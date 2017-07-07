VMWare, The Hybrid Cloud And The Re-Emergence Of Growth

Finding investment bargains in the cloud

One struggles to write appropriate articles in the weeks after a quarter has closed and before earnings begin to flow in. Are the results leaking and does the stock price reflect a good quarter or fear of a miss? Ten years ago, analysts exercised their contacts about how quarters had turned out - and if that didn’t work, they made up great tales, and sometimes, the tales while contrived turned out to be accurate. Those days are gone now, and one has to work in a different way that doesn’t employ the tactics of sophisticated intelligence gathering.

This article is going to update the outlook for VMware (VMW) whose quarter will not be over until early August. One VMWare competitor, Red Hat (RHT), reported an exceptional quarter a few weeks ago. Another VMWare competitor, Citrix (NASDAQ:CTXS) is scheduled to report the results of its quarter toward the end of July. So, being unblessed with second sight presents fewer problems in writing about VMW now than at other times during its fiscal quarter.

Just for the record, VMW reported a strong fiscal Q1 when it reported in June, although the quarter’s strength did nothing positive for the share price. And so far as it goes, management essentially said that results in the first month of the quarter as well as pipeline momentum were greater than had initially been expected.

Some of the share price weakness related to confusion with regard to the January results. More, perhaps of the failure of the share price to reflect quite a significant beat was that the guidance increase, particularly for license revenue, was considered to be inadequate. In other words, investors wanted to see more of a guidance raise than the company was willing to forecast.

As it happens, the company showed the same percentage growth in Q1 that it achieved in Q4, although booking growth in percentage terms was about 200 bps points below what it had been, primarily as the result of the size of renewals - a function of contract length more than anything else.

But in the wake of RHT’s numbers and the strong results posted by Oracle ORCL) and by Adobe (ADBE) it is my belief that enterprises are increasing their capex. And CEO, Pat Gelsinger, said much the same thing during the course of the June conference call. It appears that large enterprises are both raising their capex budgets, and in addition, are directing it more toward software than had previously been the case.

Sometime analysts and investors are inclined to use specific guidance metrics as some kind of point of certainty. At best, the forecasts most company's provide are minimum levels of performance expectations and are not intended to provide a specific metric to use by observers. I think that using company guidance too literally without listening to its qualitative comments often results in inaccurate conclusions. Such has been the case in evaluating the results for this company. VMW management was close to giddy with regard to how it evaluated the past quarter and for that matter the momentum of its sales process... and the prudence of guidance should not be considered in isolation from several comments on the call about the overall strength in demand for VMW solutions.

VMW has both product offerings and sales capacity that should allow it to take advantage of rising demand for software in general and for what it has to offer specifically. I expect, without having some specific knowledge, that VMWare will show growth that exceeds expectations in terms of reported revenues, bookings and earnings. And given that the shares are noticeably lower now, then was the case when earnings were released in June, another upside ought to have a favorable impact on the shares.

But trying to handicap the shorter-term share price performance of volatile shares can be like the start of reading a novel. One does not quite know what the ending will be - unless you peek. Who is going to get killed off in the middle chapters and will the story end happily? These days, one usually finds a pretty fair plot synopsis on Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). Sadly, however, Amazon does not supply a plot synopsis for different stocks.

Investing these days is no longer about having informational advantages which some consider to be inconsistent with appropriate conduct. We do not have a convenient source for finding out how VMW’s quarter might turn out. That being said, the value of an article like this is to try to track some of the more salient trends that are influencing demand and competitive positioning for VMW.

In addition to not knowing the ending with anything approaching more than 60% or 70% certainty, investing involves continuums. By that I mean that it is more than a little difficult to find an investment whose business is totally correlated to e-commerce, the cloud and big data and artificial intelligence without paying up to an extent that frightens many investors. And so, I think, investors looking to invest in hot trends in the software space, but not willing to pay what many consider nose-bleed valuations for pure-play, category leaders, and somewhat concerned about the possibility of serious sector rotation should look at the shares of company’s such as VMW.

The Hybrid Cloud-An investible trend that offers potentially significant returns

As cloud technology has become pervasive because of cost, users have been scrambling for ways to capture the benefits of the technology while avoiding perceived risks. The hybrid cloud has emerged as the mainstream vehicle for most enterprises as they re-work workloads and processes. According to the survey linked here, the hybrid cloud market is reckoned to be worth $91 billion by the end of the period and to enjoy a CAGR over the next five years of more than 22%. According to Gartner, a massive shift to hybrid infrastructure services is underway. It is an easy projection to make because cloud infrastructure helps organizations optimize costs and improve flexibility and efficiency. I have linked both the Gartner survey and the work of another group of analysts that present some of the trends in detail, although much of the material is probably not going to help most investors in their stock selection.

