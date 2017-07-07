Ford's Sales Slump, But What Does The Stock Do?

Growth in markets such as China is offsetting volume declines in the US.

Thesis

Despite Ford's (F) sales dropping heavily in June, things appear to be moving into the right direction. Ford's shares are attractive for those investors that seek income primarily.

On first sight June's car sales data, which was released earlier this week, looked very unconvincing:

Sales for Ford, but also for General Motors (GM) and Fiat Chrysler (FCAU), were down substantially year over year, but the caveat is that the actual results were still better than expectations (GM being an exception here).

Looking more closely at Ford's numbers (here on SA), we see that overall sales were down by 5%, but at the same time the composition of these sales has changed a lot. Passenger sales were down heavily, but SUV sales and truck sales were up year over year, despite overall sales being down.

This is a big positive for Ford, as both SUVs and trucks come with much higher average selling prices (which means that revenues may have actually increased, despite volumes being down), and with higher margins (which means that the earnings an SUV or truck produces are much higher than the earnings Ford receives from selling a passenger car).

When we look at Ford's price points for some of its key models, we see that the company's cheapest car starts selling at below $14,000:

The company's best-selling truck, however, starts selling at $27,000 -- almost twice as much as the Fiesta.

Ford selling 1000 more F-150s makes up for losing 198 less Fiestas -- this does not yet include the higher margins bigger (and more expensive cars) -- such as the F-150 -- contribute.

Another factor investors should look at are Ford's international sales, which are not looking bad at all: Ford's sales in China increased by fifteen percent during the most recent month, hitting 101,000 cars. The sales increase in China more than made up the lost sales in the US, as the combined number (China & US) has increased from 328,000 cars in June 2016 to 329,000 cars in this year's June (this is still a rather slow growth rate in total).

In China we see the same trend towards higher priced cars, as Lincoln sales grew by a vastly outsized 84% -- since even the cheapest Lincoln car costs well above $30,000 (base price), each additional Lincoln car sold is worth as much as several of Ford's smaller models sold.

F Revenue (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

Despite lower car sales in the US, the current revenue projections for next fiscal year could turn out conservative -- a switch towards higher priced cars and growth from foreign markets could potentially be able to fully offset a volume decline in the US market, I believe.

F EPS Estimates for Next Fiscal Year data by YCharts

The same is true for Ford's expected earnings, which currently are at their lowest point over the last year. Even with just $1.63 per share in earnings, Ford's valuation remains pretty low (with a forward PE ratio of about seven), and the company's juicy dividend (yielding 5.1% at today's price) looks well protected for the foreseeable future.

The combination of these facts -- conservative estimates that could be beaten due to Ford's shift towards higher-price, higher-margin cars; low valuations and a huge & well covered dividend -- make Ford attractive for income focused investors, I believe.

Takeaway

Ford's US sales volumes are dropping, but the composure of Ford's sales is switching towards a much more desirable product mix. The same is true for foreign markets, where Ford is experiencing volume growth on top.

Ford's valuation looks very low, estimates are bottoming out, and the dividend still looks very attractive due to its high yield.

