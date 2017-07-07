A Hawkish Fed:  Implications For REITs

We dive into the mechanisms of impact such that one can determine the affect of interest rates on a particular REIT

The Fed seems determined to hike rates almost regardless of the economic data which creates what I think will be a flat or perhaps even inverted yield curve. Colloquial consensus is that rising rates are bad for REITs, but does that refer to the long end, the short end, or a parallel shift? The answer is, it depends.

In this article, we will dig into the implications of yield curve scenarios on REITs.

Mechanism of effect

Far too often I see people say things will affect REITs as a broad bucket category. This is dangerous because without understanding the underlying mechanism investors can fall victim to individual stocks that are differently affected. Thus, I find it helpful to understand the mechanism by which a macro force affects REITs.

Short term rates: As short term interest rates rise, it will increase the cost of some forms of lending but not others. It will make most REIT credit facilities and revolvers cost more to carry, but it will not impact the cost of fixed rate or long term debt. Further, it will not impact those who have the short term rates hedged.

Thus, it would be fallacious to make a blanket statement that rising short term rates increases REIT cost of capital. In fact, an examination of REIT balance sheets individually suggests most REITs are not exposed to short term rates as they are either heavily weighted toward fixed rate debt or have hedges. Instead, a more accurate piece of advice would be to check each REIT and see if it has meaningful exposure to unhedged short term debt.

Long term rates: Again, I hear people saying rising 10 year treasury rates will increase REIT cost of capital. As a blanket statement this is patently false because there are so many factors at play. Many REITs have their capital locked in for the long term such that the higher rates will not affect them until say 5-7 years in the future at which point the revenue streams will have made the adjustment to match the higher rate environment. For these REITs, rising long term rates have minimal impact.

One must look at the duration of revenue streams relative to the duration of liabilities. Hotels can reprice daily while NNN REITs may have fixed revenues for 10 years. If revenue duration (the period of time in which revenues cannor be repriced) is longer than liability duration (the remining term on liabilities at a fixed rate), rising rates may hurt the REIT, but when liabilities are longer duration than revenues, rising rates may actually help FFO. This sort of logic is prevalent among bank analysts, but it has yet to become mainstream among REIT investors.

Another impact of interest rates that is less often discussed is the correlation with cap rates. It can take a while to move, but generally higher interest rates will cause higher cap rates and vice versa. In other words, the spread between cap rates and the 10 year treasury will tend to remain within a certain window.

So, now that we have the mechanisms of impact out of the way, we can get to scenario analysis. We will begin with higher short term rates and a flatter curve as this is the scenario I feel is most likely.

In such a scenario, external growth oriented REITs will perform worse and those which do not need to grow will do better. Why?

Cap rates will remain compressed making future acquisitions less accretive and the higher short term rates will make purchases more expensive as most are at least initially financed using a line of credit. REITs that do not need to grow externally will fare better as the low cap rates will support the value of their in-place cashflows. So, which REITs do not need to grow?

REITs with stable cash flows and low multiples do not need to grow as they can provide a strong return to investors just by sitting tight and collecting rent. Those with high P/FFO multiples, however, must grow to generate a decent return for shareholders. An exception applies to the growth REITs that have high internal growth rates as these can provide benefit without being influenced by cap rates.

Top 2 picks in a flat or inverted curve scenario

Global Net Lease ( GNL ) with a massive yield and cashflows locked in, it has no need for acquisitions.

Sotherly Hotels ( SOHO ) has an investment pipeline but it is internal through renovations which means the ROIC is not influenced by market cap rates. It can grow even if cap rates stay low.

Parralel shift up

Short term rates can rise if the Fed decides it wants to hike. Long term rates, however, will only go up if the economy gives them permission. Thus, the parallel upward shift would necessarily be accompanied by some inflation and/or GDP growth.

In this case, REITs with more sensitivity to economic strength should perform better, particularly those directly exposed to inflation. All real estate is exposed indirectly through appreciation, but some REITs get immediate cashflow growth with inflation.

Top 2 picks in a parallel shift up scenario

CatchMark Timber ( CTT ) if wood product prices go up CTT’s realizations go up. The revenue growth would exceed the marginally higher expense of debt.

Stag Industrial ( STAG ) signs shorter leases than most of its peers giving it constant lease turnover. It could more quickly apply the new higher market rate.

Keeping it in perspective

Interest rates are only 1 of many macro forces and we should not place undue importance on them. I watch in shock as REITs move drastically when the Fed does something or has a certain tone. We should make an effort to understand the real fundamental implications for REITs, but keep it in perspective with everything else. In the long run, company specific fundamentals will dominate any effect from interest rates, so don’t go dumping a good company on a 25 basis point rate hike. Interest rates, and yield curve shape should merely be layered onto an otherwise sound fundamental analytical framework.

2 nd Market capital and its affiliated accounts are long STAG, SOHO, CTT and GNL. I am personally long STAG, SOHO, CTT and GNL. This article is for informational purposes only. It is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security and is strictly the opinion of the writer. Investing in publicly held securities is speculative and involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. The reader must determine whether any investment is suitable and accepts responsibility for their investment decisions. Dane Bowler is an investment advisor representative of 2MCAC, a Wisconsin registered investment advisor. Commentary may contain forward looking statements which are by definition uncertain. Actual results may differ materially from our forecasts or estimations, and 2MCAC cannot be held liable for the use of and reliance upon the opinions, estimates, forecasts and findings in this article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CTT, GNL, SOHO, STAG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.