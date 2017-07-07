Vail Resorts: Record Season Pass Justifies High Valuation?

We still don't know if today's hefty valuations are sustainable. In this article, we will look at Vail Resorts (MTN) Q3 2017 results to assess the financial health of the company. Also, we will focus on the level of season pass bookings that give a good indication of next winter's forecast. Lastly, we will analyze Vail's valuations in different methods to better understand why the company is expensive.

1. A quick overview at the latest 8-K results.

Mountain revenues, which represents 90% of net revenues, grew by +26% at $721 million in Q3 2017 compared to $573 million during the same period last year. More than 50% of the revenues within the Mountain category is generated by Lift tickets, which also grew by +25% in the quarter. One should mention that excluding the acquisition of Canadian resort Whistler Blackcomb, Lift tickets increased only at mid-single digit of +6%. The company's operating expenses grew at a slower pace which demonstrates management's discipline in integrating newly acquired resorts. Consequently, EBITDA margins improved by 170 basis points thanks to higher profitability in Resort and Mountain. In parallel, the bottom line edged up by +25% for the quarter at $197 million and dividend strongly increasing by +30% to $1.05.

On the balance sheet side, the burden of Whistler Blackcomb's acquisition is obvious as total assets grew by an astonishing +60% at $4 billion. The most apparent impact is on Goodwill which almost tripled from $510 million to $1.4 billion thus representing 36% of total assets. Intangibles also doubled to $280 million and we do not feel comfortable that these two items alone represent almost half of the Vail's total assets. Nevertheless, on a positive note, current ratio has improved as current assets are now higher than current liabilities. On the debt side, the increase of half a billion is not shocking as a portion ($100 million) is reflected in the cash and equivalents item. In addition, the only item that has substantially progressed in the Equity section is the additional paid-in capital which doubled to $1.2 billion.

Lastly, the statement of cash flow shows a slight improvement in cash generated from operations thanks to a $15 million gain on sale of real property, higher depreciation and amortization as well as deferred income taxes. The remaining operational items such as inventories more than offset the negative impact of accounts payable of $62 million, hence CFO increased by +5% to reach $478 million. It's almost useless to mention that cash from investments grew exponentially after the acquisition of Whistler Blackcomb and higher capital expenditures during the summer season to improve the guest experience ahead of the peak winter season. Finally, cash from financing was positive as repayments of borrowings were lower than borrowings itself which helps the company increase its cash level. You have to be careful to look at the free cash flow post-acquisition which is indeed negative by $138 million and not pre-acquisition which looks stable compared to the same period last year.

2. Record sales units of season pass, Whistler Blackcomb resorts helps diversify against the dollar strength.

Despite going into the summer period, which is obviously offering lower lead times for the company, the number of Epic Pass bought in advance for the upcoming 2017/2018 ski season increased once to a new record high. The full inclusion of Whistler Blackcomb was a crucial element which helped Pass units grow by +10%. The positive news is that destination guests from local markets such as California and the Midwest grew at a faster rate this year meaning that a loyal customer base is starting to take shape. These destination guests will be visiting Vail resorts more frequently thanks to their geographical proximity which ensures higher spending on the ancillary activities such as Ski school, Dining, Retail/Rental. These business segments are important as they represent up to 40% of total net revenues. We believe management’s efforts to better analyze guests information through CRM tools is a good sign for future offers that will be targeted to the right audience.

Whistler Blackcomb has the advantage of being located on the other side of the border which is a clear advantage when the U.S. dollar strengthens against the Canadian dollar. Indeed, the location enables Vail to have a footprint in Canada in case currency movements drive significant U.S. and other international guests away from U.S. resorts. The diversification strategy is also well executed as Stowe covers the East-Coast of the U.S. (strong base of wealthy guests in surrounding cities), a resort that is currently not yet well equipped compared to Vail's equipment standards in the West-Coast. Although it's still tiny, the Australian resort has the advantage to offer winter activities during the quiet summer season in the Northern hemisphere. Consequently, further development in the Southern hemisphere are more than welcome to temper the company’s seasonality effect.

3. Discussing whether current high valuations make sense.

When a company trades at 41 times its current price to earnings, it’s difficult to find solid arguments to convince investors. However, it’s worth having a closer look at Vail’s estimates and valuations before drawing quick conclusions.

First, the company’s EBITDA margins are expected to continue improving from current 31% to 34% in the next 2 years, which is a solid +10% increase from an already high base.

Secondly, the company is not highly leveraged and has room for further indebtedness to finance new trophy assets in North America or Asia as skiing is already popular in Japan (should gain more traction in Asia). In fact, the next two Winter Olympic Games will be in Pyeongchang, South Korea in 2018 and Beijing, China in 2022. Management has proved it has been able to execute accretive acquisitions that revealed strategic for the company.

Thirdly, if we look at our discounted cash flow model with the most conservative scenario of an exit EBITDA multiple of 12.2 times by 2022 and a WACC of 5.4%, MTN share price has still an additional upside of 18%. In our assumptions, sales will grow at a compounded annual growth rate of almost +10% until 2022 with EBITDA margins topping around 34%. EV/EBITDA multiples are calculated based on the average of the last 10 years.

Source: Genthod Global Wealth Management SA.

In conclusion, despite being in an environment where interest rates are rising (could harm highly valued and dividend stocks first), we still believe Vail Resorts can justify such a high price as it's the leader in its field with opportunities that are not fully exploited yet.

