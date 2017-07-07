A Dad & His Two Boys Make HEICO A Buy

Heico (HEI) was the feature of a Barron’s article over the weekend titled "Aircraft Parts Pave a Runway to Riches," but the story didn’t do the company justice. While making a strong case for HEICO shareholders, the story compared HEICO to Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) but fell short of providing a compelling advantage to hold HEICO’s shares over other publicly-traded alternatives. We'll take a look at deepening the comparison to Berkshire in this article.

The Company

HEICO has been rigorously managed by the Mendelson family since 1990 and has provided 16% compounded sales since. As a company highly concentrated in parts and service of the aftermarket airline industry, HEICO has a successful track record for both organic growth as well as growth through acquisition. Even though the just-too-big-to-be-a-small-cap stock ($5.6 billion market cap) has been a solid performer in 2017, starting the year at around $62 and currently trading above $75, I believe these shares have plenty of room to run and could hit $100 within 24 months.

HEICO Corporation is engaged primarily in the design, production, servicing and distribution of products and services to certain niche segments of the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications and electronics industries through its Hollywood, Florida-based Flight Support Group and its Miami, Florida-based Electronic Technologies Group. HEICO's customers include a majority of the world's airlines and overhaul shops, as well as numerous defense and space contractors and military agencies worldwide, in addition to medical, telecommunications and electronics equipment manufacturers.

HEICO is the world’s largest independent provider of FAA-approved aircraft and engine replacement parts with over 10,000 FAA approvals. Their next independent PMA competitor is a fraction of its size and owned by a private equity firm. They maintain their “moat” in the PMA industry by what HEICO calls their “Standard of Innovation” – they engineer parts equal to or better than competitors at a substantial cost savings.

HEICO continues to grow both organically and through smart acquisitions (at least 20% operating profit margins related to their niche market where management can be kept in place) through both their Flight Support Group (60% of EPS: Advanced Avionics, Electronics, Electro-Mechanical, Hydraulics, Pneumatics, Engines & Power Generation, Fuel, Electrical Harnesses, Motor Rewinds, Flight Structures, and Wheels & Brakes) and Electronic Technologies Group (40% of EPS: Aircraft, Spacecraft, Medical, Telecommunications, and Defense).

Even after a generation of providing a credible alternative (to OEM competitors General Electric, United Technologies and Pratt & Whitney), it has only about 2% of the addressable market. Given its extraordinary record of growth and wealth creation, why haven’t competitors replaced it? The answer lies with the aerospace industry’s inherent conservatism. A single crash can do enormous damage to the airline, the manufacturer of the component responsible, and the regulatory authorities who are supposed to ensure safe-flying." Adam Seessel, “Aircraft Parts Pave a Runway to Riches,” Barron’s, July 3, 2017

HEICO’s safety record is impeccable. Over twenty-five years, HEICO has created parts without a hitch. The company is so bold in their track record of safety that they display the stats on their home page. Total parts delivered by HEICO, as of June 6, 2017, is 69,462,004, with total number of incidents and issues at zero.

The company also boasts that, since 2002, their airline customers have saved over $2 billion by using their parts and repairs, with over 50 regular airline customers saving $1MM+ annually. Furthermore, through their strategic distribution program, their partners save an average of $25 million annually. Lastly, the company projects it will save its airline customers an additional $1.3 billion over the next 3-5 years.

HEICO’s stellar track record and it’s long-term success has largely gone unnoticed by individual investors. With HEI shares trading at their average 5-year and 10-year trailing twelve month P/E multiple, HEI shareholders have one more reason to think share prices rise from here - a multiple expansion to above-average levels as investors grow their HEI holdings. The company's stock is currently 69.38% held by institutions, making up 224 funds and firms. Vanguard, Blackrock and Fisher Asset Management comprise 3 of the largest 5 holders.

