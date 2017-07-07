Is AT&T About To Take Out A New Low?

Thesis

AT&T's (T) dividend is highly attractive, and the dividend yield investors can get has grown steadily as shares dropped over the last months. Investors can either wait for a new 52 week low (which we could see sooner rather than later), or enter / expand a position via put options.

When investing into individual stocks, two things are important: Choosing the right company to invest in, and (if possible) enter a position at a good price. The first of these two is more important, signified by Buffett's remark that he would rather buy a great company at an okay price than buying an okay company at a great price, but yet timing one's purchases gives investors additional benefits.

T data by YCharts

Over the last five years AT&T's shares have increased only slightly, but the company's share price has been swinging both up and down. Depending on when an investor bought shares of the company, he could either be deep in positive or deep in negative territory right now.



For investors focused on income the price at which they buy a stock is important as well: Someone who invested $10,000 into AT&T one year ago, when shares traded at $43, gets an annual dividend payout of $455, whereas someone who bought shares at the 52 week low ($36) gets an income stream of $544 (or 20% more than the other investor) annually.

Choosing the right time to enter a position can thus increase the potential for capital appreciation, increases the dividend-bang-for-the-buck, and also helps reduce risk -- buying AT&T in the mid 30s limits downside, buying in the 40s means more downside potential.

When we look at AT&T, we see that the company is great at producing cash flows: Operating cash flows totaled $41 billion over the last year, funds from operations were even higher at $45 billion.

The company is investing heavily into its networks, 5G, Fiber, etc., which will ultimately increase the attractiveness of the company's offerings, thus providing long term growth potential, but for the time being this means high capex and thus limits AT&T's free cash flows, which are less than half as high as the company's operating cash flows. AT&T nevertheless produced free cash flows totaling $17 billion, which more than covers the company's annual dividend payout of $12 billion -- with a payout ratio of almost exactly 70% the company's dividends look well covered, and AT&T should be able to continue to raise the dividend for a long time (although one has to acknowledge that the dividend growth rate is rather small at just above two percent annually, or $0.01 per year).



With the pending acquisition of Time Warner (TWX) likely closing in the next two months, AT&T is about to expand its offerings massively. The benefits of combining content delivery systems and content creation / rights should be highly accretive in the long run, giving AT&T tailwinds versus peers such as Verizon (VZ), which are struggling to move towards being able to offer a complete package to their customers (rumors of Verizon buying out Disney (DIS) in order to counter AT&T's acquisition of Time Warner are unlikely to materialize).

Over the last six months the 30 year treasury yield has come down a bit, whereas AT&T's dividend yield has increased by about 80 base points -- the company's dividend yield is now close to being twice as high as what investors can get from ultra long term government bonds, with the additional bonus of future dividend increases (that should be high enough to atleast offset the negative impact of inflation).

I thus believe that AT&T is attractive for income investors, but the charts are saying that near term the price could still drop further:

After Thursday's drop (partially due to trading ex-dividend) shares are at their lowest since the November lows of $36.10, and it looks as if AT&T's share price is about to retest that low in the near future. This means that investors who want to get the best possible entry point maybe are better off waiting for that to happen, although it is possible that we will never get there.

Investors who would like to buy below the 52 week low could also decide to sell the January 2018 put option with a strike price of $36 (or any other suitable combination of expiry date & strike price), which gives an additional $1.50 in income for half a year, per share (which means a yield of about 4.2% for half a year, or 8.6% annualized). This does not guarantee that the option gets exercised, thus those who are really sure that they want to be long AT&T better buy the shares directly, but it seems possible that AT&T's shares drop below $36 over the next six months, which would result in a net cost per share of $34.50 (for a yield on cost of a whopping 5.7%).

Takeaway

AT&T is paying some very attractive dividends and is about to close its acquisition of Time Warner in the near future, yet the company's shares have performed measly year to date. This gives income investors a nice buying opportunity, although it seems possible that AT&T's shares will get even lower over the near future -- entering a position via selling a put option is thus a good approach for some investors (those seeking an even better entry price than they are offered right now).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in T over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.