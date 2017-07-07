TG Therapeutics, A Highly Undervalued Oncology Stock With Solid Later-Stage Trials And Excellent Early Stage Trial

Focus On Hematological Malignancies

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a focus on therapies targeting hematological malignancies, such as relapsed, and refractory non-Hodgkins lymphoma, as well as multiple sclerosis (MS). The company is developing two drugs targeting hematological malignancies and autoimmune diseases. The company has two leading drugs

Source: TG Therapeutics presentation

TG-1101 (ublituximab) is a novel, glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets a specific and unique epitope on the CD20 antigen found on mature B-lymphocytes. Although both rituximab (Roche’s) and ublituximab target the same antigen CD20, they are not the same as they target different epitopes.

TGR-1202 is an orally available PI3K delta inhibitor for various hematologic malignancies. The delta isoform of PI3K is strongly expressed in cells of hematopoietic origin and is believed to be important in the proliferation and survival of B-lymphocytes.

Treatment for Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL)

TGTX runs several trials for CLL

Phase III GENUINE study (TG-1101 + Ibrutinib) for previously treated CLL patients with high risk cytogenetics

Phase III UNITY-CLL study (TG-1101 + TGR-1202) for both front-line and previously treated patients with CLL

Phase I/Ib triplet combination of TGR-1202, ublituximab, and ibrutinib in patients with advanced CLL and NHL

Phase I/Ib study of TGR-1202 and Ibrutinib in patients with CLL or MCL

GENUINE study (TG-1101 + Ibrutinib Vs. Ibrutinib alone)

The trial has already completed and met the primary endpoint. The trial design is listed below.

Source: TG Therapeutics presentation

The result

Source: TG Therapeutics presentation

The study met its primary endpoint, TG-1101 (Ublituximab) together with Ibrutinib achieved 78% Overall Response Rate (ORR) , with 7% Complete Response (CR), compared to 45% ORR with 0% CR's for Ibrutinib Alone, p < 0.001 (median follow-up 11.4 months), a 73.3% of increase of ORR over ibrutinib alone in patients with high-risk CLL. The combination was well tolerated and TG-1101 did not appear to alter the safety profile of Ibrutinib monotherapy, apart from infusion related reactions associated with TG-1101 which were primarily Grade 1/2.

The Approvability of TG-1101 in High-risk CLL

Investors are very concerned with the removal of (PFS) as a co-primary endpoint that might lead to the rejection of FDA. The management had asked FDA whether they could apply for accelerated approval under this circumstance, FDA responded that a pre-BLA meeting can be requested based on ORR data from the GENUINE study. Rituxan was approved based solely on ORR from a non-randomized, open label study that included untreated patients. Ibrutinib has improved the prospects of patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), however, complete remissions (CR) are rare, and treatment options for patients relapsing after treatment with ibrutinib remain limited. TG-1101 generally has better safety profile, for example less liver toxicity, the randomized trial and high ORR for r/r high-risk patients. As a result, TG-1101 is approvable based on current trial.

UNITY-CLL study (TG-1101 +TGR-1202 Vs. Obinutuzumab + Chlorambucil)

This is a randomized controlled clinical trial in order to demonstrate contribution of each agent in the TG-1101 + TGR-1202 regimen and to demonstrate superiority in (PFS) over SOC to support the submission for full approval of the combination. The design is in the following.

Source: TG Therapeutics presentation

The study randomized patients into four treatment arms: TG-1101 + TGR-1202, TG-1101 alone, TGR-1202 alone, and an active control arm of obinutuzumab (GAZYVA) + chlorambucil.

The early interim Phase III results showed that the combination of TG-1101 and TGR-1202 was well tolerated in the 279 patients, with only <8% of patients discontinuing due to an adverse event. Based on the ORR data of ~50 patients, the Independent DSMB thought the contribution of single agents in the combination regimen successfully established pursuant to the UNITY-CLL Special Protocol Assessment and therefore terminated both single agent arms.

This will accelerate the enrollment and the company projected that targeted 450 patients would be completed by the year-end 2017. Therefore, the study will now continue enrollment in a 1:1 ratio to only the two combination arms: the investigational arm of TG-1101 + TGR-1202 and the control arm of obinutuzumab + chlorambucil.

