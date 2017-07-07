Intel: Buying Value And Getting 'Moore'

Intel operates around the core idea of “Moore’s Law” which states that technology, specifically chipsets and semiconductors double in usage and requirements every two years. Essentially, an iPhone that currently uses five microprocessors will advance to require ten in two years to match the processing speed and power of the available technologies it supports. To extrapolate this example imagine a standard car in 2015 uses around 200 chips to power seats, climate controls, audio, gears, GPS components, etc. Now imagine a car in 2021, which using Moore’s Law, would require 1,200 chips. As the amount of data cars are collecting continues to increase the amount of processing power will also increase. As an example, automated driver generates around 4,000 GB of daily data.

Intel has a significant runway for new products outside its core business of CCG. However, this is not only because of Moore’s Law which historically has remained constant over the lifecycle of existing products. For example, the cost of two chips (or one more powerful chip) is marginally more than the cost of one chip two years later.

The runway comes from new products that traditionally did not use chipsets and semiconductors to service and build those products. The new generation of vehicles, mobile devices, satellite and data infrastructure increasingly require new applications of chips to broaden the scope of their needs. Under these conditions, Moore’s Law then holds to the existing products it is aligned to.

The impact is in two fold. Firstly, the price of chips has decreased over time but the required amount has increased for existing products. These are the cars and mobile products which have a limited impact on value over the long term. The second impact is the growth that comes from the new industry application for chips. Which are the data centres, infrastructure and security applications.

I believe Intel is best positioned in its industry to take advantage and collaborate on new data centre, IoT and security applications that will be rolled out over the next five years.

Growth Rates:

Acknowledging that the CCG unit makes up the bulk of revenues from Intel it is clear that the business will need to transition to make up for falling revenues in this segment. I believe that given the acquisitions Intel has completed this should lead to offsetting revenue from the the DCG (data centre) segment over the long term. Additionally, I believe the the CCG will remain a significant portion of the overall business but not the core driver and lead to margin expansion within CCG as the costs are diverted to other segments of R&D.

The operational focus of Intel is to leverage its current developing segments into core businesses to drive future organic growth and redeploy CCG cash flows into high growth segments and re-focus R&D.

Intel should increase its cost reduction in the CCG segment and look to consolidate operations to drive operating income. The CCG unit will begin to operate as a consistent cash flow stream with limited foreseeable growth. The cost reduction should offset the declining revenue and the major expenses in R&D will be lowered significantly. This will ultimately increase operating income from the CCG unit. As CCG becomes a more lean operation the R&D expense should remain low but there will be a challenge to ensure new products are competitive. Ultimately we should see the CCG cash flows move towards projects with higher ROIC.

Recommendation:

INTC currently trades at $34.34. I would recommend a buy at this level based on a 20%+ upside to my DCF and sensitivity analysis with a 12-month target of $44.23 using an average 4% perpetual growth rate and a WACC of 8.2%. This is under the current business environment and reflecting the company’s guidance over the 12-months. This is before the addition of a projected 2.25% yield. The 4% terminal growth is derived from the long term growth rate of Intel over the past 5-10 years. I believe this is an industry in which the growth rate will consistently be above the GDP rate.

*DCF below

Fundamentals:

Intel has a long history of financial success. Below I have highlighted some trends and figures to support the strong balance sheet and continued profitability over the long term.

Intel has had a volatile earnings profile over the past few years, mainly due to the decline in CCG and the highly competitive market for saturated products in mobile and CPU. I believe after moving past restructuring costs in 2017 the company will be positioned to grow its earnings and alleviate the commitment to the CCG market as a strategy plays out.

There is no question Intel has a strong balance adjusted for Goodwill and even current assets versus debt. Intel generates significant cash YoY and has recently become more stringent on M&A activity and focusing the business streams. This is a positive indication that the balance sheet should remain healthy.

Capital Allocation:

Intel has pursued a significant M&A program as it searches for growth. I believe the recent acquisitions of Altera and Mobile eye are indication of solidifying business outside the CCG unit and support my overall thesis on Intel.

Valuation:





My DCF provides an intrinsic value of $43.23. Based on the implied multiples and forward P/E of 14.10x. I believe there is noticeable upside compared with the historical 17x P/E assigned to the company. Intel should be able to deliver on its guidance of $2.52 EPS given the final restructuring costs from acquisitions will roll-off this year. I believe the downside on the stock is mitigated by high dividend yield and track record of delivering value directly to shareholders.

Discounted Cash Flow:

Risks:

There are a number of risks associated with the Company and my valuation.

Given the competitive and unproven market of new segments in IoT and auto it may take longer or be less lucrative to grow those business lines. Intel will have to be successful on strategic investment believe in the prospects of these new technologies. Moore`s Law maintains its outlook. If Moore's Law slows down there could be implications in the demand for new products and lifecycle of products. This would could ripple through to investments in capital projects and hurt to ROA of the business. Flat Growth. If Intel does not ramp up its Data business and offset declining revenue in CCG revenues will be significantly impacted over the long term. If organic growth prospects decline M&A will continue to be used to reach for growth. There are additional risks associated with this. New products lack the market. If Intel does not remain competitive in key markets it risks easily losing contracts to competitors. The cost of switching is low and customer dependencies matters.

Conclusion:

Intel has led the semiconductor and integrated circuit market for over ten years. It is well positioned in the industry to take advantage of new technologies and deviate from its traditional CCG product line. At 14x earnings and 14x forward earnings, I think Intel is trading at a discount to its intrinsic value and offers a stable alternative to more expensive plays in its sector. Based on my DCF using reasonable assumptions my intrinsic value indicates an upside of 20%+ at $44.23. I believe there will be a dividend increase over the next year and a commitment to continue to raise the dividend and buyback shares with available cash.

Intel provides significant opportunity for increasing profitability and limited downside potential due to the nature of its market share, recurring revenue streams and sustainable dividend payout ratio.

Given Intel's strong financial position, company outlook and capital investments, I believe Intel is a buy at its current price with a 12-month target of $44.23.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in INTC over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.