Chaowei Power - Growth Optionality In Lithium-Ion Batteries

Business: Chaowei Power (OTC:CWWGF) designs, manufactures, and sells lead-acid batteries (LABs), Lithium-ion (Li-ion) batteries, and storage & electric vehicle (EV) batteries in China. The business is based in Changxing County, Zhejiang Province, with production facilities in Shandong, Jiangsu, Henan, Zhejiang, Anhui, Jianxi, and Hebei provinces. The business was founded by Zhou Mingming in 1998, and he and his family members collectively own 44% of the company. Chaowei is the largest manufacturer of lead-acid batteries in China, with a market share exceeding 40%.

LABs make up ~75% of Chaowei’s sales. These are rechargeable batteries primarily used for powering electric two-wheelers, including e-bikes, e-scooters, and e-motorcycles. LABs have limited lives of ~350 charges, or about a 1.5-year-long useful life. Ownership of electric two-wheelers exceeded 200m units in 2015, and over 95% of two-wheelers are powered by lead-acid batteries, with the remainder powered by Li-ion or nickel-hydroxide batteries.

LABs are sold in both in the primary market (to two-wheeler manufacturers) and in the secondary market (to distributors/sub-distributors for the replacement batteries). The secondary market also includes recycling, repair, maintenance services, and the provision of spare parts.

Batteries for EVs make up ~20% of Chaowei’s sales. These batteries are for electric tricycles, mini electric vehicles, plug-in hybrid EVs, and battery EVs. Types of batteries include lead-acid, lithium-iron phosphate, and others. Li-ion batteries make up an addition 1.5% of sales, and are primarily used for hybrid EVs and battery EVs.

In 2011, the Ministry of Environmental Protection (MEP), and Ministry of Industry & Information Technology (MIIT) embarked on a massive rationalization of capacity in the LAB industry after numerous instances of mass lead poisoning. From 2011 to the end of 2016, the number of LAB enterprises decreased from 1,930 to under 200 (enterprises is measured at the opco level – Chaowei has 19 subsidiaries that qualify). Production was rationalized along the lines of strict environmental protection regulations. Chaowei has always focused on green-friendly production and was never affected by the shutdowns.

Shortly after the MEP and MIIT began shutting down capacity, Chaowei and Tianneng, the two largest players in the LAB industry, entered into a massive price war. ASPs declined from RMB105 to a trough of RMB75 in 2014, but have since begun to recover. The combination of the capacity reduction and the price war resulted in a duopoly between Chaowei and Tianneng, with 70-80% of the market between the two players, whereas in 2009, before the price war/consolidation, ~56% of the market was held between 6 players, and Chaowei/Tianneng together held ~33% of the market.

Investment Thesis: Chaowei is the market-leading LAB manufacturer that is emerging as one of two victors from a severe price war, which has led gross margins to decline from 28% to 14%. The business is growing top line at 15-20% and earnings at 25%, while trading at trough multiples on trough margins. The business is a beneficiary of:

Steady total addressable market growth at 5-6% p.a. Consolidation and acquisition opportunities as the market shifts towards a true duopoly with Chaowei as the leading player. Growing importance of brand, leading to higher ASPs and margin expansion. Rising barriers to entry from higher regulatory and scale hurdles. High FCF generation from LABs, funding growth initiatives in EVs, storage, and Li-ion batteries. Strategic partnerships with Moll and GE (NYSE:GE).

Steady Market Growth: Chaowei’s core business, LABs for electric two-wheelers, benefits from steady market growth. Two-wheelers are generally segmented into two categories, electric bikes (which are cheaper and lower-quality), and electric scooters (higher-quality, but more expensive). Electric scooters are further segmented into electric mopeds and electric motorcycles, with e-motorcycles being the fastest, most durable, and most expensive.

The two-wheeler industry is huge in China, with a base of 200m units, and 30-40m units of new sales per year (half of that driven by replacement demand). Two-wheelers are popular methods of transport for multiple reasons. From the consumer’s side, they are affordable, with average retail sales prices between RMB 1,500 ($225) on the low end and RMB 3,000 ($450) on the high end excluding batteries and chargers.

Total cost of ownership is low versus gasoline powered vehicles, as batteries cost RMB80-100 ($12-15), and last for 1.5 years. They are efficient methods of transportation, especially in the cities with high traffic congestion and limited parking. Electric two-wheelers are also well-liked by government, in that they limit congestion and have zero tailpipe emissions.

