither of these businesses has a primary focus in one industry anymore. To be sure, the majority of revenue both these companies produce come from a few platforms, but the underlying concept is operational excellence. As ExxonMobil (XOM) prides itself on operational excellence in oil and gas, Amazon can excel at anything with a complex supply chain. Given time and resources, Amazon has proven its ability to dominant unbelievably complex markets. Meanwhile, Google is capable of taking on moonshot ventures with decades-long time frames and execute with world class products.

Both of these companies can leverage their engineers, technology, and market positioning to attract the best talent and apply their skills. Both of these businesses have world class talent acquisition, management, and training systems. Both of these companies have a self-reinforcing business model.

More customers mean more data, more data means better services, and better services mean more customers. Paired with the desire of the world's best software engineers to work with these companies, they become unstoppable.

Can A Company Be Too Competitive?

It is best to provide some data to back these claims. And, what better data source than the infinite resources of the market? Any efficient market theorists, and indeed anyone involved in trading markets can see the effects of the acquisition of Whole Foods. Companies from Wal-Mart (WMT) to Costco (COST) plummeted on news of the acquisition - and for good reason.

Amazon is an ultra-competitive business. They move into a market and work to squeeze every last penny out of operating costs. Amazon can do this because it has a multi-decade time frame. It can utilize its vast network of engineers to solve unbelievably complex challenges, and it can do this while spending a fortune on R&D. Whole Foods gives them a customer base for grocery shopping. They can use the data from the company to slowly increase the market share of their online grocery platform. They can use their online data to improve the store content of Whole Foods. In the long run, they can match what is in store to what is desired by the zip code. Every Whole Foods could carry a unique set of goods that match those of its nearest customers. Amazon can use the Whole Foods supply chain as a launchpad for grocery delivery, in the long run, they will be able to cut costs and drop prices. Every grocer should be on watch.

Investor Takeaway

So what should investors take from this? The future of commerce and business in general will base itself around technology. Technology that drives the best companies in tech is improving at a rapid pace, and at the same time, those companies are getting better at applying the technology to more general purposes. Amazon and Google will continue to invest new sectors, new services, and swallow existing ones. It is the time that the rest of the business world caught up and works towards a machine-learning first mentality. If not, they will be left behind.