Their strategic advantage in the airline, aerospace and defense parts and service industry isn’t the real reason why I am long HEICO. Nor is it their 16% compounded growth since 1990. The foundation to why I view HEICO as a potential long term equity holding in my family portfolios, and am replacing my Berkshire Hathaway shares with HEI shares, is because of HEICO’s longstanding leadership and, as it seems to me, this place in history that will show they were just getting started.

The company’s success, however, is only the beginning of the story to my buy thesis for HEI. The company has primarily ran and managed by the Mendelson family. And though 30-40% of the 500 largest companies in the United States have a similar family owner/manager structure, it is generally considered a negative situation for minority shareholders. As Robert Zafft suggests in a OECD Observer article, "Family-run firms tend to believe that principles of good corporate governance do not really concern them." (Robert Zafft, "When Corporate Governance is a Family Affair," OECD Observer).

For insight into where HEICO may be in it's growth trajectory, given market cap, sales, and the company's leadership structure/succession plan, I like to look at Berkshire Hathaway. Even for much of Berkshire Hathaway's history through the 1990s, while the stock posted stellar gains in the first three decades of its life, the stock was undercovered by analysts and largely written off as Warren Buffet's personal investment vehicle that he could do with as he wished. Until Berkshire's size and stellar track record became too much to ignore, the issues of family founder/controller/manager/operator were tough for most shareholders to consider. And even now concerns with this structure, Buffett controls 32% of the company's voting rights and owns 18% of the company's shares, are a part of analyzing the company.

Is HEICO's stellar track record and transition from small cap to mid cap enough to start garnering more attention by the investing public?

HEICO as Family

For HEICO Chairman Laurans Mendelson, successfully managing and growing the company is a means to the family patriarch’s end: applying sound investment theory that roots back to he and his son’s days at Columbia University (long-term compounded wealth through a sustainable business advantage and a sustainable corporate culture), for the sake of creating opportunity and sound values across the future generations of the Mendelson family.

I wanted my children to be interested in the three of us going into business together. And back then, I was converting rental properties into condos so I would take the boys to buildings we were considering and I would ask them, 'What do you think of this building?' or, 'What do you think of this piece of land?' I wanted their input." "Children are sponges for information and also very creative. If you ask them questions — even very young children — and give them a free table to write on, they’ll come up with good ideas. When looking at real estate — even at 6 years old and 8 years old — Victor and Eric would make important observations, noticing details such as paint color or neighborhood conditions. And they’d say things such as, “This is a good neighborhood because the people keep their patios clean and are proud of where they live.” They noticed particulars that sometimes escape adults. Kids will give you tremendous feedback if you ask questions, listen to their answers, and let them do their thing." Larry Mendelson quoted by Brett Graff, “Brett Graff’s Mixed Company,” socialmiami.com

The Mendelsons own 8% of the company’s shares while having 15% of the votes.

In a time that is harder and harder to understand Berkshire Hathaway’s motivations and direction, HEICO provides shareholders a unique and powerful alternative in it’s majority shareholders and management by them.

HEICO’s current leadership structure, and what makes this company so compelling for my family portfolios, was put in place by Laurens “Larry” Mendelson long ago as he raised his two sons, Victor and Eric, and then later in 1990, when the company was two small business units creating $26 million in sales a year.

Of the company’s ten board members, Larry, Victor and Eric are named to the group. The board’s make-up clearly emphasizes what HEICO has proven to be great at – expertise in the legal, accounting and finance for the goal of asset management, rather than what you may expect of a traditional board in a niche industry – beyond the family, only Thomas Culligan and Wolfgang Mayrhuber are industry experts.

Laurans “Larry” Mendelson has served as the Chairman of the Board since December 1990, and was CEO from 1990 until his sons were named Co-Presidents in 2009. Mendelson’s background in finance, accounting and audit as a Certified Public Accountant lead the team of father and two sons with a stellar track record of organic growth and growth through acquisition.