Growth in the two-wheeler industry has decelerated as penetration has become more saturated in the coastal cities/regions. Incremental demand will be stimulated by growth in the Northern, Central, and Western regions of China. However, the short lives of LABs combined with the growing install base leads to a somewhat recurring revenue stream for Chaowei. Two-wheeler sales growth is only expected to be ~5% p.a. through 2020, with LAB sales growth a few points higher.

Market Consolidation: In addition to growing with the market, Chaowei has been growing by continuously taking share from competitors. Large-scale industry consolidation began in 2011 with the MEP and MIIT initiating their “Guiding Catalogue for Eliminating Obsolete Production Capacity.” Within months, over 50% of manufacturers were suspended with an additional 30% shut down completely. From 2011 to 2016, 90% of LAB enterprises were shut down. Through this time period, Chaowei massively ramped production capacity from 56m units to 140m units.

The result is the market has become a virtual duopoly, with 70-80% of the market being held by Chaowei and Tianneng. Chaowei is the market leader with 40%+ market share, with Tianneng following with 34% of the market. Going forward, Chaowei should continue to take share for a number of reasons. First, Chaowei possesses vast scale advantages over smaller-scale competitors. The first among these come in sourcing lead, which is the largest input cost by far (65-75% of COGS).

Through leveraging scale and buying power, Chaowei has been able to consistently source lead at a 15-20% discount to quoted prices. Scale advantages also include a robust distribution network, with over 2,100 independent distributors and well over 50,000 individual points of sale. Chaowei also has the ability to negotiate better transportation costs, which will become a larger factor as demand grows in Northern/Central/Western China.

The second driver for consolidation is the growing importance of brand to consumers. There is a clear trend of demand for higher-quality branded two-wheelers and accessories. This is shown through a shift from electric-bikes to the more expensive electric scooters. Over the past few years, e-bike’s share of the two-wheeler market has been decreasing, and is expected to decrease further from ~45% in 2015 to ~35% in 2020, as scooters continually gain the share lost by e-bikes.

This move towards more premium vehicles coincides with share gains by the formal, branded two-wheeler manufacturers like Yadea, Aima and Luyuan. These larger manufacturers source their batteries almost exclusively from Chaowei and Tianneng, with Yadea even stating they are “reliant on two main suppliers of batteries for our electric two-wheeled vehicles” in their 2015 prospectus. The major two-wheeler manufacturers cant source batteries from anyone else, as no other LAB player has adequate capacity to supply any of the major two-wheeler manufacturers. This differs from smaller two-wheeler players in informal sector who are likely to source batteries from similar informal LAB manufacturers.

These informal lab manufacturers may be able to operate with lower ASPs due to not adhering to the same regulatory requirements the formal sector does. As demand increases for branded two-wheelers, demand should also increase for branded batteries as branded batteries are sold as part of the two-wheelers, and also alongside them on a standalone basis in many two-wheeler stores. Taking Yadea for example, batteries and chargers make up ~20% of total sales, though there is virtually no additional mark-up from the wholesale price (Gross margins range from 1-5% for battery/charger products).

The informal LAB manufacturers are likely to be shut down as the MEP and MIIT program against substandard production continues. The PRC government has made it a criminal offense not to adhere to environmental regulations, and violators can be severely fined or even imprisoned. Chaowei stands at little to no risk of being shut-down. Chaowei was the first battery manufacturer to adopt 100% cadmium free production, and has been focused on green-friendly production since their inception.

Chaowei began using the “enclosed battery formation” process in 2004, a process which Tianneng describes in their 2016 Annual Report as a “new” process. For producing 10,000 units, enclosed battery formation cuts cadmium consumption by 100% from 0.09 tonnes to 0, cuts electricity consumption from 45k Kwh to 32k Kwh, and water usage from 400 tonnes (300 of which is recycled) to 75.5 tonnes (60.5 of which is recycled), resulting in a greener production process while saving on cost.

Chaowei’s environmental consciousness earned it the highest recognition of environmental protection in the PRC, the “China Baosteel Environmental-Friendly Prize.” Chaowei was the first LAB manufacturer to ever receive the award.

Rising Barriers to Entry: The two main barriers to entry in the LAB industry are environmental regulations, and scale. Regulations have only gotten stricter since the initial roll-out targeted at reducing obsolete capacity in 2011. The same requirements are being applied to the Li-ion battery industry, as the MEP and MIIT are looking to ensure that production is carried out only in a green-friendly fashion. Requirements are tightening the amount of waste and emissions that are permitted from production facilities.

