Beware: DGI Might Not Work Soon

Dividend investors have been thoroughly pleased the past few years with market-beating returns, high yield in a low interest environment, and generally negligible volatility. However, since Trump won in the 2016 US election, dividend stocks, represented here by S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY), have struggled to maintain their performance. Instead, value stocks, represented by Vanguard’s Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV), and growth stocks, represented by Vanguard’s Growth Index Fund (MUTF:VIGRX), have taken the lead, showing consistently strong returns across the board.

With the Fed targeting interest rates of 3% by 2019, dividend stocks may not have the right trends backing their growth. In the past few years, much of dividend stocks’ attractiveness came from the ZIRP (zero interest rate policy) environment in both the US and Europe. A 3-4% yield, about par for SDY (currently at 3.06%) and higher yield dividend aristocrats, is fantastic when your local bank and Treasury bills offer practically nothing. Yet this 3-4% yield is exactly around the targeted interest rate. Under the reasonable assumption that inflation will simultaneously rise to around 2-3%, dividend stocks lose much of their luster - an income portfolio becomes one that simply treads water.

Of course, another compelling reason to buy dividend stocks, especially dividend aristocrats, is that they offer good value and consistent performance. Raising your dividend 25 years in a row, the requirement to become an aristocrat, is the mark of a company that usually knows what it’s doing and has a solid business model. Despite interest rates changing, this safety will stay. However, let’s take a look at the options we have.

The vertical lines indicate which vehicle outperformed in the previous period. Green = growth, blue = value, and purple = dividend stocks.

Value stocks, like VOOV components, don’t necessarily have high or reliable dividends, but remain cheaply-priced relative to other competitors while still retaining solid financial metrics across the board. Growth stocks, like those in VIGRX, have been on a tear since Trump’s election, but these returns may not be sustainable. With all these factors in mind, I briefly analyzed periods of outperformance for growth stocks, value stocks, and dividend stocks under the assumption that growth represents an appetite for risk, value signifies a balanced portfolio, and dividend investing indicates fear and a flight to safety. Keep in mind, the dates are approximate - think of them as a general indication, not an exactly scientific approach.

Post-crisis, all stocks grew, with growth stocks jumping up first (and incredibly quickly, at that). From there, value stocks took their turn. As the 2011 dip occurred, dividend stocks outperformed by dropping less. This fits in line with the above narrative. As stocks continued rebounding to pre-crisis levels, value and growth took to the forefront, as dividend stocks slowly treaded upwards. From 2015 to late 2016, when the SPX ceased its upwards trend, dividend stocks shined as investors deemed valuations mostly accurate, if not a little too high, and moved their money to yield-seeking vehicles instead.

I also took a look at how long each period lasted, which wasn’t as insightful but still resulted in some interesting observations. The average period in which growth stocks outperform, excluding the present run, is around 249 days. The current cycle is at 247 days. However, consider that the growth periods vary from 75 to 457 days - sure, the cycle may be over, but it also may be only halfway in.

Growth rotates over to value 2/3 of the time, and to dividend stocks 1/3 of the time. I believe this 1/3, however, was driven by low interest and low volatility market conditions. The low interest environment is quickly disappearing, and volatility has largely returned to financial markets. As such, I expect that once this period of growth stock outperformance concludes, value will begin its rise (or, perhaps, dip less in a crisis).

Given policy headwinds, market cyclical history, and current uncertainty, it may be time to rotate out of dividend aristocrats and take positions in moderately-priced growth stocks or higher-growth value stocks instead (and yes, these are different!). I’m not suggesting that dividend aristocrats are bound for the graveyard. Instead, in the coming three or five years, dividend investing may simply not be as viable or perform as well as a portfolio that mixes growth and value. Conditions change, and success demands adapting to new situations. The golden period of dividend investing might be over for now - let’s catch the next train while we can.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.