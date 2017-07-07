Thoughts On GNC's Recent Volatility

As I have a lot riding on GNC Holdings, Inc.'s (GNC) turnaround, both from a reputation standpoint and actual investment dollars risked, I am up at 4am writing this piece. Many of my subscribers have been asking me about GNC's recent volatility and my thoughts as to why. In this piece, I will do my best to offer why GNC's stock prices has been so darn volatile.

Before we dive in, I want to remind readers with this price and volume data enclosed below, look at the price action from June 2nd close to June 5th and the immediate snapback the next trading day. Next, look at the share price jump from June 23rd to June 26th. Then focus your attention on leg up on Monday, July 3rd, where GNC traded north of $9. Monday's volume was robust as this was a holiday shortened trading day ( trading ended at 1pm) and a lots Masters of the Universe and institutional folks were on holiday, perhaps some in the Hamptons. And then finally, most recently, we have had two big down days where GNC closed below $8.

Source: Google Finance

Now keep in mind that GNC hasn't released a new press release since May 25th, when they announced that they were donating funds to a local Pittsburgh charity.



Here is my view and theories as to what is occurring.

On a mark to market basis, as of Monday's close and using the June 15th 28.8 million short interest data, the Masters of the Universe (MOTU) were short $258 million worth of GNC stock ($8.96 x 28.8 million). As you can see from my tracking spreadsheet, besides the legacy 8 million shares, which were shorted at much higher prices, most of what I will call the second wave shorts, the 20.8 million shares, has been shorted when GNC was trading between $7 and $9. This second wave group is much more sensitive to rising prices as their cost basis on this short has less margin of safety. If you look at the weekly short interest data, arguably, Goldman Sachs' January 19th downgrade and then second downgrade and $5 price target set in motion this big and crowded short position by the MOTUs.

So when you are a collection of big and powerful hedge funds short $258 million of a company that had a market capitalization of $611 million, as of Monday ($8.96 x 68.3 million shares), then you start to get nervous. Essentially, the MOTU are essentially betting that GNC's equity has no value.

In other words, from an strategy perspective, if the MOTU are wrong and GNC does deliver solid Q2 2017 results then this stock can easily double simply due to the poor positioning of the MOTU. Therefore, if there is any opening, as this short bet is so misguided and poorly designed (I am right on the turnaround) then the MOTU are forced to call in aerial cover and continue short the stock to stop its momentum. The hedge funds are collectively short 28.8 million shares of a company that trades roughly 2 million shares per day (notwithstanding the day (only four times per year) of earnings and the next few trading days after). As I have argued countless times, it is nearly impossible to cover 28.8 million, if there is tangible evidence that GNC has some momentum and traction in its turnaround efforts.

Therefore, the flood waters are cresting at the banks of the river. The only choice the MOTU have is to keep calling in million of bags of sand because if the river crests, then the levee breaks.

So there is no question in my mind that the hedge funds, with their superior fire power (amount of capital and trading relationships on Wall Street) have been aggressively continuing to short more shares of GNC over the past few days. Now the short interest data is lagged, and we won't even see the June 30th data until after the bell July 12th, so I can't empirically prove it, but I have no other way to explain the share price volatility.

Other dynamics at play

Hypothesis A

Now because making it to a buy-side equity portfolio manager or analyst at the top tier shops like Fidelity, Wellington, T Rowe Price, and American Funds, etc. is akin to becoming a professional athlete, the incentive structure in that world is to outperform, but not take outsized risk that could backfire and cost you your job. In mutual fund land, the risk/reward of beating your mandate and benchmark is designed for you to do well, but not to knock the cover off the ball. Once you earn a coveted spot in that world, you want to be blessed with career longevity. Therefore, you are paid to take risk, but buy-side isn't paid to take hedge fund activist stands and catch splashy media headlines. These folks have a mandate to remain under the radar and keep their due diligence and research under wraps.

