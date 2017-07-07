Intel: Income Play With Moderate Growth

Intel price can gain some traction if the United States President and Congress cuts the tax on corporate and foreign income goes through.

Intel has increased its dividend for 9 of the last 10 years with a present yield of 3.2% well above average.

This article is about Intel (INTC) and why it's a buy for the total return and income investor. Intel is the largest manufacturers of micro-processes. I have had comments in previous articles about why I compare performance to the DOW average. I use the DOW average for performance comparison because six of the companies in the Good Business Portfolio are in the DOW and they got there by being good businesses that make money in good and bad times. So I will look at some other DOW companies and see if they perform well enough to add to my portfolio. The sixth to look at is Intel and it's a buy for the total return and income investor.

Fundamentals of Intel will be reviewed in the following topics below The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines, Total Return and Yearly Dividend, Last Quarter's Earnings, Company Business and Takeaways And Recent Portfolio Changes.

I use a set of guidelines that I codified over the last few years to review the companies in The Good Business Portfolio (my portfolio) and other companies that I am taking a look at. For a complete set of the guidelines, please see my article "The Good Business Portfolio: Update To Guidelines and July 2016 Performance Review." These guidelines provide me with a balanced portfolio of income, defensive, total return and growing companies that hopefully keeps me ahead of the Dow average.

Good Business Portfolio Guidelines.

Intel passes 10 of 11 Good Business Portfolio Guidelines a good score, a good score is 10 or 11. These guidelines are only used to filter companies to be considered in the portfolio. Some of the points brought out by the guidelines are shown below.

Intel meets my dividend guideline of having dividend increase for 7 of the last 10 years and has a steady increasing dividend for most years and with a yield of 3.2% is therefore a choice for the dividend income investor. The average 5 year earnings payout ratio is good at 44%. After paying the dividend this leaves cash remaining for investment in expanding the business and increasing the dividend.

Intel is a large-cap company with a capitalization of $159 Billion. The size of Intel plus its cash flow of $18 Billion give it the ability to increase the business going forward and increase dividends.

I also require the CAGR going forward to be able to cover my yearly expenses. My dividends provide 3.2% of the portfolio as income and I need 1.9% more for a yearly distribution of 5.1%. The three-year forward CAGR (S&P Capital IQ) of 6.0% meets my requirement with moderate growth.

Looking back five years $10,000 invested five years ago would now be worth over $15,000 today. This makes Intel a fair investment for the total return investor looking back and has future growth potential as the information technology sector continues to grow.

Intel S&P Capital IQ rating is four stars or buy with a target price of $41.0. Intel price is presently 20% below the target. INTC is under the target price at present and has a low PE of 12, making INTC a good buy at this entry point.

One of my guidelines is would you buy the whole company if you could, the answer is yes, the dividend stream has a good yield with moderate growth in a growing industry. The Good Business Portfolio likes to embrace all kinds of investment styles but concentrates on buying businesses that can be understood, makes a fair profit, invests profits back into the business and also generates a fair income stream. Most of all what makes INTC interesting is the growing business they are in with cloud computing growing by leaps and bounds.

Total Return And Yearly Dividend

The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines are just a screen to start with and not absolute rules. When I look at a company, the total return is a key parameter to see if it fits the objective of the Good Business Portfolio. Intel total return over performs the Dow baseline in my 54 month test compared to the Dow average. I chose the 54 month test period (starting January 1, 2013 and ending to date) because it includes the great year of 2013, and other years that had fair and bad performance. The good total return of 82.41% makes Intel a good investment for the total return investor looking back and does have a above average yield for the income investor. Intel presently has a yield of 3.2% which is above average for the income investor.

DOW's 54 month total return baseline is 62.94%

Company Name 54 Month total return Difference from DOW baseline Yearly Dividend percentage Intel +82.41% +19.47% 3.2%

When I scanned the 5 year chart Intel has a fair chart that generally follows the market but has not done much for the past two years and does do better in good economic times.

INTC data by YCharts

Last Quarter's Earnings

For the last quarter on April 27 ,2017 Intel reported earnings of $0.66 that beat expected by $0.01 and was higher compared to last year at $0.27. Total revenue was higher at $14.79 Billion more than a year ago by 7.2% year over year and missed expected by $20 Million. This was a good report with bottom line and top line increasing and with earnings more than last year. The next earnings report will be out in July 2017 and is expected to be $0.68 compared to last year at $0.59 a increase from last year.

Business Overview

Intel is the largest manufacturers of micro-processes in the United States and in foreign countries.

As per Reuters "Intel is engaged in designing and manufacturing products and technologies, such as the cloud. The Company's segments are Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (OTC:IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Intel Security Group (ISecG), Programmable Solutions Group (PSG), All Other and New Technology Group (NTG). It delivers computer, networking and communications platforms to a set of customers, including original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), original design manufacturers (ODMs), cloud and communications service providers, as well as industrial, communications and automotive equipment manufacturers. It offers platforms to integrate various components and technologies, including a microprocessor and chipset, a stand-alone System-on-Chip (SoC), or a multichip package. The CCG operating segment includes platforms that integrates in notebook, two in one systems, desktop computers for consumers and businesses, tablets, and phones. "

Over all Intel is a good business with CAGR projected growth but share price has been slow to show a upswing.