Needless to say, almost all significant vendors in the IT space these days have some solution in some silo that is labeled as hybrid cloud. Even Amazon, late to the hybrid cloud market, has developed both alliances and services that have allowed its users to deploy hybrid solutions. As mentioned earlier, the three most prominent public companies that have built and are building significant revenue streams in the hybrid cloud are VMW, RHT and CTXS. Each of them represents a different business style with different growth rate potentials. Citrix is apparently for sale and has yet to achieve the kind of transition in which the company is able to report predictable and significant growth. Red Hat’s transition is obviously further along and its initiatives have been bearing fruit as I pointed out in a recent article linked here. VMW has been working to enhance its solutions that address various phases of the hybrid cloud for some time now and I might have thought that point was demonstrated in the results the company achieved last quarter. But apparently that was not the case for investors and that presents a substantial opportunity, I believe.

VMW and its hybrid cloud strategy

I'm not going to attempt to either compare VMW’s strategy against those of its competitors, or to suggest that the company’s specific product releases are better or worse than some other set of solutions. To a greater or lesser degree at this point, it doesn’t greatly matter. There is a rapidly rising tide here that is allowing many different variants of the hybrid cloud to bloom and VMW is one of the significant beneficiaries of that trend.

The linked study, although a bit old, shows some of the offerings that VMW sells. A lot of what VMW is now selling has come from the company’s foundation of vSphere. For those interested in such things, here is another VMW product whitepaper that defines what is delivered and what are the benefits of the company’s cloud foundation.

Last quarter, the offerings that VMWare classified as hybrid cloud were 9% of total revenue and grew by 30% year on year. Obviously, that kind of growth, on that kind of base would be inadequate to support the VMW growth story.

That said, however, as part of the company’s overall cloud strategy, its hyper-converged products, NSX and vSAN are also showing substantial growth. vSAN bookings grew by 150% year on year and NSX bookings grew by 50%. These offerings are now said by the company CEO to be well integrated into everything that VMW does. They are part of the company’s cloud offerings and the company’s cloud foundation of products to which I provided a link earlier in this article.

As one analyst said during the course of the call, there was a disconnect between what the company reported and its forecast and the share price performance. The fact is that the company is achieving very strong operating performance currently, and that much of the success is centered around the company’s hybrid cloud offerings and its hyper-converged infrastructure offerings which are often used to implement a hybrid cloud architecture.

A few months ago, AWS decided to partner with VMWare to accelerate the pace of its introduction of hybrid cloud offerings. If AWS had a chink in its competitive armor, the lack of a set of hybrid cloud solutions was probably its most significant shortcoming. The deliverables from the offering will start becoming available about now. It is almost certain, I believe, that the offering with AWS will accelerate reported growth percentages for VMWs hybrid cloud offering. I imagine that initially the most visible impact of the offering will be on bookings but eventually it will impact revenue growth as well.

How much and when? I think that as a commentator it would be presumptuous of me to offer a specific quantitative forecast. One thing to note is that the company has already been seeing acceleration in its high-growth products and the CFO remarked during the conference call held at the start of June that the growth acceleration had continued into this current quarter and was part of the rationale behind the company’s upwardly revised guidance. Given that AWS has around or a bit over 30% of the total cloud market according to most market observers, the potential for the partnership is obviously sizable and I imagine that some metrics will be released next quarter to demonstrate the point.

But this company has many and varied relationships with large vendors including Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Google (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and IBM (IBM) that address hybrid cloud infrastructure. It seems reasonable to believe that this company will be one of the prime beneficiaries from the trend toward the use of hybrid cloud for a greater proportion of use cases. Amazon is almost a bit of lagniappe in that regard.

Finally, I think it is relevant to mention a business offering that VMWare calls Workspace One. This product, which is the main component of the business segment that VMW calls end user computing, had far stronger bookings growth than it has seen in the recent past. Like most everything else related to the cloud, its primary advantages are related to cost. At this point, a cloud-based virtual desktop is said to cost about $700 compared to $1150 for the deployment of a PC. There are other operational cost savings as well. From the prospect of an observer, EUC is just another part of what is driving stronger growth for this company and it integrates well with everything else the company is trying to sell. Virtual desktop is a decent sized market that is growing in low double digits. VMW is likely gaining share in the space although that is not easy to determine from the available information.

Looking at the financials

It seems likely that one of the issues that has plagued VMW shares is some mis-apprehension of the impact of the stub month of January on the company’s reported financials. Just for the record, the stub month, i.e. January, showed a revenue increase of 3% compared to the 9% reported for the full quarter. The stub month relates to the move that VMWare has made to the reporting calendar of Dell/EMC. Historically, January (along with July and August) are the slowest months of the year for IT sales. Why investors might want to extrapolate any trends out of VMW’s results in January 2017 is not something that is immediately apparent - at least to this writer.

I have had the occasion to write about VMWare several times over the past year. I think it is fair to say that this was by far the best quarter the company has been able to achieve over that span and really going back for some time.

Just to refresh recollections, here are some of the salient numbers:

Revenues up 9%-guidance had been for growth of 7%; License revenues up 7%-guidance had been for growth of 5% Non-GAAP EPS up 15% to $.99-guidance had been $.945 Bookings growth of 12% adjusted for the sale of vCloud Air License bookings growth of 10% adjusted for the vCloud Air sale Free cash flow of $726 million, up 7% compared to the prior year.

