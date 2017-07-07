Valeant: Why JPMorgan Is Asking Fundamentally The Wrong Question

You can still buy Valeant at an attractive price while bankruptcy risks have decreased by a lot.

Barron’s posted an excerpt from a fresh JPMorgan (JPM) report on Valeant (VRX) by Chris Schott. The headline is "long road ahead" or "tough road ahead" at Seeking Alpha. I’d summarize the thesis as: Valeant is still in trouble because its core franchises aren’t fixed.



This is the fundamental wrong way to assess Valeant’s position. I’ll quote the key phrases by Schott and present my arguments in chronological order:



Over the last two months, sentiment has become meaningfully less bearish following a series of constructive events including a 1Q guidance raise, debt refinancing transactions, and the potential for a debt-to-equity exchange. However, stepping back from these events and re-focusing on business fundamentals, we continue to see only limited signs of a turnaround in Valeant’s core franchises (Salix, B&L, derm)

Valeant did not trade at $10 because of weakness in its core franchises. It traded at $10 because the market put the odds of Valeant defaulting substantially above 50%. Scenarios where shareholders exposure to these core franchises disappeared into a black hole forever were front and center on the table. Just look at a few headlines from that period:



Valeant Pharmaceuticals Breaks $10 - More Pain To Come



Valeant Is Worthless



Valeant May Hit The Rocks Unless It Sells Some Assets Soon



In Trump's America, Valeant Goes Bankrupt

The series of constructive events actually shifts the story from when will Valeant collapse to what will Valeant's growth rate be. Which is exactly the question Schott is now posing when worried about Valeant’s core business. Just asking this question instead of talking about bankruptcy is a major difference and it brings into the discussion the value of Valeant’s franchises decades into the future.



While the company’s leverage remains challenging with significant debt reduction needed to create a more manageable leverage situation (~7x currently vs an ideal intermediate range of 4-5x range).

I’m not sure what ratio Schott is referencing here. 7x is the number for straight up debt to equity which is often called the leverage ratio. However it doesn’t make much sense to reference it. Valeant’s share price collapsed due to bankruptcy fears. As its equity shrank the debt to equity ratio skyrocketed. The business did not fundamentally change in any commensurate way. Look at Valeant just before it cratered and ask yourself: was Valeant at that point fundamentally more sound compared to three months later?



If we follow this logic when Valeant triples from here by that time it will have a sound leverage ratio and we should buy in? I’d rather buy in now and sell it to you sound, thanks.



Valeant has dealt with some of its floating interest rate exposure. It moved up all significant maturities to 2020 and beyond. Buying itself an additional two years of cash flow growth and a window to sell assets opportunistically.



Further, VRX now trades at a premium to the Specialty Pharma group (~10x 2018E EBITDA vs ~9.0x group avg.) and only a modest discount to the Major Pharma group (~11.5x average).



Valeant trades at a multiple but that’s when using the straight up EBITDA multiple. That multiple understates the real economic situation at Valeant. The management team, which for the most part has been quite conservative, guides towards $4.16 billion in adjusted EBITDA. Based on that it trades at 8x which is below the peer group. The firm is also based in a more favorable tax jurisdiction compared to peers and growth prospects for 2019 and beyond are relatively attractive.



As opposed to JP Morgan who end up on a Neutral rating I’d say the fundamental improvements, ie Valeant is out of immediate danger, outweigh the recent run-up and it has only become more attractive. I expect it to trend up as people increasingly get used to the idea the firm is here to stay.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VRX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.