The economy is showing moderate economic (about 1.7%) growth right now and the FED has raised rates in June 2017 with future rate increases dependent on the United States economy. The FED projects for 1 more increase in 2017. I feel the FED is going slow, they don't want to trigger a slowdown in the economy.

From the April 27, 2017 earnings call Brian M. Krzanich (Chief Executive Officer) said "The first quarter marked a great start to the year coming off both Q4 and full-year records in 2016. Q1 revenue was up 7% over the first quarter of last year, a record Q1. And operating margin was up 20%. It was another milestone in our transformation from a PC-centered company to one that powers the cloud and billions of smart and connected devices. Average selling prices, or ASPs, grew meaningfully across our PC, data center and IoT business, reflecting the market's demand for performance and our segmentation strategy, and our memory business set an all-time record revenue. At our investor meeting in February, I outlined our strategy to make Intel the driving force of the data revolution across technologies and industries. I also detailed our top four priorities for the year: growing the data center and adjacencies, ensuring a strong and healthy PC business, growing IoT and devices, and executing flawlessly in memory and FPGAs. That's the framework we're using to measure our success throughout the year, and I'd like to take a few minutes to assess our progress so far. First the data center and its adjacencies. DCG grew 6% year over year despite a headwind resulting from a 14-week first quarter last year. The cloud service provider revenue was up 18%. The comms service provider segment was up 12%. And enterprise was down 3%, while non-CPU adjacencies grew more than 20% across all of the segments. Data center microprocessor ASPs were up in total across every product line, underscoring the market's demand for performance to transmit, aggregate and analyze data. We're also on track for mid-summer launch of our next-generation Skylake microprocessor. Skylake delivers significant performance gains across a wide range of workloads."

This shows the feelings of the top management to continued growth of the Intel business and to deliver good value to its customer and share holders.

If you have a computer most likely there is an INTEL chip inside it.

Source : Freevector.com

Takeaways and Recent Portfolio Changes

Intel is an investment choice for the total return and income investor with its above average total return, above average yield and low PE. The Good Business Portfolio will consider INTC as an investment for the portfolio because of the steady income and moderate growth. I keep the portfolio at 25 companies or less since I can't keep track of more than that and 25 gives good diversification. There is not an open slot in the portfolio at this time.

Wrote some HOG July 21 strike 54.0 calls on a portion of the holding. If the calls remain in the money they will be moved up and out as it gets closer to the expiration date. HOG is crawling up slowly and I don't know why. These calls can make 4% in a little over two weeks if the price remains the same.

Recently on June 19 trimmed Boeing (BA) from 10.1% of the portfolio to 9.6%. Great Company but you have to be diversified. The Paris Air Show was great for Boeing and they easily beat Airbus in orders by a mile.

Added to position of Digital Reality Trust (DLR) now at 2.1% of the portfolio. I feel the computer industry facilities business has nowhere to go but up and DLR pays an above average 3% dividend. I wrote an article on Digital Reality Trust this year if you are interested. This is another specialty REIT in a growing sector.

Trimmed Harley Davidson (HOG) to 1.3% of the portfolio. Growth looks likely to be negative again this year. S&P raised HOG target to $60 but sales look slow for a while. 3M (MMM) is intended to be bought after the HOG position has been sold off.

Started a position (position number 25, portfolio now full) in American Tower (AMT) a specialty REIT at 0.4% of the portfolio. Their earnings for the first quarter were great, beating expected by $0.13 and with revenue increasing 21.3% year over year.

Added to position of Texas Instruments now at 4.4% of the portfolio a full position. S&P raised TXN target price to $84 from $77.

Increased position of Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) to 6.2% of the portfolio. I wanted a little more income.

The Good Business Portfolio generally trims a position when it gets above 8% of the portfolio. The four top positions in The Good Business Portfolio are, Johnson and Johnson (JNJ) is 8.4% of the portfolio, Altria Group (MO) is 8.0% of the portfolio, Home Depot (HD) is 8.3% of portfolio and Boeing is 9.8% of the portfolio, therefore BA, JNJ, MO and Home Depot are now in trim position.

Boeing is going to be pressed to 10% of the portfolio because of it being cash positive on 787 deferred plane costs at $316 Million in the first quarter, a increase from the fourth quarter. The first quarter earnings were good with Boeing beating the estimate by $0.07 at $2.01. S&P Capital IQ also raised its one year target to $210.

JNJ will be pressed to 9% of the portfolio because it's so defensive in this post BREXIT world. Earnings in the last quarter beat on the top and bottom line but Mr. Market did not like growth going forward. JNJ is not a trading stock but a hold forever, it is now a strong buy as the healthcare sector remains under pressure.

For the total Good Business Portfolio please see my article on The Good Business Portfolio: 2017 First Quarter Earnings and Performance Review for the complete portfolio list and performance. Become a real time follower and you will get each quarters performance after the earnings season is over.

I have written individual articles on JNJ, EOS, GE, IR, MO, BA, PEP, Omega Health Investors (OHI), Texas Instrument (TXN), Digital Investors Trust (DLR) and Home Depot (HD) that are in The Good Business Portfolio and other companies being evaluated by the portfolio. If you have an interest please look for them in my list of previous articles.

Of course this is not a recommendation to buy or sell and you should always do your own research and talk to your financial advisor before any purchase or sale. This is how I manage my IRA retirement account and the opinions on the companies are my own.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, JNJ, HD, OHI, MO, HOG, IR, TXN, DLR, EOS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.