My long winded and contextual point is that there might not be a buy-side analyst, currently on the planet, that is going to persuade and/or convince any Portfolio Manager (PM) at these top tier shops to back up the truck on GNC, at least ahead of Q2 2017 results. As readers might recall, I spent five years working on the buy side, albeit in fixed income, and definitely not at a Top Tier shop, but I saw first hand how the incentive structure works. I have friend who's wife was analyst for Fido and you job as an analyst is to do great work and then convince the PMs to buy or sell securities in your coverage universe.

That said, there are no cowboys (or cowgirls) like me on the buy-side because there is too much money to be made closet indexing. I was literally a fish out of water, as I had a foothold and predefined lucrative career pathway, if I could only keep my head down and follow the yellow brick road. I am just not cut from that cloth. Even though I would never be hired at a Fido, Wellington, T Rowe, or American Funds, if I were in that analyst seat, I would be on my soap box, waiting outside the PM's offices, waiting to aggressively pitch them on GNC. However, we don't live in this bizarro parallel universe, so we can't expect the buy-side to join the crusade, at least no yet, as it is unfashionable to pitch a leveraged brick and mortar company, like GNC. Ironically, if I am right, the buy-side will join the party after GNC doubles, as you they will then have tangible data to justify to their investment committees the decision for buying at $15, as the turnaround will look safer then.

One last tangental point about "hypothesis A". Since GNC's stock has gone from a high water mark of $61 (Q4 2013) to yesterday's closing price of $7.85, anyone long has been taken to the woodshed. The buy-side is trained in risk management and to limit losses. If a position move against you, you take your medicine and sell it. Therefore, GNC's stock has had to absorb a higher shareholder turnover due to its terrible price action. Moreover, GNC's share price has simultaneoulsy had to absorb 20 million incremental shares shorted over the past six months. It is hard for any stock price to rebound if the shorts are constantly hitting over the head and shorting more.

Hypothesis B

As I have been writing the GNC chronicles and I am lucky to have been able to do so on Seeking Alpha's unique platform, I have had encountered some interesting people that have reached out to me. One of these people is a portfolio manager in Europe. I will keep it very vague, but my bullish arguments and level of conviction have convinced him to buy GNC shares in his personal account (PA). When I published the piece: Is the Sell Side At The Beach? article, he made a good point. From the circles that he moves in, he said that GNC's management has gone radio silent the entire quarter. The sell side and perhaps even most of the buy side have had very little access to GNC's C Suite. Therefore, as the sell side likes to be spoon fed guidance (my emphasis), they have no idea how to model Q2 2017 given the significance of the New GNC. In his view, that is why consensus estimates for Q2 2017 and full year 2017 haven't moved. The sell side has no visibility so it is safer to simply "mail it in" and keep your estimates unchanged. By the way, I have also spoken with a few other investors that said they haven't been able to get any meetings with even with GNC's IR. If you are an ambitious buy-side analyst, you have no great narrative to tell your PM, if you never got a phone call with anyone at GNC's headquarters.

Hypothesis C

Since GNC's management hasn't released any new press releases since May, some market participants were expecting GNC's management to have announced the July earnings date (this week). Now historically, over the past three years, GNC released Q2 earnings twice on the 28th (2014 & 2016) and once on July 30th (2015). However, because GNC released its Q1 earnings date on April 4th, some market participants expected to see this press release this week. Now in fairness to GNC, I think they moved up Q1 2017 numbers because My Man - Robert Moran was trying to accelerate debt re-financing talks. However, when you run a company where upwards of $250 million worth of stock is shorted, the hedge funds will pounce on any perceived opening "real" or "imagined" to break GNC's recent hard fought share price momentum.

Takeaway

Based on my mosaic theory, I think GNC will print solid Q2 2017 results. However, unless you are Tricia Tolivar and/or in GNC's C-Suite no one really knows how strong the turnaround is going and what the actual results are. I am 100% confident in my thesis and work, but it would be nice to see a shiny press release that GNC's earnings date is scheduled for July 27th (or whatever date they pick).

Disclosure: I am/we are long GNC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.