Stock-based compensation continued to increase - it was up 8.7% year on year and was 21% of CFFO. SBC was 20% of reported earnings this year compared to 27% of reported earnings the prior year.

The company’s overall expense metrics continued to show modest improvement on a GAAP basis. Gross margins declined about 100 bps as a greater component of revenue came from services which are recognized ratably. This has been a long-term trend and is likely to continue as services revenues increases more rapidly than license revenues. Development costs nearly 200 bps to 24.3%. VMW has one of the highest research and development spend ratios of any company at scale in this space. This is primarily a function of the numerous partnerships with a multiplicity of deliverables that the company is supporting. To some extent, one key strategy for this company is to leverage the sales and marketing reach of partners which has enabled sales and marketing spend to decline more than research and development costs have risen.

Sales and marketing expense fell by almost 200 basis points year on year and research and general and administrative expense fell by 200 bps as well. Overall, GAAP operating margin rose to 15% from 12% the prior year. The company has been able to reduce its average share count by more than 2%, further enhancing the growth in EPS.

At this point, the company has a cash balance of $8.6 billion, up about $600 million from year earlier levels. Much of the increase relates to a $680 million note payable to VMW’s parent Dell. It repurchased about 5 million shares of stock in Q1 and it is likely to continue share repurchase before it pays a dividend.

Valuation

VMW shares remain relatively inexpensive, primarily because of deep skepticism that the hybrid cloud growth story and the growth of the company’s hyper-converged and desk-top virtualization platforms are of sufficient size to offset the declines in the company’s legacy virtualization product offerings.

Overall, the company had initially forecast that revenues would grow to 7% to $7.57 billion. with license revenues growing to $2.97 billion. Its expectations last month were that revenues would be $40 million greater than previously expected which would represent growth of 7.6% and that license revenue growth would be slightly above prior expectations.

It is now forecasting that EPS will grow to $4.91 which compares to the prior published expectation of $4.87. Since the company beat earnings beat prior earnings expectations by about $.04 in its Q1 fiscal quarter, the guidance represents no further increase in EPS.

Just how seriously should investors take guidance? As mentioned earlier in this article, I would be more inclined to listen to the qualitative comments and not really focus specifically on guidance that doesn’t match the current cadence of operational improvements. If guidance were to prove to be reality for VMW, it would represent a downshift in terms of the company’s growth cadence. Management talked about more difficult compares in the second half of this year and obviously that is true. But also true has been the increasing size and growth of the company’s growth businesses. I think it would be very difficult for anyone reviewing the conference call transcript to actually believe that this company will see lower percentage growth going forward than it achieved in this past quarter.

Since the company’s earnings report, VMWare shares have fallen by a bit more than 10% through this writing. The IGV, in the wake of the current bout of sector rotation, has declined 3%. For the year to date, VMW shares are now up 11% and the IGV remains up by 24%.

Somehow, the combination of rising growth and beat and raise quarters with significant sales momentum shouldn’t result in negative alpha… except if one believes that the company’s current growth spurt is but an outlier or if valuation wasn’t already stretched.

The company, even with conservative guidance, has a relatively modest set of valuation metrics… particularly if growth doesn’t recede to mid-single digit levels. The company is forecasting a net diluted share count of 411 million shares, a few million below the level that it used for the Q1 EPS calculation although probably higher than the number will actually be. At 411 million shares, VMW has a market capitalization of just below $36 billion. The company has a net cash balance of about $8 billion, leaving an enterprise value of around $28 billion. Looking at the next 12 months, revenues are expected to be around $ 8 billion and that brings the EV/S calculation to 3.5X. Not deep value, perhaps, but certainly a relatively modest metric depending on just how fast the company can continue to grow.

The company is expected to achieve EPS of about $5.07 over the next 12 months. With that expectation, the forward P/E is 17X, again not a huge value, but not extended either. Given the trend in earnings quality cited earlier in this article, I think a 17X P/E is quite reasonable.

The company’s cash flow generation continues to handily exceed non-GAAP EPS. That is mainly because of significant levels of depreciation and steadily increasing levels of the growth of deferred revenue balances. For the current year, management has forecast that CFFO would rise by about 13% to $2.7 billion. Management didn’t forecast cap ex this past quarter for the full year. Capex is currently running at a very modest rate of less than $200 million/year. The company seems quite likely to generate more than $2.5 billion of free cash flow in the next 12 months. That would generate a free cash flow yield of almost 9%, one of the highest rates for that metric that I have seen for a healthy company with strong financial metrics.

I think that the significant share price retracement since VMW reported its Q1 numbers the first of June has provided investors with an excellent entry point into the shares. The preponderance of the evidence, both for this past quarter but also going back for some quarters, suggests that VMW is executing successfully on its hybrid cloud and hyper-convergence vision. VMW has too large a boat anchor from legacy revenue streams to achieve sustained double-digit growth - at least in the next year or so. But it is also likely not to show the growth regression that is hobbling valuation. I think this is a good time to own the shares and to expect positive alpha reversing the trend of the first half of 2017.