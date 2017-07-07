Why These 2 Oil Producers Can Withstand The Extended Downturn

The future of oil continues to look highly uncertain. The price of the closely followed commodity could either plunge to this year's lowest levels, or climb to new heights in the short term. But given this challenging backdrop, Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) and Energen (NYSE:EGN) are two high-quality oil stocks that should do well.

The sentiment in the oil market improved last week as the U.S. benchmark WTI crude ended the period climbing by 7% to around $46 a barrel. The rally came as the U.S. shale drillers showed the first signs of a slowdown. As per the latest data from Baker Hughes released last Friday, the U.S. drillers targeting crude oil reduced the number of active rigs by two to 756 units, which was the first decline in 24 weeks and only the second drop seen this year. A report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration also showed that oil production wasn't climbing as fast as the government agency expected. That optimism was short-lived as the price has fallen back to $44.93 a barrel at the time of this writing on the back of mounting oversupply concerns. A government report released this week showed a 1% increase in U.S. oil production. That update came just a few days after Thomson Reuters said that OPEC's production climbed for the second consecutive month in June.

Still, a sustained slowdown in drilling activity and production in the U.S. could provide crucial support to oil prices. This could also ease investors' concerns that the U.S. shale drillers could frustrate OPEC and its partner's efforts aimed at eliminating the supply glut. If key OPEC members such as Saudi Arabia and Iraq, their allies (particularly Russia), and U.S. oil producers continue to keep a lid on production growth, that could push oil to $50 a barrel or even higher. However, if the U.S. shale drillers ramp up activity and increase production, which could prompt OPEC to protect its market share by growing volumes, that could push oil to the $30/barrel area.

In fact, analysts at Bank of America have warned that oil prices could plunge to the $30s in the short term. Moreover, JPMorgan believes that the commodity will end up averaging just $42 a barrel in 2018. That is actually lower than the average of $43.33 a barrel seen in 2016.

If oil prices make a comeback, then Pioneer Natural Resources and Energen could outperform on the back of double-digit production growth. Pioneer Natural Resources is targeting 15% to 18% growth in volumes in 2017 to around 272,500 boe per day, driven by an around 32% increase in production from its core Spraberry/Wolfcamp asset. Similarly, Energen aims to grow its output by roughly 29% from last year (ex. divestitures) to 70,200 boe per day, largely by growing oil volumes from Delaware Basin.

However, if oil prices remain weak, Pioneer Natural Resources and Energen are two oil producers that will likely continue to do well. That's because both companies benefit from having a high-quality asset base. Pioneer Natural Resources and Energen mainly operate in the Permian Basin, which is the most prolific and lowest-cost oil producing region in the U.S. In fact, parts of Permian Basin, such as the Midland and Delaware, have an average breakeven price of around $40 a barrel. Here, some wells offer a decent rate of return even in a sub-$40 a barrel oil price environment.

Pioneer Natural Resources mainly operates in the Spraberry/Wolfcamp shale formation of the Midland Basin. The company is not only the leading operator at Spraberry/Wolfcamp, but also the largest shale oil producer in the Permian Basin. The company has said that it can generate 50% to 100% internal rate of return at $55 oil from its Permian Basin properties. But even in the current oil price environment, its wells can hit a decent 40% IRR. In Q1 2017, the company pumped 153,000 boe per day from the Permian Basin using horizontal drilling. Overall, the company generated more than 80% of its total oil and gas production from the Permian Basin in Q1 2017.

Energen, on the other hand, is a Permian Basin pure-play that gets almost all of its production from the Midland and Delaware basins. The company, like its peer, can also generate strong returns at $55 oil. But even at $45, its wells can clock decent IRRs ranging from as low as 21% in Midland Basin Central to as high as 103% at Wolfcamp. In Q1 2017, Energen produced 52,800 boe per day, more than 60% of which came from its Midland Basin properties. A majority of the remainder came from Delaware Basin.

In addition to having a high-quality asset base, both Pioneer Natural Resources and Energen are in great financial health. Both companies benefit from having an under-levered balance sheet. Pioneer Natural Resources has the lowest levels of debt among all large to mid-cap independent oil producers. At the end of Q1 2017, the company had just $520 million, or $3.06 per share, of net debt. That translated into an enviable net debt ratio of just 4.8% -- the lowest in the industry. The company also has strong liquidity of $3.7 billion, including funds available under the revolving credit facility, which could come in handy if it faces a cash flow shortfall.

Energen, on the other hand, has a net debt of $455.9 million, or $4.69 per share, which translates into a net debt ratio of 12.6%. Although Energen carries more debt per share than Pioneer Natural Resources, its balance sheet is still pretty strong considering that its net debt ratio is well below the average ratio of more than 30% of mid- to large-cap independents. Energen also has ample liquidity of $1.14 billion, which bolsters its ability to withstand weak oil prices. On top of all that, Pioneer Natural Resources and Energen have maintained strong hedge books, which should provide crucial support to their future cash flows if weak oil prices persist.

Pioneer Natural Resources has locked in 85% of its projected oil and gas production for the remainder of 2017 at around $50 per barrel (Nymex WTI). In addition to this, the company has also hedged 20% of its forecast oil production for 2018. Similarly, Energen has locked in 64% of its estimated oil production for the last nine months of 2017, representing 8.6 million barrels, as well as 46% of its NGL and 59% of forecast gas production at attractive prices. The company has also hedges in place covering 7.4 million barrels of oil production for 2018.

In short, Pioneer Natural Resources and Energen are two Permian Basin stocks that have strong production growth profiles, as well as high-quality asset bases, solid balance sheets, and great hedge books. The companies, therefore, are well-positioned to outperform in any oil price environment.

