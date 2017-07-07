The Good Yield Hunting

Our analysis has led us to believe that SSW-G is undervalued in comparison to its peer group.

Avid readers have taken note of our venture into riskier assets while searching for bargains in the preferred stock universe. The ongoing rally in the sector has left little room for reasonable buyers. Therefore, we will once again examine a case of a high-yielding product, which might require some extra attention if, for some reason, it does not perform as we would like it to. One further question we ask ourselves when we are "yield hunting" is whether Will Hunting would approve. In this case, we believe the answer is "Yes."

"Good Will Hunting"

The Company

Seaspan Corporation (NYSE:SSW) is the largest independent charter owner and manager of containerships in the shipping industry. With a fleet of 100 or so vessels, it provides long-term leases to some of the world's busiest shipping lines.

The market is the ultimate judge of the company's condition, but we believe that the turbulent times in the industry are a thing of the past. It is undergoing a recovery, as one can see by examining the survivors of 2016's bloodbath, whose climax was marked by the bankruptcy of Hanjin Shipping last summer.

The weekly chart below should give you a brief idea of how this beaten-up stock has performed over the last year:

SSW Weekly Chart

Before we reach the essence of this article, let's not forget the relatively recent dividend cut on the company's common stock. This is a favorable condition for investors seeking riches from the available fixed-income products.

The Bargain

As we pointed out earlier, and anyone looking at Seaspan's preferred stocks (SSW-G - Seaspan Corp., 8.20% Series G Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares) has surely noticed, it was literally being unloaded by the equivalent of a big truck. None of the company's other products has shown a spike in volume even moderately close to it. This would immediately lead us to believe that any seller in them was simply following the herd, or the shepherd, and the sentiment toward this group of preferred stocks is still rather positive. In fact, we believe that the way the marked soaked up the extra shares is rather bullish.

To save you some time, here are the metrics of the product we are interested in:

Call Price: $25.00

Liquidation Price: $25.00

Call Date: 6/16/2021

Maturity Date: None

Nominal Yield: 8.20%

Current Yield (as of 7/6/2017): 9.60%

Last Price (as of 7/6/2017): $21.35

Yield to Call: 13.57%

Stripped Price (without accrued dividends): $20.95 (As a redemption is not likely, we calculate the accrued dividend from the ex-date. For a YTC calculation, it has to be from the payment date.)

Non qualified equivalent yield of around 11.54% if you are in the 30% tax bracket. You will need a REIT preferred stock yielding 11.54% to beat the yield on SSW-G.

Having mentioned multiple times already the selling which occurred, it would only be appropriate to visualize it:

SSW-G Daily Chart

Sure enough, the information presented so far might be somewhat sufficient for us to establish a position in SSW-G. But it is much better to examine things further in order to have more conviction.

That said, we highly recommend that you take a look at charts of the other preferred stocks in this group (SSW-H, SSW-D, and SSW-E) in a similar time frame for a better idea of the discrepancy in volume over the last few days.

The Peer Group

One of our main reasons for looking at SSW-G in particular is the fashion in which other preferred stocks issued by Seaspan Corp. have performed lately. The table below should illustrate our point in numbers, as they are our only real friend in the market:

The key metric to take note of here is the current yield arbitrage, which has opened up, making SSW-G undervalued in comparison to its peers. On a YTC basis things look differently, but our goal is to lock in high yield over a extended period of time without having the issue redeemed out of our portfolio. Besides, capital gains are not as attractive as dividends are.

Having emphasized the yield spread between the stocks, our plan is to potentially use it as a hedging tool in case things go south in the short term.

Plan B

This is a subjective matter for sure. If our bet does not feel right, should we simply exit and reevaluate once the storm has passed? Or should we hang on to it and attempt to recoup losses with a hedge? That is completely up to every individual's trading style and portfolio management.

But for the sake of offering an option for those who actively manage their portfolio, we took a brief look at one basic scenario where SSW-E could potentially be our weapon of choice:

As shown by the historical comparison between SSW-G and SSW-E, it's likely that the latter would provide us with a sufficient cushion, allowing us to hold on to our position. The two securities are supposed to trade with equal current yields. For this to happen, either SSW-G has to appreciate by more than $1 or SSW-E has to trade at a price of $21.5. Of course, factors such as technical costs can have a major impact, thus preventing us from potentially utilizing this strategy. But the most important thing here is that you have a reaction and the arbitrage acts like an invisible helmet for you. Even if the market hits you, the arbitrage is there to protect you.

Plan C

Let's examine the ratio market capitalization common stock divided by market capitalization preferred stock:

The recent rally in the common stock is a big positive for the trade. You might be extremely bearish on the company and not believe in the rally. I have no opinion here at all, but I know that the preferred stock is senior to the common stock and, in theory, anything good that happens to a distressed company (10% on your preferreds means you are not AAPL) has to benefit the preferred holders first. In practice, it is always the opposite. The public rushes to buy the most traded product. People like common stocks, and what is supposed to be a laggard becomes our leader.

As long as the recent rally in the common stocks does not fade away, we can hold our preferred holdings. Any further weakness of the common stock is our "plan c" and we will be probably looking at a way to cover our position. The logic is really simple. If the rally is correct, the preferred stock has to follow the common stock. If not, we cover our position taking advantage of the fact that our preferred holding is lagging when it is supposed to be leading. With common stock back to lows -- cover the position or run for the hedge.

What is the major risk?

Preferred stocks in general face the risk of dividend suspension. There is not a dividend cut here; it is the whole dividend that goes underwater. This has a devastating effect on any preferred stock and what is considered a safe income vehicle can turn out to be a real disaster. Currently, the common stock pays around $50 mln in dividends to its holders per year after it already cut its dividend. The yearly payment on all preferred stocks after the secondary offerings is approximately $64 mln. This ratio was a lot higher just a year ago.

If you have a short-term thinking, you can quickly conclude that the dividend of the preferred stocks is "safe" because the common dividend will be the first one to get suspended. The point here is not to analyze the financial strength of SSW, which is a really hard task for anyone, but to find a trade with reaction. Usually, a dividend cut of the common stock brings safety to the preferred holders. But in the case of SSW, this will be a clear sign that they need cash -- and you never know how badly they need it.

For me, there is not a single 10% dividend that is safe, so the most important part of my work is to find a reaction if things go wrong. And this is my advice to all the high-yield seekers: If something has a high yield, be sure that the big research guys somehow have noticed it when the market is at all-time highs. In times of market panic, there might be some real bargains, but at this moment in time it's very hard to believe it. Currently, we're not searching for undervalued picks, but for less overvalued ones or for ones that have a very clear hedge with an immediate family member.

Conclusion

We believe that SSW-G is undervalued in comparison to the rest of the preferred stocks in its group, and is presenting us with a decent entry point where we can capture the juicy yield it provides. The potential "plan B" is not something we recommend to everyone, but definitely an option for investors who actively manage their portfolio. For the income investor, we recommend "plan C."

Author note: We are adding this stock to our trading portfolio at the current price of $21.35, with a target of $22.35 (including dividends). We are in the final stages of launching our new service. An upcoming article will revisit some of our best strategies and the trades we made based on SA articles, so stay tuned.

