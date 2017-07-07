Boeing: This Is Really Unreal

We just learned that the Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has won yet another contract, this time valued at $14.3 million, to supply Chinook parts to the Netherlands and Turkey. Falling under so-called foreign military sales categories, this contract will allow these nations to extend the operational life and efficiency of their helicopters. While this order may be small, it follows a much larger $541 million order from the Netherlands in May 2017 for 15 Chinook 47F cargo helicopters. Just last week we learned the company won a $14 billion contract to supply 125 737MAX 8 jets, and a separate order of 100 737MAX 10 jets. Still, this all pales in comparison to the major deal signed by President Trump with Saudi Arabia, spanning decades and valued at $350 billion, of which Boeing stands to receive tons of revenues from, though the exact amount will depend on selected contractors for specific orders over the years. We do know $110 billion took effect immediately for this arms deal. Not to mention, with growing North Korea and U.S. tensions, defense stocks have taken off.

All of this news hurts knowing it has pushed the stock above $200 for the first time ever when I sold one-third of my position in the winter. That hurts. In fact, all of this news is really unreal. No doubt, leaving money on the table like that hurt. Still, I am letting the rest ride, so we cannot be overly disappointed. Remember this is a premier blue chip name and I got into in December 2015. This was as the company raised its dividend and expanded its buyback. The company just raised its dividend again, which is phenomenal for shareholders, but the stock continues to march ahead strongly on every piece of news. But with shares at such a premium versus just a few months ago, where do we stand? Is this share price appreciate truly justifiable? Well to answer this question, we need to consider where the stock is going from here, post this wave of news. To have an understanding of where it is going, we have to review the company's performance.

Boeing recently reported its Q1 results. It was another strong quarter, but there were some issues that I noted. The company actually missed sales estimates, however it did deliver a nice bottom line beat. While the news was overall fairly well received, the fact is deliveries sales fell. It was not the best quarter on all metrics, but it was a decent quarter overall. The company reported revenue of $20.98 billion in the quarter, falling short of estimates by $370 million. The really issue is that these did fall 7.3% year-over-year. Core earnings per share for the quarter were strong and came in at $2.01. This was a clear beat of $0.06 against analyst estimates. However, these are just the headline numbers and we need to dig deeper.

Let's take a quick look at some of the sector highlights to get a feel for the performance and where the shortfall came from. The Commercial Airplanes segment saw first quarter revenue fall 1% to $14.30 billion on lower delivery volume. However, services growth did improve. Operating margin was 8.5%, vastly improving from 7.2% last year. What was important to note is that the company completed its first flight of the 787-10 Dreamliner in the quarter and the 737 program rolled out the first 737 MAX 9. Further it received FAA certification for the 737 MAX 8. Commercial Airplanes booked another 198 orders this quarter. Backlog remains strong with nearly 5,700

The company's Defense, Space & Security segment got crushed in the quarter. To put it directly. revenue was $6.5 billion with an operating margin of 11.3%. These were down 18% from last year's quarter. Why were they down? Well, Boeing Military Aircraft revenues were down 28% year-over-year. The Network & Space Systems division saw revenue of $1.56 billion (a 10% decline from last year) and its operating margin was 6.3%. The Global Services & Support Division saw revenue fall 9% to $2.33 billion on volume reductions. However, its operating margin increased to 13.6% on strong operational performance as well as a beneficial contract mix. Like with the Commercial Airplanes segment, there is a significant backlog. Backlog in this segment was $63 billion, of which 34% represents orders from international customers. Commenting on the quarter Boeing President and Chief Executive Officer Dennis Muilenburg stated:

“With a sharp focus on performance and productivity, our team delivered another quarter of solid financial results, including year-over-year earnings growth and strong operating cash flow. In turn, we continued to position Boeing for growth with investments in new products and services, innovation, and our people, while again demonstrating our commitment to return significant cash to our shareholders. We remain on track to achieve our full-year revenue, earnings and cash flow targets as our teams deliver on our large and diverse order backlog. As we do so, we're focused on accelerating productivity, quality and safety improvements, strengthening execution on development programs, and capturing new business opportunities.

Sales were under pressure not doubt, but the wave of good news over the last month or two really helps make up for the shortfall seen in Q1. The CEO’s comments are positive, reiterating 2017 guidance. Revenue is set to be between $90.5 and $92.5 billion. Core earnings per share for 2017 is seen coming in at $9.10 to $9.30 with operating cash flow expanding to $10.75 billion. I will point out that Boeing revises guidance throughout the year and this is subject to change again, however. When I saw the revenue numbers for Q1 I was fearing a sales guidance reduction on the high end. I am pleased this did not happen. The outlook is decent especially for earnings, but revenue expectations are light. As for my decision to sell 30% of the position, it may have been early and some gains were left on the table, but I stand by it. No need to be overly greedy. At $200 a share, I still maintain a hold rating, even with the unreal wave of great news.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.