The goal of the PRC government is to formalize as much of the production capacity as possible and prevent smaller, informal players from collectively gaining any major stake in the market. A recent move by the PRC has been to levy a 4% tax on all non-environmentally friendly production. This is more for show than anything else, as transactions in the informal sector aren’t taxed

The second barrier is scale. Chaowei has clear advantages in being the top player. First is their ability to source lead. Lead makes up 65-75% of the cost of the battery, and through being able to source ~15-20% below market prices, Chaowei can undercut smaller players and still maintain profitability. The distribution network also plays a large role. Contracts require exclusivity on the part of the distributor, so each major distributor Chaowei signs is one that a smaller competitor can’t get access to.

The distributors will of course prefer to sign with one of the major players where they will be able to have access to a better branded product with greater sales capacity. Scale creates a virtuous cycle for Chaowei, the larger the business grows, the more scale creates buying power and other efficiencies, which makes Chaowei harder to displace, and so it repeats.

Increasing Pricing & Earnings Power: Following the price war with Tianneng, LAB pricing is beginning to recover from the trough in 2014/2015. Prices declined ~30% from RMB105 to RMB75 over the course of a few years, but as per both Tianneng and Chaowei, ASPs began to stabilize in 2015 and trend higher.

Further price increases will be driven by a number of factors. The first is a change in market dynamics. After squeezing out many smaller competitors, Chaowei/Tianneng have settled into a duopoly with more rational pricing. Technical improvements are also leading to ‘premiumization’ of batteries. Chaowei recently launched their “Chilwee Black Gold Series High-Energy VRLA Battery” – with 15% higher motive power. This is more desirable for a stronger/bigger e-scooter that has greater load capacity, compared to lighter e-bikes.

Another driver for increased pricing power is growing brand equity – especially in the secondary market. Chaowei’s focus has clearly shifted from broadening their distribution network and increasing channel expansion to building brand equity. The number of Chaowei’s distributors grew from 317 in 2008 to 2,013 in 2014, and then only grew to 2,135 by 2016. Chaowei has instead focused on extending its offerings from their core “Chilwee” brand, to include a new “JinChaowei” brand in 2014, which is positioned as a premium version.

This marketing and brand-building focus has been seen through a number of initiatives. An example of one is Chaowei’s partnership with Donnie Yen (the Tom Cruise of China), who is the brand spokesperson for Chaowei, promoting both Chilwee and JinChaowei brands.

Another example is Chaowei’s initiative to reform the distribution process. The distribution network was initially built out with one goal in mind: extending coverage. Chaowei would partner with independent distributors through exclusive agreements where each distributor would have rights to a small area, and in exchange they would only be allowed to sell Chaowei branded products. The distributors could sell the products through their own outlets directly to consumers or through sub-distributors.

Chaowei had no control over the sub distributors, as they were not bound by the same exclusivity agreements as the distributors. With the goal shifting from extending coverage to building brand equity, Chaowei needs to maintain greater control over the points of sale that the consumers interact with. To better exert control, Chaowei has started to streamline the three level sales channel (Chaowei->distributor->sub distributor) to a two level sales channel (Chaowei->distributor/sub distributor) in urban markets.

Through doing this, Chaowei can better control how the brand is positioned at the point of sale, and influence the customer’s opinion of the brand. Also, by eliminating another layer of distributors in urban markets. However, in rural markets with lower customer density, Chaowei is keeping the three-level model intact to maintain sufficient coverage.

The potential impact of price increases on Chaowei’s P&L is substantial. Price increases naturally fall straight to the bottom line, and with substantial room to raise prices (still 25-30% below peak), Chaowei can generate a huge amount of incremental profit without growing sales volume at all.

Assuming flat input costs and flat volumes, the cumulative profit generated over the next 5 years by increasing prices 3.0% per annum is equivalent to ~50% of the current market cap, while 5.0% increases in price would generate profit equivalent to 90% of the current market cap. Chaowei’s gross margins should expand by 300-500bps over the next 3-5 years respectively, net margins should expand slightly faster due to the operating leverage in the business.

High-Growth Opportunities in EVs/Li-ion Batteries: While the lead-acid battery industry is maturing, there are substantial opportunities in the EV and Li-ion battery industries. The two categories have grown from RMB15m, or 0.5% of sales in 2010, to RMB4.1bn, or ~19.2% of sales in 2016. EVs provide a large opportunity due to the government’s insistence on accelerating EV adoption in order to reduce the use of combustion engine vehicles. Li-ion batteries on their own only make up 1.5% of sales, but have only entered into mass production in mid-2015, so they should scale up rapidly.

