Real Estate Weekly: Like A Firework, Yields Shoot Higher, Erasing REIT'S YTD Gain

The labor market remains strong across nearly all metrics, but its clear that growth is slowing as full employment approaches. Wage growth is slow but continues along an upward trajectory.

Construction spending data suggests a continued moderation in the appetite for new private construction projects. We noted a mild post-Trump surge to start 2017 which has since tailed off.

As we pass mid-year, we note that REITs are now lower YTD. The sector is down 1% on a price-basis and up roughly 1% on a total return basis.

Interest rates have surged in recent weeks after the ECB struck a hawkish tone. The German 10-Year has risen 33bps in 3 weeks, pulling the US 10-Year higher by 25bps.

REITs finished the week lower by 1.9% and are now lower by 4% over the past 3 weeks. Yield-sensitive REITs have been hit hard during this time.

The REIT ETF indexes (VNQ and IYR) finished the week lower by 1.9% as the 10-year yield surged another 8 basis points, several weeks after dipping to 2017 lows. The yield-sensitive REIT sectors were again hit the hardest, particularly the Data Center, Healthcare, and Student Housing sectors. The S&P 500 (SPY) fell 0.2%. The homebuilder ETFs (XHB and ITB) were higher by 0.3% on the week despite mildly disappointing pending residential construction spending data. The commercial construction ETF (PKB) fell 0.7% on weak nonresidential spending.

Across other areas of the real estate sector, mortgage REITs (REM) finished the week lower by 0.3% and the international real estate ETF (VNQI) fell 1.3%.

The story of the past two weeks has been surging interest rates, which has pressured the yield-sensitive sectors including REITs. US bonds are selling off in response to rising Eurozone interest rates. The German 10-year note has surged 33 bps over the past three weeks, pulling US yields higher by 25 bps. Strong economic data in the US and Europe, combined with signals from Central Banks, suggest that ultra-accommodative monetary policy may be ending.

REITs are now lower by 1.1% YTD on a price-basis and higher by roughly 1% on a total-return basis. REITs ended 2016 with a total return of roughly 9%, lower than its 20-year average annual return of 12%.

This week, we published Commercial Real Estate Mid-Year 2017 Update. Trading at 20.7x Forward Free Cash Flow, REITs are trading just below the post-recession average of 20.6x. As we point out, REIT valuations have a tendency to get overextended during periods of sustained sell-offs in interest rates and vice-versa.

Within the sector, we note that single family rentals, data centers, student housing, and manufactured housing REITs appear attractive based on our preferred metric, FCF/G.

Mid-Year Sector Recaps (Click to View 'REIT Rankings' of Each Sector for further analysis)

Data Center (+17%): The sector has returned 120% over the past three years as "data" has become the most valuable resource to many businesses. The dynamics of public vs. private cloud will determine the pricing power of these REITs relative to the major public cloud providers including Amazon and Google. Manufactured Housing (+17%): A Trump-led resurgence of job growth to the goods-producing working class, combined with record levels of demand for recreational vehicles, have sent this sector surging. Economic confidence among this group of residents have seen an unprecedented reversal after the Trump win, which may lead to more purchases rather than rentals of manufactured homes. Single Family Rentals (+11%): Demographics, affordability, and attitudes towards ownership continue to suggest that the "American Dream" no longer requires homeownership. More families are choosing to rent single family homes after moving out of apartments, and these REITs appear to be making positive moves to refine their new business model. Healthcare (+7%): The repeal and replace of Obamacare has taken far longer than most believed heading into 2017. Many healthcare REITs with government-pay exposure stand to lose from conservative-minded changes to the healthcare laws. As legislative success has seemed increasingly out of reach, these REITs have rallied. Industrial (+8%): E-commerce continues to drive demand for industrial assets. New supply has been slow to catch up with demand as e-commerce players set up distribution hubs near major metropolitan markets. Apartment (+8%): Labor shortages have delayed delivery of new multifamily units so far in 2017, which was supposed to see record levels of completions. As a result, rent growth has firmed around 3% and even showed signs of reacceleration over the past two months.