Chemo-Free Triple Combination of TGR-1202, ublituximab, and ibrutinib in patients with advanced CLL and NHL

All patients were relapsed or refractory to prior therapy, except 3 CLL patients who were treatment naïve. The triple combination appeared to be well tolerated in all patients, with neutropenia (32% all grades, 18% Grade 3/4) and pneumonia (18% all grades, 11% Grade 3/4), being the only Grade 3/4 AEs in > 10% of patients. Of the 38 patients treated, only two AEs (sepsis and pneumonia) led to treatment discontinuation. The results are very encouraging.

Source: TG Therapeutics presentation

The triplet seems highly efficient for CLL/SLL:

100% (19 of 19) Overall Response Rate (ORR), including a 32% Complete Response (CR) rate observed in patients with CLL/SLL

50% of the CLL patients had a 17p and/or 11q deletion

3 CLL patients had prior BTK and/or PI3Kδ inhibitor therapy, including one patient refractory to both idelalisib and ibrutinib who attained a complete response

The comb is also of high efficacy for NHL:

• 100% (2 of 2) ORR, including one CR in patients with Marginal Zone Lymphoma (MZL)

• 100% (4 of 4) ORR, including 50% CR rate in patients with Mantle Cell Lymphoma (MCL)

• 80% (4 of 5) ORR, including 20% CR rate in patients with Follicular Lymphoma (FL)

• 17% (1 of 6) ORR in patients with Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma (DLBCL)

Source: TG Therapeutics presentation

Phase I/Ib study of TGR-1202 and Ibrutinib in patients with CLL or MCL

The results seem OK

94% (16 of 17) of CLL patients achieved CR, PR or a Partial Response with lymphocytosis (PR-L), with 1 patient achieving a CR and 3 additional patients with radiographic CR

All 3 patients with prior PI3K inhibitor therapy that were evaluable for efficacy, and 1 of the 2 patients with prior ibrutinib exposure responded

1-year progression free survival (PFS) for CLL is 88% and overall survival at 1-year is 94%, (n=17), with the longest patient on study 29.5+ months

79% (11/14) ORR in patients with MCL, including 1 CR and 1 additional radiographic CR, with marked clinical benefit observed in two additional patients

Median PFS and OS for MCL is 8.4 and 11.6 months, respectively (n=11)

Source: TG Therapeutics press release

Treatment for Multiple Sclerosis

Ocrevus, improved version of Rituxan, is anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody (mAb) and is projected to dominate the MS market with annual sales of $ 3-4 B in 2020s. TG-1101 is also an anti-CD20 mAb. The preliminary results of Phase II multicenter study for 24 patients with relapsing forms of Multiple Sclerosis (RMS) showed encouraging B-cell depletion, over 95% (99%) of patients B-cell depleted by 4 weeks.

TG-1101 was well tolerated with no Grade 3/4 adverse events observed and the most commonly report AE being infusion related reactions, with median time on study of 5 months

The independent DSMB reviewed safety data for each cohort periodically and approved continuation of the study at each review based on acceptable safety measures

All patients met the primary end-point of > 95% B-cell depletion by 4 weeks

The median B-cell depletion at week 4 was 99% after two infusions (Day 1 and 15) with a cumulative dose of 600mg, which compares favorably with other anti-CD20 monoclonal antibodies

Source: TG Therapeutics press release

It is worth mentioning that the company also disclosed that T-cell counts remain stable within normal range though they dropped at the beginning. TG-1101 (ublituximab) seems acting rapidly compared with ocrevus. Also the infusion schedule of TG-1101 is shorter (1-2 hours) than ocrevus, which might make it more acceptable for hospitals.

Financials and Valuation

TG Therapeutics had $109.5 million in cash reserves at the end of Q1 which the management believes will be sufficient to fund planned operations through 2018, considering the Q1 operating cash burn of $27.7 million. It had short term debt of approximately $20 million.

Source: TG Therapeutics SEC filing



(Ben, bendamustine; Clb, chlorambucil)

Source: based on press release

Source: based on press release

Source: based on Chanan-Khan A et al.

Source: based on Stilgenbauer A et al.

Comparison with brutinib plus bendamustine and rituximab in previously treated CLL/SLL

This Phase III trial of ibrutinib + rituxan + chemo Bendamusten Vs placebo + rituxan + chemo Bendamusten . The ORR was 87.2% for ibrutinib plus BR vs. 66.1% for placebo plus BR (p < 0.0001).ORR was 87.2% for ibrutinib plus BR vs. 66.1% for placebo plus BR (p < 0.0001). The result is a little bit better than TG-1101 but the drawback is obvious, it needs to be used together with chemotherapy.