While the government is pushing for EVs by subsidizing R&D, production and consumption, consumer demand has historically been weak. One of the biggest concerns for consumers is the lack of range to support long-distance drives. This means that the battery will become a key differentiator from one EV to another, giving Chaowei the ability to add significant value to the vehicle.

(Source: The Cultivation of Electric Vehicles Market in China: Dilemma and Solution, Qinliang Tau, Minnan Wang, Yanming Deng, Haiping Yang, Rao RAo, and Xingping Zhang)

Li-ion batteries have opportunities in both EVs and in two-wheelers. LABs have always been preferable to Li-ion batteries for two-wheelers due to cost advantages, as well as their stability/reliability in being able operate in a variety of temperatures and environments (the batteries are often exposed to the elements). However, Li-ion batteries possess advantages in that they are far lighter and last longer than LABs. Any advancements in Li-ion batteries that make them more cost effective vs. LABs, and more importantly, make them safer, could cause Li-ion batteries to take share from LABs in the two-wheeler market.

A driver for innovation in two-wheeler Li-ion batteries will be a combination of two things. The first is the shifting preference for more expensive and higher quality e-scooters over e-bikes. Consumers willing to pay up for the vehicle will also likely be willing to pay up for a higher-quality battery. The second factor is the growing trend of bike sharing. A traditional LAB battery has a 2-3 hour life, and is capable of traveling between 45km on the low end to 150km on the highest end.

The time to recharge the battery ranges from 6-10 hours. Bike-sharing will lead to increased utilization of each bike (which will be unsustainable given charging requirements/battery life of LABs), so there will naturally be demand for longer lasting, more powerful batteries. This could then lead to a potential shift from LABs to Li-ion batteries.

With Chaowei positioned as a leading Li-ion battery manufacturer, they should be well suited to take advantage of any shift from LABs to Li-ion batteries. Since Li-ion batteries are higher quality, possess greater technological barriers to entry and provide a higher value-add than LABs, they should command higher margins than LABs.

Joint Ventures And Strategic Partnerships: Chaowei has engaged in two major strategic transactions since 2014, which should provide a lift to earnings power in the future as they become commercialized. The first is a JV with Moll that began in April 2014 to develop start-stop batteries. Following initial investment and R&D of a new battery plant for start-stop LABs, trial production of those batteries began in the second half of 2016.

With sales of new energy vehicles growing >100% p.a., this presents a material opportunity for Chaowei. The agreement also gives Chaowei the right to use the Moll trademark in the PRC, which should help from a branding standpoint.

Chaowei entered into another JV with GE at the end of 2016. The JV is for the production, R&D, and sales of various energy storage products. Chaowei holds 86% of the JV Company while GE holds 14%. The biggest benefit is the JV gives Chaowei the ability to leverage GE’s proprietary technology in producing batteries. This should help Chaoewi potentially gain a technological edge over Tianneng in new battery products.

Risks:

Corporate Governance: There is a worrying trend of Zhou taking direct stakes in subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates that Chaowei is affiliated with. Doing this increases his look-through economic interest in the entity at the expense of diluting the economic interest that minority shareholders would have if Chaowei were the sole owner.

There have also been numerous instances of inconsistent reporting and misreporting of ownership stakes in subsidiaries. None of these issues indicate a material misrepresentation of Chaowei’s profitability or potential earnings power, however should this trend continue to increase in frequency and magnitude, that will be a major red flag. A complete breakdown of these issues is in the appendix on page 12.

Sustained Price War: The reason why Chaowei is currently cheap is that it has been in the midst of a price war which has significantly depressed margins. While the business is still profitable on an absolute basis, much of the potential earnings power of the business will be derived from price increases – not volume increases.

Should Tianneng or Chaowei choose to act irrationally and sacrifice profitability for the sake of market share, the earnings growth could be far lower, or even non-existent depending on the scope of the price decreases. However prices have appeared to trough in 2014/2015, and both players seem intent on leveraging their LAB businesses as ways to generate FCF to finance expansion into Li-ion batteries and EVs.

With this expansion into Li-ion/EVs, history does run the chance of repeating itself in another price war. Chaowei and Tianneng may choose to aggressively try to take share in new, emerging technologies. The only difference with a price war in Li-ion batteries or in EVs is that these segments make up ~20% of Chaowei’s sales, versus 75% for LABs, thereby reducing the aggregate impact of substantial price decreases in Li-ion/EV batteries. However, Li-ion batteries and EVs are quickly playing larger and larger roles within the business, and any future price changes will affect the profitability of Chaowei.

