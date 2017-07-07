Kinder Morgan: Dividend Sustainability and Growth Analysis

Long time holders of Kinder Morgan (KMI) stock remember the energy company’s dividend cut in late 2015. Since then, investors have been waiting for renewed payout growth. Over the past year, Kinder Morgan stock has fluctuated within a tight range, currently up 3% from its position a year ago. Income investors are currently collecting a 2.5% yield. To look for growth, investors should dig into the company’s financial performance to look for data that supports dividend growth.

When it comes to earnings, Kinder Morgan continues to struggle to perform. While the first quarter earnings were the best in nearly two years, Kinder Morgan has failed to meet analyst expectations in sixteen of the last seventeen quarters. Much of this was due to the revenue struggles associated with the bear market in energy. Unfortunately, Kinder Morgan’s trailing twelve month earnings have yet to reach the 50 cents per share threshold, creating a payout ratio of over 100%.

As earnings reports have come in short, analysts have continued to revise forward earnings downward. Despite the future headwinds from analysts, there is still an expectation of earnings growth of 23%, 15%, and 15% over the next three years respectively. This, combined with a 7.5% earnings growth projection in 2020 leads to a projected payout ratio of 51% for fiscal year 2020, which would bring earnings back into the realm of sustainability.

Free cash flow can serve as another good indicator of a company’s dividend sustainability. For Kinder Morgan, the dividend cut in 2015 brought the dividend obligation down to levels on par with free cash flow. Since then, free cash flow has improved to just under $1.9 billion on a trailing twelve-month basis. This can cover the estimated $1.1 billion in dividend payouts over the next twelve months. In theory, free cash flow can support up to a 60% higher dividend.

One final analysis is the projected dividend growth equation. This incorporates the firm’s return on equity and plowback ratio to calculate a percentage. Based on Kinder Morgan’s low return on equity, the projected dividend has been on par with the current dividend over the last six quarters. Until Kinder Morgan’s return on equity increases, the projected dividend growth will remain flat.

Overall, Kinder Morgan can sustain its current dividend. The firm does need to grow earnings prior to increasing its dividend. An increase in earnings would bring the company’s payout ratio under 100% and increase the dividend growth ratio. If Kinder Morgan can meet analyst expectations over the next three years and grow free cash flow by 25%, investors can expect the quarterly dividend to approach 25 cents per share.

Charts are sourced from internally managed spreadsheet system. Data is collected from earnings release and 10Q/K.