But business isn’t all the family does together. “We love each other,” said Larry. “We take vacations together. Every Sunday we have family dinner with all the grandkids and my sons and their wives.” If a socialite is having an event during Sunday family time, Larry and his wife always decline. Sundays are sacred. “Some people go to church on Sunday morning,” added Larry. “We go to dinner on Sunday night and it draws the family closer together.” Laura A. Roser, "A Centi-Millionaire's Focus on Family," Paragon Road,

Eric Mendelson was named Co-President in October 2009 after serving as head of the Flight Support Group since its formation in 1993. Eric is considered the architect and founder of the company’s parts development program since it was launched in 1992, and has unique knowledge of the FAA-approved aircraft replacement parts industry.

Eric Mendelson didn’t know anything about the aerospace industry when he graduated from college and entered the working world. He and his brother were involved from an early age in their father’s real estate ventures and then decided they wanted to build an industrial company that they wouldn’t sell and had perpectual life.” Susan Danseyar, “Eric Mendelson Oversees High-flying Aerospace Corporation HEICO,” Miami Today, September 22, 2015

Victor Mendelson was also named Co-President in 2009 after serving has head of the Electronic Technologies Group since its formation in 1996. He has a legal background, serving as the company’s general counsel from 1993 – 2008, a time when the company aggressively pursued acquisitions and grew revenues ten-fold, from under $50MM in 1993 to over $500MM in 2008.

In the past 20 years, Mendelson and his brother Eric, guided by their father Laurans, have transformed HEICO Corporation from a money-losing venture to a highly profitable global aerospace and electronics conglomerate with more than $1 billion in annual sales. Along the way, Mendelson has helped fight off a $100 million lawsuit by United Technologies Corp. that would have closed the company’s doors and has negotiated more than 60 acquisitions. Richard Westlund, “Victor Mendelson, J.D. ’92: Building a Successful Global Business,” Miami Law News, February 8, 2017

HEICO celebrates its 60th birthday in 2017 as it and company leadership continues to win accolades from Forbes (“World’s Most Innovative Growth Companies,” “Best 100 Small Companies,”) , the South Florida Business Journal (“Top 100 Power Leaders”), and Defense News (“Fast Track 50”).

HEICO as a Berkshire Hathaway Replacement

I compare HEICO to Berkshire Hathaway because the insider voting control and management structures are somewhat similar, and both company's management theory is rooted in Bejamin Graham and David Dodd's widely read investment primer Security Analysis.

What makes HEICO stock compelling, and in my mind a worthy Berkshire Hathaway replacement in my portfolio, is the family’s ethic and leadership succession plan from a dad to his two sons. Larry set out many years ago to not make HEICO successful for success’ sake, but to use it as a means to his end to create the family dynamic and wealth he envisioned.

I get paid $1 million a year salary, but if the stock goes up $1, my family makes $7 million. If it goes up $10, we make $70 million. Which do you think I care about more, my salary or the stock?” Larry Mendelson as quoted in this weekend’s Barron’s

Further commonalities include both Buffett and the Mendelson family’s desire to leave the unique characteristics and individuality of management teams alone in acquired companies while making them a part of their company’s culture – unlike perhaps a private equity firm or a traditional corporate transaction.

But beyond these commonalities exist key potential pitfalls to Berkshire’s future that contrast the strategic advantages to HEICO’s growth model and leadership succession plan. HEICO has two critical key advantages that will create a better investment opportunity than Berkshire over the next couple of decades.

First, HEICO specializes in a high growth niche market, and they are laser-focused on it. They have several competitive advantages that I outlined at the outset of this article, highlighted by their 10,000 FAA approvals and zero-incident track record.

Contrast this with Buffet’s general roots in insurance, and then his propensity to sprinkle on top anything he can buy that meets his Securities Analysis style, whether private or public, from Coke to Apple to Dairy Queen to Nebraska Furniture Mart. He's done well to be sure, but beyond his financial track record (which some would say is the only thing important in this analysis), his investment selections have seemed random and scattered at best.

