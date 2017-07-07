Weekly Fund Spotlight: 10% Yield And 13% Discount From This Global Real Estate CEF

The fund is compared to others of its peer group.

Author's note: This article was released to members of the Cambridge Income Laboratory about one month ago.

In the Weekly Fund Spotlight, I aim to profile one CEF or ETF each week, which will usually be a fund that I own, am considering owning or have owned in the past. I also take fund requests. The searchable tag for the Weekly Fund Spotlight is "fundan."

This week's Spotlight is on the Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund (AWP), a global real estate closed-end fund ((NYSEMKT:CEF)). This fund was chosen based on a conversation with a member. If you have any requests, let me know!

Basic details about the fund and its relevant passive benchmark, the SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (RWO) are provided in the table below.

Fund AWP RWO Inception Apr. 2007 Dec. 2007 AUM $601m $2.67b Avg. volume 469k 353k Yield 9.77% 3.49% Leverage-adjusted yield 9.55% 3.49% Leverage 2.3% 0% Premium/discount -12.64% n/a Price $6.15 $47.60 NAV $7.04 n/a Expense ratio 1.37% 0.50% Active expense ratio 0.76% 0% Morningstar rating n/a ***

(Source: Stanford Chemist, Morningstar)

AWP is a relatively large fund at $601m, and its liquidity is high.

Description of fund

AWP is a global real estate fund. According to AWP's website, the fund's main objective is capital appreciation with secondary objective of high current income. In terms of strategy:

[AWP] aims to invest in issuers that are principally engaged in the real estate industry or real estate financing of which controls significant real estate assets. Seeks companies in countries which benefit from the economic and demographic drivers of demand, as well as constraints on potential competition from new supply. Alpine has searched for added investment benefits as shifts in demand and supply trends might favorably influence the prospects for many local and regional real estate cycles. Alpine aims to adjust the dynamics of the Fund's portfolio by shifting emphasis over time to maintain a favorable balance among three pillars of real estate value - Premier Property Owners, Premier Property Developers, and Premier Property Financiers/Investors. Exploit global real estate market cycles using a value strategy by a manager with a long history in the industry

Management and expense ratio

Alpine describes itself an independent asset manager specializing in global real estate securities, tax optimized income investing, distinctly structured equity income products, and innovative thematic funds. It is claimed that Alpine employees, families, and friends are sizeable investors in the funds. Besides AWP, Alpine runs two other CEFs, the Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (AGD) and the Alpine Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (AOD). AGD is a smallish fund at $142m AUM, whereas AOD is a large $1.04b fund.

The fund is run by three portfolio managers: Samuel A. Lieber (also President of Alpine), Bruce Ebnother, and Joel E.D. Wells. The three managers each have 20 to 30 years of industry experience. Lieber has managed the fund since inception, whereas Ebnother and Wells joined in 2011 and 2010, respectively.

AWP's total expense ratio is 1.37%, consisting of 1.29% in baseline expense and 0.09% in interest expense, the latter of which is used to maintain the fund's 2.3% leverage. Among the four "Real Estate (Global)" funds listed in CEFConnect, AWP has the second-lowest baseline expense ratio. The other 3 funds are DRA (DRA), IGR (IGR) and JRI (JRI). The expense ratio of the benchmark RWO is also shown for comparison.

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

One metric that I have devised to account for both the leverage of a CEF as well as the expense that one would have had to pay for a similar passive strategy is the "active expense" metric. This metric normalizes the baseline expense (which excludes interest cost) to 0% leverage, then subtracts from that the expense ratio for the passive ETF, in this case RWO. The active expense for AWP is calculated to be 0.76%, which is moderate. AWP has the second-lowest active expense among its peer group.

AWP employs about 2% leverage, which is the lowest out of the four global real estate CEFs.

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Portfolio

According to the latest fact sheet (from March 31, 2017), the fund has about 41% of its assets in U.S. stocks, followed by Japan at 10.63% and Germany at 5.87%.

(Source: Alpine)

In terms of sector allocation, the three largest sectors are residential, diversified and retail, which account for 25.25%, 16.87% and 11.57%, respectively.

(Source: Alpine)

The fund has a total of 107 holdings. The managers apparently have high conviction in Colony NorthStar (NYSE:CLNS), a 7.7%-yielding diversified REIT, as this stock takes up 5.58% of the portfolio. The second and third largest holdings are Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) and Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC), which are also U.S. REITs. The largest foreign holding is ADO Properties (ADPFF), a German real estate company, which is in fourth place at 2.54% weight.