Regulatory Constraints / Environmental Issues: The LAB industry has had numerous regulatory guidelines applied over the past few years. These have created barriers to entry in that businesses now require more certifications and approvals than ever before. While regulatory hurdles limit competition from new entrants, they also increase the cost of doing business. For Chaowei, this is evident in the need to spend on ensuring that all production facilities are properly sealed, environmentally friendly, that workers are adequately protected and checked (employees have bi-annual health checks paid for by Chaowei), and more.

Should regulations become more stringent, i.e. higher levels of emission controls, waste disposal, etc, the cost of doing business for Chaowei will rise, possibly leading to additional capex requirements or margin compression.

A more impactful but far less likely risk is that Chaowei could experience some environmental issue such as an incident of accidental/intentional pollution. The consequences of such an event, depending on the magnitude, could range from a fine to a temporary suspension, or to a complete closure of that production facility.

Unrelated to the environment, there is the risk that regulations governing the definition of two-wheelers become stricter. While two-wheelers are preferable for traffic/congestion compared to cars, they can still pose issues. In 2009, the government adjusted the specifications for a two-wheeler to anything with a max speed under 20km/hr, and under 40kg in mass. Anything beyond that requires a drivers’ license to operate, which creates a hurdle for purchasing the vehicle.

If regulations tighten (lower max speeds/weights) – it could reduce the potential market size of electric two-wheelers. Lowering the max weight may be a way for the government to try to incentivize Li-ion usage for LABs as Li-ion batteries are materially lighter than LABs. This is unlikely to happen until Li-ion production becomes more commercialized.

Customer Consolidation: Chaowei currently benefits from favorable market dynamics in that they are part of a duopoly and sell to a fragmented customer base, which gives them greater ability to influence control price. A consolidating two-wheeler market would be beneficial for Chaowei in that share in the two-wheeler market would shift out of the informal sector and into the formal sector, and the largest players would become bigger and lose the ability to source batteries from anyone but the largest LAB manufacturers (Chaowei/Tianneng). The tradeoff is that with greater purchasing scale, the two wheeler manufacturers will have better leverage to push back on price.

Looking at the five largest two-wheeler manufacturers, collectively they only made up 33.3% of the market by revenue in 2015, with capacity of 18.3m units. This dynamic could easily change, especially with a growing preference by consumers for branded products which should shift market share to the top players. Greater market share translates to greater scale, which translates to greater buying power.

Consolidation has already begun – the number of two-wheeler manufacturers has declined from 2,500 in 2010 to 250 in 2015. The impact of greater buying power from the primary market will be limited by the fact that the primary market has declined from 76% of Chaowei’s LAB sales in 2007 to ~37% of LAB sales in 2012 (the last year disclosed) as the install-base of e-bikes and sales through the secondary market have grown immensely.

Input Cost Volatility: Input costs for both LABs and Li-ion batteries are essentially pure commodities. About 65-70% of the cost of LABs is lead, while ~10% is labor, ~5% is electricity/energy, and the rest is plastic/other materials. The majority of lead is sourced nearby from suppliers in Inner Mongolia, Hunan, Guangdong, Sichuan, Guangxi, and Yunnan. For Li-ion batteries, roughly 60% of the cost of a battery is material costs, with cobalt being a major input component of that 60%.

A large portion of the world’s cobalt production comes from the DRC in Africa – which has had a historically volatile political environment. The DRC produced 66 thousand megatonnes of cobalt in 2015, vs. 45 thousand megatonnes for the next 9 largest countries combined. Bottlenecks in supply or excess demand from Li-ion battery manufacturers could lead to large increases in price.

Both lead and cobalt inputs have seen big price increases recently, and while Chaowei retains some ability to pass on input cost increases to customers, it takes time to phase those price increases through. Rapid escalations in input costs will lead to compressed margins. In 2016 Chaowei began to use lead price hedges to deal with any input cost volatility.

LABs - Low Technological Barriers to Entry: While the regulatory and scale barriers to entry are high, there are little technological barriers to entry, as the process/technology behind LABS are very simple. It is a relatively easy process to produce a lead-acid battery. From start to finish, it takes ~30 days. Lead is ground down and oxidized, then mixed with acid/chemicals to turn into a paste. That is then coated over lead alloy grids to form electrode plates.