Hotel (-1%): Hotel occupancy so far in 2017 is roughly on par with 2016, which was one of the best years on record. Business and leisure travel has been better than expectations, but rising supply levels have kept a lid on RevPAR growth. Airbnb continues to be a non-factor despite the deafening hype. Office (-1%): Job growth has slowed slightly through the first half of 2017, a symptom of a near-full labor market. The major job hub cities have driven all of the gains in absorption, led by tech. Student Housing (-4%): Student housing REITs have made some missteps in development so far in 2017, but leasing for the 2017 school year remains inline with last year. The underlying fundamentals continue to appear strong, but execution needs to improve. Net Lease (-5%): Issues with Spirit Realty (NYSE: SRC) sent the sector down 15% in the first half of the year. Perhaps a blessing in disguise, the sell-off prompted Warren Buffet to take a 10% stake in Store Capital (NYSE: STOR), a stamp of approval for the retail-exposed sector. Storage (-6%): After a strong start to 2017, the perennially outperforming self-storage sector hit the skids again over the past quarter. Perhaps the millennial "generation of renters" will simply rent everything and require less storage space. Mall (-16%): An onslaught of negative press about the "death of brick and mortar" has weighted on the sector, which remains healthy from a fundamental perspective. Weak mall traffic numbers put a damper on a recent rally over the past several weeks. Shopping Center (-19%): Shopping centers were hit hard by news that Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) was acquiring Whole Foods Market (NASDAQ: WFM). We continue to believe that this move can only be positive for these shopping center REITs as Amazon has essentially conceded that the omni-channel retail approach is the ideal strategy.

Economic Data

Every week, we like to dive deeper into the economic data that directly impacts real estate.

Construction Spending Continues to Moderate After Strong Start to 2017

Construction spending continued to moderate in May. Private construction spending fell 0.6% following a 0.2% decline in April. Nonresidential spending is now just 0.8% higher year-over-year. Residential spending is 11.2% higher year-over-year, but much of the gain is in the “home improvement” category. Single family spending is up 7.9% YoY and multifamily spending is up 3% YoY.

We find it useful to look at this data on an inflation-adjusted basis by revising the data down with a CPI adjustment. Although an imperfect measure, this better reflects the fact that rising construction costs rather than actual ‘usable space’ creation (estimated at 4% per year since 2012) are responsible for much of the rise in spending. On an inflation-adjusted basis, residential spending is still 50% below the 2006 peak and nonresidential is 10% below its peak. In general, moderate to low growth in construction spending (supply growth) is good for REITs.

Breaking down the data further, we see the sector by sector spending. All nonresidential sectors have seen significant increases in construction spending in recent years. While the YoY increase may seem dramatic, the absolute level of supply growth remains modest by historical standards for most major sectors. Supply growth is still a modest 1-2% of existing stock across the major property sectors.

Weak public construction spending continues to be a drag on the headline number. Public construction spending has been essentially flat for over a decade (and declining on a real basis), and has fallen from 2.1% of GDP in 2009 to 1.4% of GDP in March 2017.

Labor Market Continues to Exceed Expectations

The overall health of the labor markets continues to be impressive across nearly all metrics. The US economy added 222k jobs in June, beating expectations and indicating that last month’s weaker headline number (which was revised higher) was an outlier among otherwise very strong data. More than 1 million jobs have been added so far in 2017 and 17 million jobs have been added since the beginning of 2010. Average hourly earnings took a mild step back but continues along an upward trend around 2.5% YoY growth, while CPI inflation remains low, a good development for financial markets.

We look closely at two industry groups within the employment data: construction and retail. Construction employment growth, which we view as another useful indicator of supply growth within the real estate sector, has moderated since peaking in 2015. BLS and ADP data are consistent in showing roughly 3% YoY growth in construction employment, a solid rate of growth, but short of the 7% rate of growth seen in 2014.

Retail employment recovered after several dismal months. Retail employment rose 0.5% MoM, one of the stronger categories. As we show below, overall retail employment has been relatively healthy over the past year, but the pain in department stores and apparel segments continues. We have continued to discuss how the weakness in clothing sales and the broader department store category has not been indicative of the moderate strength in the broader retail sector.

Winners and Losers on the Week

The five best performers on the week were DiamondRock (DRH), Pebblebrook (PEB), LaSalle (LHO), Host Hotels (HST), and Camden (CPT).

The bottom five performers on the week were Care Capital (CCP), GGP (GGP), American Campus (ACC), Healthcare Realty (HR), and Brandywine (BDN).





Bottom Line

REITs finished the week lower by 1.9% and are now lower by 4% over the past 3 weeks. Yield-sensitive REITs have been hit hard during this time.

Bottom Line

