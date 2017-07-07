Apple's Dividend Potential Is Almost Unbelievable

Image credit

Apple (AAPL) has obviously changed a great deal in the past few years. It has gone from a company with almost unbelievable growth rates to one that returns capital to shareholders in amounts that are unprecedented. That transformation hasn’t stopped the stock from continuing to rise and indeed I have to imagine shareholders are more than pleased. But given that Apple has undergone the transformation to become a mature company that focuses on paying shareholders, what can it do with its dividend? The yield is down to just 1.7% thanks to the prodigious rally in the share price. But as we know, Apple can do more. In this article, I’ll attempt to quantify just what Apple can afford as a long-term dividend play for those seeking income from the tech giant.

I’ll be using data from Morningstar for this exercise.

We’ll begin by taking a look at Apple’s dividend per share since it began paying shareholders a few years ago. As a note, the data includes actual payments to shareholders and not the forward rate. The difference is slight and doesn’t derail the conversation. This is the more accurate way to portray dividends as well because it is what shareholders actually received.

Apple’s dividend was modest in 2012 but has been ratcheted steadily higher ever since. It underwent a huge shift in strategy from when Jobs was running the place, scared to ever return cash to shareholders, to Cook who has taken the view that Apple is a mature company that cannot possibly use all of its cash. This, of course, is the correct course of action as Jobs’ fear of running afoul of liquidity was irrational given Apple’s success in the past decade or so. At any rate, Apple’s dividend is now up to a forward rate cresting $2.50. But as I said, the huge rally we’ve seen this year has pushed the yield down to 1.7%. That is hardly income stock territory but it doesn’t have to be like that, as we shall see in a moment.

Now, we know Apple has spent enormously on its dividend since it initiated the payout but how has it done in terms of spending its FCF? We all know financing the dividend is laughably easy for Apple so this discussion will center on more of how far the payout could rise rather than whether or not Apple can afford it. The best way to assess growth potential is by looking at a company’s payout against its ability to generate FCF. This is the only recurring source of cash any company has and as such, it is the only thing that matters when discussing dividend growth potential. Apple’s FCF for the past decade and TTM is below to provide some historical context.

Obviously, the dividend bars don’t appear until 2012 because Apple didn’t pay a dividend prior to that time. I’ve included its FCF from the years prior to 2012 to provide some context for just how unbelievable its FCF generation has been. FCF was under $5B in 2007 – the year the first iPhone was released – and that number has since ballooned to better than $50B in the past couple of years. Just thinking about a single company producing $50B-plus in FCF in a single year is staggering and it gives you a tangible idea of just how powerful the Apple machine is. That power translates into an unparalleled ability to return capital to shareholders and a big piece of that is the dividend.

So we know Apple’s dividend payments pale in comparison to its ability to generate FCF, so how much room does it have to grow the payout? In short, a lot. This chart shows Apple’s FCF consumption from the dividend each year and the numbers are tremendously low despite Apple spending more than $12B a year on dividend payments. Seriously, the scale of Apple’s ability to generate cash is just unbelievable.

We can see that since the dividend came into its own in 2013 Apple’s FCF usage has been in the 20s. But keep in mind just how low these numbers are. Stocks that are heavily dependent upon dividend payments like the consumer staples group, for instance, routinely pay 80% or more of FCF to shareholders as dividends. That sort of thing is normal for other companies and indeed, Apple could easily afford to do that as well. Obviously, that’s not going to happen anytime soon. But we are talking about a dividend payment that is perhaps one-quarter to one-third the rate that it could be without undue stress on the financials. It’s incredible.

So what’s the bottom line on Apple’s dividend? In short, the dividend could be tripled from current levels and Apple wouldn’t struggle for a second to pay it. Keep in mind also that not only does Apple produce three or four times the FCF it needs annually to pay its dividend but it also has the largest cash pile of any company in the world, equal to roughly one-third of its market cap. That means that it could even run an enormous deficit in terms of the amount it returns to shareholders against its FCF generation for many years and still never run out of cash. We all know Apple’s dividend is about as safe as it gets but quantifying what it can do really gives shareholders an idea of what it could be like to hold the stock going forward.

If some sort of repatriation deal does come through – which seems a bit of a long shot at this point but you never know – Apple’s dividend could get a further boost. It is accessing that cash via debt offerings now and largely using the proceeds to buy back stock, but a repatriation deal would certainly help overall financing of capital returns, the dividend included. Whether you like Apple’s valuation or not, you have to respect that its ability to return capital is unlike anything any of us have ever seen. This could turn out to be one of the greatest dividend growth stories of all time. And while Apple has a long way to go, it has all the firepower at its disposal anyone could ask for. Buying Apple for the dividend today is a bet that the 1.7% yield we see now is just a down payment on what it ultimately will be. And given the room for growth here, what it could be is pretty spectacular.

On a cautionary note, management hasn't been particularly willing to unleash the full potential of the dividend. This could be because the dividend is only a few years old and perhaps management is trying to ease its way into a higher payout. It could also be that the stock price has outrun expectations from management and thus the yield may be below whatever target management has set internally.

The more likely explanation, however, is the buyback. Apple continues to spend billions of dollars per quarter to buy back stock. And given the fact that the buyback was recently renewed with more eye-popping figures, that looks set to continue. Should Apple be spending its tens of billions on buying back stock at all-time highs? Perhaps, but I'd bet there are more than a few shareholders that wish the yield were higher than it is right now.

Apple has the potential to be a world-class dividend stock. But it just isn't right now. And until the strategy shifts away from being so dependent upon the buyback, it won't be. As a result, buying Apple here isn't necessarily for the dividend or its growth potential as the latter is fully dependent upon management's willingness to unleash the power of its cash generation on the yield. Until that happens, the dividend will be second best to the buyback and for income investors that's not good news. The potential is certainly there for the yield but until management makes it a priority, Apple's dividend will never achieve its potential. Should that happen the results would be awesome. But for now, it looks like the yield will remain second fiddle to the buyback.