The plates are bound together and immersed in sulphuric acid, and then enclosed in a plastic case. While the technological barrier is low, the cost barrier is relatively high. LAB manufacturing is not a cheap business to operate – it takes a considerable amount of capital to build out the necessary production facilitates, and takes a significant amount of working capital to grow the business. From 2009 to 2016, Chaowei and Tianneng each spent RMB5bn building out their production capacity.

Valuation and Recommendation

Chaowei currently trades at 7.9x ‘17 P/E, and 4.6x ’17 EBITDA, with the ability to grow earnings at 25% for the next 3 to 5 years. Assuming conservative exit multiples of 9.0x P/E and 6.0x EV/EBITDA, the business should net an IRR of roughly 25%.

The business is too cheap to ignore, especially given the fact that it is priced off trough margins. As better pricing comes through and incremental profit flows to the bottom line over the next 2-3 years, Chaowei should at least be worth RMB9-11 per share ($1.3-$1.6), vs. the current price of RMB4.6 ($0.67) per share. Exposure to li-ion batteries could provide optionality on the upside and the business could be worth as much as RMB13-14 per share ($1.9-$2.0) without a re-rating.

The key piece to watch for over the next 12-24 months is expansion in gross margins from better pricing. If this fails to materialize, it's a serious red flag. Also, it will be important to monitor any future deals Chaowei makes with JV partners/strategic partners, and the extent of Mr. Zhou's involvement with them (see Risks - Corporate Governance / Appendix).

Appendix – Corporate Governance Issues

Zhejiang Chaowei Chuangyuan Industrial Co. (ZCCI) – Subsidiary of Chaowei Power – August 2016

Listed as a 100% wholly-owned subsidiary of Chaowei Power on each Annual Report since 2011.

August 2016, entered into a Capital increase, which stated that prior to the capital increase, ZCCI was 66% owned by Chaowei.

Capital Increase: Zhou Mingming (Chairman/CEO of Chaowei) contributed RMB 8.63m, and Mr. Sun (3 rd party) contributed RMB0.96m.

party) contributed RMB0.96m. Post Increase, ZCCI is 60% owned by Chaowei, 9% owned by Zhou, 1% owned by Mr. Sun, and 30% owned by other minority shareholders.

Issue #1: There is a mismatch of how the ownership is displayed on the annual reports, and how it is stated in the press release. Even post capital-increase, the ownership does not show any dilution on the annual report.

There is a mismatch of how the ownership is displayed on the annual reports, and how it is stated in the press release. Even post capital-increase, the ownership does not show any dilution on the annual report. Issue #2: Zhou is establishing a trend of taking direct ownership in either subsidiaries or JVs/associates. The possible reasoning is that if any company is 100% owned by Chaowei, then Zhou, as a 40% owner of Chaowei which is a 100% owner of the underlying business, is entitled to 40% of the profits. But, if Zhou owns a portion directly, he doesn’t need to share that with minority shareholders. In this case, with having a 9% stake and Chaowei having a 60% stake, Zhou is entitled to ~33% of the profits, rather than ~27.6% if Chaowei owned his stake.

Zhejiang Pulangte (ZP) Joint Venture with Zhou – March 2016

Joint Venture is 48.33% owned by Chaowei, and 51.67% owned by Mr. Zhou.

Purpose of the JV is the “provision of technical development and technical service of new energy automobiles.” The board finds this JV acceptable because it can help "tap into and gain a foothold in the industry of sale and production of new energy automobiles."

Issue #1: Same issue as above, Zhou is taking direct stakes in new JVs/associates/subsidiaries. He’s getting a higher percentage of the profits. In this case, he is entitled to 71% of the profits on a look-through basis, vs. 40% is Chaowei owned the entire business.

Same issue as above, Zhou is taking direct stakes in new JVs/associates/subsidiaries. He’s getting a higher percentage of the profits. In this case, he is entitled to 71% of the profits on a look-through basis, vs. 40% is Chaowei owned the entire business. Issue #2 : The purpose of the company seems to be the sale and production of new energy automobiles. This would imply that Chaowei is looking to vertically integrate downstream and actually play a role at the OE level… that’s a tough business. Worrying from a business strategy point of view – what’s Chaowei’s edge in vehicle manufacturing?

: The purpose of the company seems to be the sale and production of new energy automobiles. This would imply that Chaowei is looking to vertically integrate downstream and actually play a role at the OE level… that’s a tough business. Worrying from a business strategy point of view – what’s Chaowei’s edge in vehicle manufacturing? Issue #3: The capital doesn’t need to be committed until 2035. Seems very weird to have that ~20 year delay in there. Comparing this to a more formal JV with a professional third party like GE, the terms there state that registered capital must be committed “as soon as is reasonably practicable… in no event later than six months following the establishment date.” My question here is – can Zhou benefit and take profits (he owns 51.6% of the company), and never commit the capital he is supposed to (51% of the registered capital of RMB150m). That would be an infinite RoIC for him.

