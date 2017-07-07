Evaluating AMD's Server Market Potential

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) is on the comeback trail, with a new generation of GPUs for graphics cards and CPUs for personal computers. The stock has come back strongly too, recently hitting a 52-week high of $15.55 after hitting a long-term low of $1.65 back in July of 2015.

A third leg of the AMD comeback could be CPUs for servers, which go mainly into datacenters and cloud farms. This is the least probable comeback. Once a significant second fiddle to Intel (INTC), by 2016 AMD's share of the server CPU market had dropped to less than 1%.

AMD has new Epyc server CPU processors in production that could possibly compete with Intel's. But AMD is essentially entering a new market, which will present difficulties in gaining market share. If you are not aware of these problems, you can find a short review here.

AMD EPYC server chip (source: AMD)

This article will assume that AMD overcomes these re-entry problems and gains significant server market share in the near future. I will examine the scenario where AMD gains 10% market share for three years starting in 2018. Then I will assess the current stock price in that light.

Intel's 100%

Intel releases quarterly figures on revenue from their data center group at each quarter's analyst conference. Here are the figures for 2016, from my notes:

Quarter of 2016 Datacenter segment revenue, $ billions 1 4.00 2 4.00 3 4.54 4 4.67 total 17.21

I'll round to $17.2 billion annual server revenue. I would note that Q4 revenue was up 8% from year earlier. It is not the safest assumption, but I am going to use 8% revenue growth to project the 2018, 2019, and 2020 numbers:

2018 $18.6 billion

2019 $20.1 billion

2020 $21.7 billion

We will also want to know how profitable the Data Center Group was in order to estimate AMD's potential profits under our hypothetical scenarios. From the Intel Q4 2016 transcript I found that...

"The Data Center Group had operating profit of $1.9 billion, down 14% year-over-year. Operating margin was impacted by the two one-time items I referred to earlier and the ramp of 14-nanometer on our server products, which we expect to generate continued cost improvements over time."

That gives a tremendous operating margin for the group of $1.9 / $4.67 = 40.7%. That is one reason why AMD wants to be in the space. In contrast, Intel's operating margin for its personal computers, aka the Client Computing Group, was not stated. But it must be lower, since it is the other major group and the overall operating margin was 30%. Gross margin was 63% overall.

Contrast that to AMD's Q4 2016 margins. AMD reported negative operating margins and a 32% gross margin.

AMD server scenarios

To compete with Intel in the server market I believe AMD will need to compete on pricing, and even at the same price would have lower gross and operating margins. I am going to pick a number out of the air, 20% for operating margin. If you know how to use a spreadsheet, you can examine what would happen at other margin points. Even margins of 18% or 22% would have significant impacts on how I would price AMD stock.

Here's what we get using Intel data center group revenue as the market size, an 8% annual growth rate, a 20% operating margin, and various AMD market shares. The years are just illustrative. I would be very impressed if AMD got 10% per year each year, but not surprised at the 5% per year rate:

year TAM, millions % of TAM AMD revenue, millions AMD operating profit, millions 2018 $18,600 5% $ 930 $ 186 2019 20,100 10% 2,010 402 2020 21,700 15% 3,255 651 2018 18,600 10% 1,860 372 2019 20,100 20% 4,020 804 2020 21,700 30% 6,510 1,302

As the table shows, there is a huge difference between AMD taking 5% of the server market and then getting stuck there, and eventually taking 30% of the server market.

Note that it has been years since AMD has shown an operating profit on a full-year basis, even using non-GAAP accounting. Showing any operating profit at all would be a win, but would not justify the current stock price.

AMD stock price scenarios

Investors are enthusiastic about Ryzen CPUs and AMD's new graphics chip lineup, which are likely to add to revenue and profits. There could even be positive earnings for Q2. I am going to ignore that here and assume only the server CPU market will produce operating profits, earnings, and positive EPS. I am clear it is not the assumption most investors are making; it is to clarify the server segment potential contribution.

The 20% operating margin used in the calculations above is simply a guess, placed between AMDs past zero to negative margins and Intel's rather good margins.

I will use operating margins as earnings and EPS (earnings per share). In reality, at the very least, AMD's interest payments and any taxes would be subtracted from the earnings.

I am also using the latest number of shares published, 945 million. This would tend to be low since AMD will certainly issue stock-based compensation during the period covered.

Finally, I have to pick a P/E ratio. Right now that ratio is infinite, which is to say, there is no meaningful correspondence between the current stock price and 2016 earnings, which were negative. They were negative $0.60 per share on a GAAP basis, and negative $0.14 per share non-GAAP.

So you might say I am counting on Ryzen to at least get AMD to break-even, which is not an unreasonable assumption.

I am going to use a P/E of 20, which is a reasonable P/E for a company with a history of profitability but not very fast EPS growth, at least in a low-interest-rate environment. If AMD does turn out to grow revenue and EPS at a fast rate, a higher P/E would be reasonable.

So here are the calculated stock values for my table, with all the many assumptions I have made:

year AMD server revenue, millions AMD earnings, millions EPS AMD stock value, P/E = 20 2018 $ 930 $ 186 $0.197 $3.94 2019 2,010 402 0.425 8.51 2020 3,255 651 0.689 13.78 2018 1,860 372 0.394 7.87 2019 4,020 804 0.851 17.02 2020 6,510 1,302 1.378 27.56

As you can see, there is a lot of expectation built into the current AMD stock price. To get to a higher stock price (given my assumptions) you need to have AMD server revenue at $4.0 billion per year. On the other hand if AMD is heading toward 30% of the server market in 2020, it has plenty of room to expand and would be a buy at the current price.

Conclusion

I have owned AMD stock continuously (though to various degrees) since 2004. For now AMD has a near lock on gaming consoles, but that is a low margin, seasonal business. I think Lisa Su is a great CEO, and I think AMD CPUs and GPUs are more competitive than they have been in years.

On the other hand, AMD is competing against Nvidia (NVDA) and Intel (INTC), two of the world's most impressive competitors. They have better profit margins, more cash in the bank, and larger client bases. Intel, in the past, has not shied from rewarding customers for not switching to AMD products.

As a result, I'm taking a wait and see approach. There are scenarios where AMD takes substantial market share in CPUs, APUs, GPUs and server CPUs. In those scenarios AMD's stock price can continue to rise from its recent highs. But those scenarios should be weighed against the possibility that Intel and Nvidia will find ways to fence in AMD's market share.

In addition to market share, there is the margins issue. It looks like AMD has a chance to operate at better margins than it has in the past. But by pricing CPUs below Intel equivalents, it pays a price for market share gains. While AMD has been operating very lean, there is also the temptation to spend more money (increased rewards for employees, more employees) when there is more money to spend.

I have tried to outline what I consider are middle-of-the road scenarios for AMD. Rosier scenarios are possible. Worse scenarios are possible. Since I bought the stock I hold at a substantially lower price point, I am willing to continue to hold to see if maybe AMD can capture between 20% and 30% of the server market by the end of 2020.