Comparison with Venetoclax

Venetoclax is a standard-of-care (SOC) treatment of r/r 17p deletion CLL, alone or in combination with rituximab (Rituxan)．It achieved a 79.4% (n=85/107) ORR with 10% (n=11/107) CR. The most frequently grade 3/4 AEs were neutropenia (33%), anemia (10%), and TLS, febrile neutropenia, thrombocytopenia, and hyperglycemia (7% each). del17p patients in GENUINE study accounted for 47% of total patients. But the safety profile is better (the following table)．

Source: TG Therapeutics presentation

CLL is crowded with 4 approved drugs, obinutuzumab (Gazyva; Genentech), idelalisib (Zydelig; Gilead Sciences), ibrutinib (Imbruvica; Pharmacyclics/Janssen) and venetoclax (Venclexta; AbbVie/Genentech). Rituxan's US patent will be due for expiry in 2018, if approved, TG-1101 will encounter fierce competition from Rituxan’s biosimilar. Therefore, low price is a realistic strategy. TG-1101’s low price, efficacy and safety profile make it well-positioned as a third line treatment that could ensure to grab a tiny market share and reach peak sales around $200 million.

The real value of TGTX lies in TGR-1202. The UNITY-CLL study is a head-to-head study to compare the efficacy of TG-1101 +TGR-1202 Vs. Obinutuzumab + Chlorambucil. The phase III trial is ongoing and thus the result is still not known. But the nod of the Independent DSMB is a good sign. According to the phase II result, ORR of combo of TG-1101 +TGR-1202 was 88% while Obinutuzumab + Chlorambucil achieved a 78% ORR. If these two results can be repeated in the UNITY-CLL study, combo of TG-1101 +TGR-1202 would give patients a favorable alternative with better efficacy and without chemo. The sale of Gazyva (Obinutuzumab Injection) is estimated to be over $3.0 billion with two indications (CLL and FL) in 2022. If the combo could capture 10% of market of Gazyva, that would be $300 million.

Conclusion

Rating: Buy with a 12-month price target $ 30/per share

The company seems undervalued and de-risked, even one product for one indication is approved, the current market valuation can be maintained. The strategy adopted by the company is amazing, purchasing promising but some kind different assets and then comb with leading drugs to de-risk and then do single-agent trials. This approach will, in my opinion, greatly decrease the risk.

Considering the high success probability and active M&A activity in the area of oncology, I believe current share price is very attractive with the price target within 12 months of $30.

The price target is based on the approval of TG-1101 and successful trial of UNITY-CLL. $200 million of sale for TG-1101 is quite conservative even in a competitive market. For emerging small pharmaceutical companies, one new drug valuation is usually 3~ 5 times of its peak sales, to be conservative here we use 2x peak sales. We apply the same method to TG-1101 + TGR-1202. As a result, these two will generate a value of $ 1.0 billion, 47.5% higher than the current market cap.

Drug Indication Peak Sale Probability of Success Valuation (2x peak sales) TG-1101 CLL $200 million 70% $400 million TG-1101 + TGR-1202 CLL $300 million 60% $600 million TG-1101 + TGR-1202 + Ibrutinib CLL $500 million 70% $1.0 billion TG-1101 + TGR-1202 + Ibrutinib NHL $500 million 70% $1.0 billion TG-1101 MS $500 million 60% $1.0 billion Other assets such as IRAK4 0 0 0 $2.0 billion $4.0 billion

The following are sales estimation from the company.

Source: TG Therapeutics presentation

Risks and catalysts

Risks include

The amendment of GENUINE trial design may lead to the FDA’s rejection of TG-1101

Clinical programs might fail to meet its primary endpoints

Unanticipated delays in clinical trial/trials or failure to gain “fast track” status

Unacceptable adverse events or have other properties that may delay or prevent their regulatory approval or commercialization or limit their commercial potential

Other more effective treatments for the same indication would reduce or eliminate commercial opportunity

Raising capital for funding clinical programs through equity offering may lead to the fall of stock price

Catalysts include:

The upcoming meeting with FDA in July about the BLA of TG1101 in CLL

The completion of UNITY-CLL study at the end of 2017