Unnamed Joint Venture with Zhou – March 2017

The JV is 51% owned by Chaowei, 39% owned by Mr. Zhou, and 10% owned by Chen Zhongzhou.

The purpose is “the provision of technical development and technical services subject to approval of local administrations.” The business will be structured as an investment holding company to hold several subsidiaries which will be engaged in battery recycling. The goal of the business is to develop lead-acid battery recycling, smelting, and recycled lead production capabilities.

Deadline for the payment of registered capital is March 2037.

Issue #1: Same issue as the previous two – Zhou taking direct stakes in businesses to enhance his share of the profits. Zhou is entitled to 59% of the profits on a look-through basis, rather than 36% if Chaowei owned his entire stake.

Same issue as the previous two – Zhou taking direct stakes in businesses to enhance his share of the profits. Zhou is entitled to 59% of the profits on a look-through basis, rather than 36% if Chaowei owned his entire stake. Issue #2: The business is structured as an investment holding company which will hold numerous lead acid battery recycling related subsidiaries. This makes me a bit worried because the extra level of ownership could lead to less transparency. For instance, Zhou could take direct stakes in the subsidiaries of the JV, and maybe the disclosure would be less given the extra degree of separation.

The business is structured as an investment holding company which will hold numerous lead acid battery recycling related subsidiaries. This makes me a bit worried because the extra level of ownership could lead to less transparency. For instance, Zhou could take direct stakes in the subsidiaries of the JV, and maybe the disclosure would be less given the extra degree of separation. Issue #3: Similar issue as the JV above – capital doesn’t need to be committed until 2037. Not sure why this only shows up for JVs with Zhou, and not with JVs with other third parties.

Related Party Transaction with Xiamen Mate – May 2016

Chaowei has agreed to purchase battery production materials from Xiamen Mate through Dec. 2016, which was renewed through Dec. 2017.

Xiamen Mate is 50% owned by Mr. Zhou.

Pricing is determined on “actual costs”, which includes labor, costs of processing materials, and related expenses, plus a 10% gross margin. The sales cap was RMB200m in 2016, and RMB 150m in 2017.

Issue #1 : Zhou has multiple outside business interests that have related businesses to Chaowei, and this is another example of such a business.

: Zhou has multiple outside business interests that have related businesses to Chaowei, and this is another example of such a business. Issue #2: The pricing contract is relatively clear, but the term “related expenses” is vague and can represent anything.

Related Party Transaction with Zhejiang Doulan (ZD) – December 2015

Chaowei agreed to purchase “batteries intelligence manufacturing equipment and ancillary facilities” from Zhejiang Doulan, for a term of three years from 1/1/16 to 12/31/18.

Zhejiang Doulan is 60% owned by Mr. Zhou.

Pricing is determined by actual costs (labor, cost of materials, technology development costs, rental expenses, and depreciation expenses), plus a reasonable gross profit margin (not disclosed on the press release, but disclosed in the Annual Report of 20-25%).

Order cap is RMB80m in 2016, RMB110m in 2017, and RMB150m in 2018.

Issue #1: Yet another example of outside business interests that Zhou has with related businesses in the same industry as Chaowei.

Yet another example of outside business interests that Zhou has with related businesses in the same industry as Chaowei. Issue #2: A 20-25% gross margin seems pretty steep for a related party transaction. Is this actually an industry standard.

Zhejiang Yuanli Associate with Mr. Zhou – August 2016

An associate – owned 45% by Chaowei, 48% by Zhou, 5% and 2% by other shareholders.

The purpose of the business is manufacturing of new energy storage systems.

There was no associated press release.

Issue #1: Another case of Zhou taking a direct stake in a subsidiary/associate/JV, thereby increasing his direct share of the profits. Here he is entitled to 66% of the profits, vs. 37.2% if Chaowei owned his entire stake.

Another case of Zhou taking a direct stake in a subsidiary/associate/JV, thereby increasing his direct share of the profits. Here he is entitled to 66% of the profits, vs. 37.2% if Chaowei owned his entire stake. Issue #2: There wasn’t an associated press release. Granted it wasn’t a full-blown JV, but neither was Moll and that got a press release (though Moll is a foreign entity).