(Source: Alpine)

It is important to note that AWP is 100% invested in stocks. The other global real estate CEFs have between 40 to 81% of equity exposure.

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Additionally, AWP has the lowest amount of U.S. equity (43%) in the peer group. The differences in % of overall equity and U.S./non-U.S. split of the various funds should be borne in mind when comparing the return performances of the peer group.

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

In terms of market capitalization, AWP appears to have a smaller-capitalization tilt compared to its benchmark.

(Source: Stanford Chemist, Morningstar)

In terms of valuation metrics, AWP scores better than RWO across all four valuation metrics, price/earnings (P/E), price/book (P/B), price/sales (P/S), and price/cash flow (P/CF). However note that P/E is not considered to be the most appropriate earnings metric for REITs, instead, price/funds from operations (P/FFO) is considered the standard valuation metric. However, aggregated P/FFO data was not available from Morningstar. The lower valuation of stocks in AWP's portfolio compared to RWO could possibly be a consequence of its higher weighting towards foreign stocks, which are cheaper than domestic stocks right now.

(Source: Stanford Chemist, Morningstar)

AWP also scores better than RWO for four out of five forward growth metrics listed by Morningstar. However, I am not sure how accurate these numbers are, and overall, I consider the valuation metrics to be more important than the growth metrics.

(Source: Stanford Chemist, Morningstar)

Distribution history

AWP pays a nice 9.76% distribution (8.53% on NAV), which is paid monthly. AWP has the highest distribution yield among all peer group CEFs, and yields 183 basis points more than the second-highest yield fund, IGR.

(Source: Stanford Chemist, Morningstar)

Looking back at the distribution history of AWP, we can see that the fund cut its distribution massively around the time of the Great Recession, like many other real estate CEFs. It has boosted its distribution twice since then, and its currently monthly distribution of $0.05 has held steady since July 2011.

(Source: CEFConnect)

How sustainable is this distribution? In a nutshell: not at all! In the latest annual report dated Oct. 31, 2016, we can see that the fund earned $0.17 per share in net investment income last year, while it paid out $0.60 per share in dividends, meaning that the distribution is only 28% covered.

(Source: Alpine, 2016 annual report)

We can actually see that the fund has not earned its distribution for the past five years, and thus it has to make up its shortfall using return of capital ((NYSE:ROC)). This is fine in boom years such as 2012 where the fund made $1.27 per share in net realized and unrealized gains. However, in the last year, the fund actually lost -$0.45 per share in net realized and unrealized losses (the worst performance over the past five years). Therefore I would expect the distribution to be reduced to a more sustainable level soon.

Performance

AWP's total return performance on NAV over the past year has been very strong, which at +14.62% leads the peer group as well as the benchmark ETF. Note that the performance figures are adjusted for leverage (denoted with *). This could be due to the strong recent performance of foreign markets over the last year (and recalling that AWP has the highest non-U.S. exposure).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

In a three-year time frame, AWP now underperforms the benchmark, though again, we should remember that this could be attributed to AWP's larger foreign component. Except for last year, foreign stocks have significantly trailed U.S. stocks.

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Over the past five-year time frame, AWP has a very respectable +9.47% annualized return, which slightly beats the benchmark RWO (+8.68%). The highest performing CEF over this time period is JRI, with a +9.92% return.

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Valuation

AWP currently exhibits a discount of -12.64%. Its 52-week average premium/discount value is -15.74%, giving it a one-year z-score of +1.60. This indicates that it is moderately more expensive relative to its recent history.

The chart below shows that AWP has usually traded at substantial discounts in the 10 years since its inception. In early 2013, just before the "taper tantrum," AWP's discount contracted to near parity. However, even taking this into account its average discount over the last five years is still a wide -12.02%.

(Source: CEFConnect)

AWP's discount is the widest among its peer group.

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

However, its z-score is the highest among the four funds.

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Verdict

With its 10% yield and -13% discount, AWP is an interesting fund to consider, but investors should continue to review its coverage ratios and performance against RWO going forward.

Previous Weekly Fund Spotlights:

Author's note: If you have enjoyed my article, please consider clicking the "Follow" button next to my name to be alerted to new content! In the Cambridge Income Laboratory, each category in the Weekly Fund Spotlight is rated out of 5 stars and a more detailed recommendation is provided. A free two-week trial is available for a limited time only. For more details on what members receive visit here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.