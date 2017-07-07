Delcath Systems: Wait For The Dust To Settle

The stock must trade at or above $1 for a minimum of ten consecutive days prior to August 14 in order to regain Nasdaq compliance.

Investment Thesis

I expect Delcath Systems’ (DCTH) stock to face tremendous pressure owing to share dilution and a reverse split. Instead of placing a buy order, I would wait for the dust to settle.

Financing & Share Dilution

Through its SEC filings, the company has announced that it is going to raise $2 million from the sale of 2,360 shares of preferred stock (equivalent to 15.42 million new shares). But the company faces many challenges; its stock actually touched a penny, $0.01, last month. The share count is massive and stands at 439.84 million shares, which includes the offering. Sentiment is very negative because there is almost no institutional ownership, versus more than 95% general public ownership. I am surprised by the bullish sentiment of 95% on the social media site StockTwits. DCTH has 10k followers on Seeking Alpha and 27k followers on StockTwits. In June, the stock had a wild 1900% run ($0.018 ~ $0.36). Even though it gave back some of its gain, the stock is still holding at around $0.15.

The company has had two reverse splits in total. As soon as the company gets shareholder approval, the third reverse split will happen.

Nasdaq’s Notice stated that DCTH will be provided 180 calendar days, or until August 14, 2017, to regain compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Rule. To do so, the bid price of the Company’s common stock must close at or above $1.00 per share for a minimum of ten consecutive business days prior to that date. In terms of revenue, the company relies on the commercialization of CHEMOSAT/Melphalan/HDS’s. DCTH’s CEO has said that “commercially, we continue to make steady progress with CHEMOSAT in Europe. Although they remain modest, product sales increased 18% in 2016, to $2.0 million.” In Q1 2017 alone, DCTH generated $0.743 million in total revenue, but current revenue is not enough to support operations. The company will be relying on equity financing until it manages to generate enough revenue to support its operations (and it needs to get FDA approval first).

The company is focused on treatment of primary/metastatic liver cancers. The commercial activities have been taking place in the Europe segment. Delcath is still in the late stage clinical development in the US. The company generates revenue from its direct sales (reimbursement program). Delcath has identified the potential markets (multi-billion dollar orphan drug business model); the large global patient population of 1.2 million patients diagnosed annually.

In the United States, Melphalan/HDS is considered a combination drug and device product, and is regulated as a drug by the FDA. The FDA has granted us six orphan drug designations, including three orphan designations for the use of the drug melphalan for the treatment of patients with mOM, HCC and ICC. Melphalan/HDS has not been approved for sale in the United States.

The company says that they intend to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes, funding of their clinical trials, commercialization of their products, obtaining regulatory approvals, research, capital expenditures and working capital.

Conclusion

Even if the company can’t meet Nasdaq compliance by Aug 14th, there is a possibility it may get an extension of another 180 days. I don’t think the company will wait that long. Share dilution and a reverse split will put a lot of pressure on the share price. Wait for the dust to settle instead of placing a buy order at this time.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.