While Buffett is often considered one of the greatest minds to apply academic investment theory in the real world, the Mendelson family certainly is a strict study of the persistent adherence to the same methods in buying and selling securities. To be sure, one of Larry’s finance professors at Columbia University in the 1950s was Professor David Dodd, a time he credits to formulating many of the ways he taught finance to his elementary-aged boys along with how he still uses the tenets of Security Analysis in their aggressive acquisition strategy and how he chairs the company today.

But even a greater advantage perhaps than roots and strict adherence to proven finance theory is the family’s focus to use HEICO as the means to create the close multi-generational family dynamic for which Larry set out many years ago. And perhaps within the company's long thesis, this is the most compelling reason I invest in HEI.

Over 35 years ago, Larry Mendelson had two young sons and a plan. He’d treat his boys as business partners and one day they would be. His strategy was executed flawlessly." Brett Graff, “Brett Graff’s Mixed Company,” SocialMiami.com

Though Buffett has revealed his desire for a charitable and intellectual legacy, Mendelson's focus on legacy provides more confidence in how they run HEICO and how that translates to achieving success for the company's shareholders. Within their high-powered market niche, their legacy of corporate success spans across at least both father and son generations, with decades yet to go.

Larry’s desire to focus more on his family legacy, along with the entire family’s focus on their alma mater Columbia University as well as various charities and institutions in their home region of Southern Florida provides powerful insight to what motivates the Mendelson personally and as business leaders.

Source: heico.com

To me, along with a long track record of success for nearly three decades, these family and charitable motivations are the ultimate indicator to why they’ll continue to successfully manage and grow the asset known as HEICO – ultimately these motivations are the strategic advantage for anyone that wants to hop on the family’s growth train by being a HEICO shareholder.

Risks to my Long Thesis

Risks to the long thesis for HEI include a weaker global economy, a decrease in HEI's organic growth rate, increased competitive pressures and worse operational execution than we expect. While I don't see Class A shares having 10X voting rights (giving the Mendelson family majority control), others that are less enthusiastic about the Mendelson family's qualifications may see it as a negative and may challenge the valuation of the stock on this basis.

Overlap of insiders both in voting rights/control and management often trade at a discount to peers with a concern that corners will be cut to corporate governance, and many articles have been written on this issue over the past few years. For more on corporate governance and family-ran businesses (public and private), see the Scientific Research Publishing paper "Good Corporate Governance Structures: A Must for Family Businesses."

I believe that the Mendelson family has an eye on running HEICO with integrity, but I will continue to watch closely any actions or statements that may counter my trust in the company's structure of insider control and management.

Conclusion

Buffett’s legacy will certainly go down in history as a significant and positive force for good – both charitably and as a significant creator of wealth for his longtime investors. But in so many variations of his “you may not want to invest with me” or "you may not want to try to replicate my moves" quotes over the past couple of decades, I can’t help but to think HEICO a better investment for my family portfolios from here on out.

In other words, my biggest question for Berkshire Hathaway at this point lies in pinpointing their motivations to take shareholders to the next level over the next decade or two. The Oncor purchase was just announced (a utility perhaps bought at a decent price) and the purchase of some small regional home builders, but I'm leary of Berkshire from here and am seeking alternatives. With a lack of transparency to Buffett's succession plan, along with his forward looking guidance that he likely will not provide market-beating stock performance here on out, I look for alternatives to my Berkshire Hathaway holdings.

We just don’t have the issue of transparency or succession with HEICO. We have three corporate leaders in the Mendelson family that adhere to the investing principals that provided me the sound thesis to invest in Berkshire Hathaway many years ago. And with their aggressive acquisition strategy along with their best-of-breed place both in their market and as an acquirer, and it's an obvious choice to provide space in my family's portfolio for HEI.

With HEICO, I also believe I found a viable stock to take the place of my Berkshire Hathaway holdings.

