The Fight For Mickey: Disney's Copyright Problem

However, over the next decades, valuable Disney properties will begin leaking into the public domain unless Disney can prevent that from happening.

Introduction - Copyright Extension Legislation

In 1998, the Copyright Term Extension Act (colloquially referred to as the "Mickey Mouse Act") again extended the term of existing copyrights to the life of the author plus 70 years. Additionally, the term for copyrighted works of corporate ownership was increased to 120 years. Disney (DIS) was a major supporter of this legislation. At the time, Disney was in imminent danger of losing copyright protection in relation to some of its earliest properties. This legislation essentially granted a 20-year extension to all copyright holders. 2019 marks the 20-year anniversary of the passage of the Copyright Term Extension Act and raises important questions about the future of copyright protection.

This article addresses some of the consequences Disney would face from the loss of copyright protections relating to its oldest properties as well as some of the actions that Disney is likely to take to prevent this.

Trademark and Copyright Protections Compared



A copyright generally prohibits the unlicensed reproduction or use of original creative works recorded in a tangible medium. Additionally, copyrights do not need to be registered to be enforced. For example, a cartoon is an original creative work recorded in a tangible medium, and is thus protected from reproduction without permission. However, when that copyright protection is lost, others are free to use, change, sell, or reproduce that cartoon. It has entered the public domain.

Unlike a copyright, a trademark: (1) is not necessarily tied to any particular creative work product (2) does not have specific time limits on its exclusivity, and (3) limits the use of a logo or phrase on/in competing products or merchandise. Mickey Mouse, for example, is a registered trademark of Disney. As long as Disney uses and enforces that trademark, it should prevent other companies from using that name or those iconic ears in merchandise or competing films. Because a trademark's strength is tied to its use, courts consider a company's enforcement of the trademark in infringement litigation. Because of these differences between copyright and trademark protections, Disney's trademark protections will not be affected by the eventual lapse of its copyrights.

Although it is true that public domain properties can act as the source material for derivative works (such as Pride and Prejudice and Zombies), it is not clear to what extent derivative representations of trademark-protected properties will be supported by courts. It is beyond the scope of this article to speculate on the outcome of such litigation. Similarly, the multi-factor tests that courts use as well as exceptions for fair use and parody will not be discussed here.

The Future for Disney

Disney's plan to protect its intellectual properties will likely to take the form of: (1) support for legislation substantively similar to the Copyright Term Extension Act, (2) the renovation of its more important properties, and (3) the zealous enforcement of its trademarks.

First, and most importantly, Disney will lobby Congress to extend the term of copyright protections as it did with the Copyright Term Extension Act of 1998. Given the history of copyright term legislation in Congress, this seems likely to succeed. The Copyright Term Extension Act received bipartisan support in 1998 and passed with unanimous support. Even without unanimous support, the current Republican-led Congress is comparatively likely to view this corporate legislation favorably.

Second, Disney will likely renovate its more important works. Although the prohibitive expense prevents Disney from improving the animation of all of its properties, for years it has refinished its most popular animated features for special release. This benefits Disney in copyright matters because, although not clearly an original work in a tangible medium, these renovations are likely original enough to merit their own copyright protection. However, the original versions of these properties will still lose copyright protection as presently calculated.

Finally, to maintain the strength of its trademarks, especially in relation to properties entering the public domain, Disney is likely to zealously litigate possible trademark violations. This is particularly vital given the importance of merchandise to Disney's earnings. However, this is largely a moot point as Disney already has a reputation for ardently protecting its intellectual property. Accordingly, the strength of its trademarks is not currently in question.

In conclusion, even if Disney properties begin to leak into the public domain, trademark protections will most likely still prevent the toy market from being flooded with third-party movies and merchandise. However, streaming media companies like Netflix (NFLX) and Amazon (AMZN) will benefit from a new consistent source of high-quality content as Disney's older intellectual properties become freely available for public use. The story from here is how far Disney will go to stop that from happening.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DIS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.