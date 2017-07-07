A Way Intel Might Come Out Even Or Ahead

I’ve been pretty negative on Intel (INTC). This has been so because of the several threats Intel is now facing, including:

The growing ARM threat, which is taking some computing workloads (personal smartphones and tablets) away from Intel-powered PCs. This threat also is compounded by Apple possibly moving to its own in-house CPUs, as well as the recent move by Microsoft and Qualcomm to have Windows x86 run on an ARM CPU.

Some server computing workloads moving to GPUs as well as, soon enough, special-purpose AI-oriented ASICs.

And of course, the Advanced Micro Devices' (AMD) resurgence, through its Zen-based lineup, which started with Ryzen for PCs, is expanding to Threadripper for high-end enthusiast PCs and Epyc for servers. Later, AMD will also address the laptop market through chips (APUs, Accelerated Processing Units) combining CPU and GPU.

All of these threats, with AMD’s resurgence chief among them, could lead to sales and margin pressure for Intel. However, Intel’s response to the AMD threat might include something which will perhaps decisively help Intel.

I say this not because Intel’s response will avoid something of a price and margin war, but instead because of another factor. Let us see.

Intel’s Response

So what did Intel’s response to AMD consist in? Intel responded to AMD’s Ryzen and Threadripper product lines by launching its own Skylake-X CPU line. This line will include:

A low end 4-core chip with no hyperthreading, the i5-7640x, as a means to enter the platform.

A 4-core, high-frequency, CPU – the i7-7740x. This will excel on any single-threaded workloads, such as most games.

6- and 8-core chips designed to compete against the higher end Ryzen chips up to the Ryzen 7 1800X.

And then chips with 10 cores and above, to compete either with the highest end Ryzen chips or the incoming 16-core AMD beast named Threadripper.

All of these chips will be compatible with the LGA 2066 socket on the new X299 motherboards. So conceivably, an enthusiast could build his PC using the 4-core i7-7740X, and later on update his PC to a 18-core chip and beyond (depending on what else Intel might launch). There is, due to this, extreme upgradability.

Up to here, all is normal. In my view, though, Intel is doing something which will make a large difference: Intel is going to price some of its new chips very competitively.

In this article I’ll focus on the i7-7820x. Intel will price this 8-core chip at $599. This chip, in my view, is:

Very competitive with the Ryzen 7 1800X. It beats the Ryzen on single-threaded workloads, usually by a lot. It also tends to beat it on multi-threaded workloads.

It’s likely to have a large overclocking potential.

And, as we saw, it’s also low enough in the new platform that it offers extreme upgradability into the future. As a comparison, the Ryzen 1800X is the top chip on the AM4 socket, so there’s no upgrade path.

Finally, it presents significant performance improvement versus past high-performance Intel CPUs, except for the very expensive 6-, 8-core+ Intel chips of the past.

It’s this combination of “acceptable price,” large performance improvement vs the past, a performance advantage versus the top Ryzen and a large upgrade path, which I believe will produce an unexpected market reaction. The reaction is that this new Intel chip lineup will significantly expand the target market.

Why do I expect this to happen? Because, for many years, for some since the second generation i7 (launched in 2010), for others since the fourth (2013), it has made no sense to upgrade high-performance PCs. The performance increases were too low from year to year, or the price jump had to be extreme and most of the gain would come only in multi-threaded applications.

Well, that’s what changes now with Skylake-X. Suddenly, there’s a reasonable price tier at which a PC can be upgraded, the performance difference will be large, and another strong upgrade path will remain open. The market has AMD to thank for this, as it forced Intel’s hand with Ryzen. But ultimately, it’s the Intel offering which might be set to expand this market segment visibly.

As a result of this reality, I am expecting a wave of upgrades pulled forward by Skylake-X. Indeed, I even expect to do such an upgrade myself. This wave of upgrades, at least on the enthusiast segment, will likely be larger than sales lost to AMD. It should also present an expansion of the market even with the much lower price points and internal cannibalization.

In short, I expect the response to AMD’s Ryzen to potentially be a positive for Intel due to the enthusiast market unexpectedly expanding strongly.

Now, this still leaves open the possibility that AMD might hit the lower end with Zen-based APUs. Or that its Epyc chip might have some impact on Intel’s massively high-margin Xeon business. But in what concerns the enthusiast market, I wouldn’t be surprised if Intel actually manages to grow during H2 even on the face of Ryzen competition and lower prices.

There are risks to this, though. For instance, Intel could still fail in expanding the market if the X299 motherboards turn out too expensive or too bug-riddled (there are reports the platform still needs work).

Conclusion

Intel has created a combination of performance increases, reasonable pricing and extreme upgradability with its Skylake-X lineup which seems good enough to expand the enthusiast market.

The new lineup might be attractive enough to negate the AMD impact both on quantities and pricing. I expect a wave of enthusiasts upgrading into this new lineup, just as long as the new motherboards don’t turn out too expensive or bug riddled.

I am now neutral on Intel as a result.