General Electric Joint Venture – December 2016

On December 2016, Chaowei Lvna, an “indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the company” (which is another way of saying that it is wholly owned by Chaowei Power in HK which is wholly owned by the BVI entity), entered into a JV with Ge to set up Zhejiang Lvming Co.

Chaowei Lvna is further defined in the glossary of the press release as “Zhejiang Chaowei Lvna Energy Co., Ltd”.

Issue #1: The subsidiary Chaowei Lvna (aka Zhejiang Chaowei Lvna Energy Co., Ltd), does not exist according to the annual report. It isn’t listed. It would have had to be listed prior to the filing of the Annual Report as the Press Release referenced the existence of the subsidiary on December 30 th , 2016, which is of course before year-end on Dec. 31 st . Now the subsidiary may have been referenced prior to its formation, which I doubt, but even if this was the case, the subsidiary should have been formed shortly after the year’s end. The annual report was filed on March 26 th 2017, so as long as they formed the subsidiary before then, it should have shown up in a “Subsequent Transactions” footnote on the annual report. But there was no footnote disclosed (the only time that happens is when you don’t have any subsequent transactions post year-end but pre-filing).

The subsidiary Chaowei Lvna (aka Zhejiang Chaowei Lvna Energy Co., Ltd), does not exist according to the annual report. It isn’t listed. It would have had to be listed prior to the filing of the Annual Report as the Press Release referenced the existence of the subsidiary on December 30 , 2016, which is of course before year-end on Dec. 31 . Now the subsidiary may have been referenced prior to its formation, which I doubt, but even if this was the case, the subsidiary should have been formed shortly after the year’s end. The annual report was filed on March 26 2017, so as long as they formed the subsidiary before then, it should have shown up in a “Subsequent Transactions” footnote on the annual report. But there was no footnote disclosed (the only time that happens is when you don’t have any subsequent transactions post year-end but pre-filing). The only reasonable explanation is that the date of the agreement is Dec 30th, 2016, and Chaowei Lvna (the missing subsidiary) has 6 months to contribute the capital post the date of the agreement. So they could have formed the subsidiary after the filing date of the annual report, but before the 6 month window expires. I highly doubt this is the case though.

Zhejiang Zhenlong (ZZ) Related Party Transactions – 2012-2015

In 2016, acquired a 28% equity interest in Zhejiang Zhenlong (ZZ). Zhejiang has two known subsidiaries, Xuzhou Zhenlong (XZ), and Huangshen Zhenlong (HZ).

Chaowei gave commitments to loan RMB80m to ZZ, RMB50m to HZ, and RMB30m to XZ. Each party only drew down RMB2.5m of each commitment.

Over the three years, ZZ, XZ, and HZ represented by far the largest related party transactions.

In terms of sales of goods by Chaowei to related parties, ZZ, XZ, and HZ made up 90%, 99%, and 85% of all related-party sales of goods for 2013, 2014, and 2015. In terms of purchases of materials, ZZ, XZ, and HZ made up 72%, 100%, and 85% of all related purchases of materials for 2013, 2014, and 2015.

In terms of amounts due from related parties, ZZ, XZ, and HZ made up 50% and 90% of all amounts due from related parties in 2013 and 2014, and in terms of amounts due to related parties ZZ, XZ, and HZ made up 75% and 99% of all amounts due to related parties in 2013 and 2014.

Issue #1 : These were just big transactions on a relative basis and even on an absolute basis. Relative to other related party transactions, they were massive. Relative to the scope of the business, it was still small (2-5% of sales & COGS), but not immaterial.

: These were just big transactions on a relative basis and even on an absolute basis. Relative to other related party transactions, they were massive. Relative to the scope of the business, it was still small (2-5% of sales & COGS), but not immaterial. Issue #2: Not sure why Chaowei is loaning out money, but RMB150m isn’t a small amount. It is all secured by equity, inventories, and machinery, but still it’s an unnecessary transaction.

Inconsistent Subsidiary Reporting – 2015/2016 Annual Reports

One of Chaowei’s subsidiaries, Jiangsu Changxing Packaging materials, has had its ownership listed inconsistently. In the 2015 annual report, it is listed as a new subsidiary with 60% equity interest attributable to the company. In 2016, it is listed as a 100% owned subsidiary, and that it was 100% owned in 2015. Obviously this doesn’t match.

Issue #1: Of course, this could be a mistake – even in an audited document mistakes are possible. The only reason this is concerning is that there are multiple different misreportings/inconsistent reportings of the equity ownership attributable for Chaowei for different subsidiaries.

