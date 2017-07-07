This Pipeline MLP Will Provide Sustainable Income Growth For Many Years

The one risk it has isn't likely to disrupt its business.

Oil demand will continue to increase for at least two decades, probably longer.

Among my favorite energy plays is Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD), which has everything in place not to only maintain its distribution, but grow it for many years into the future.

At this time Enterprise has between $8 and $9 billion in projects being developed, which will probably be completed sometime in 2019. This will increase its revenue and earnings, along with its distribution. That momentum should last for several years at least, and when the price of oil eventually sustainably climbs, it could give it more leverage to increase fees when contracts are renewed.

Outside of one thing that could occasionally disrupt Enterprise under the right market conditions, I see nothing outside of government force concerning what type of vehicles are allowed on their roads; that could stop the gradual and continual growth of Enterprise and its distribution.

Even if there is government interference in regard to electric vehicles, or at minimum hybrids are only allowed, it would take many years in almost every case before it could be implemented. Disposable income in emerging markets is another factor. It'll take time before electric vehicles are cost-competitive with traditional vehicles.

Visibility

There are a lot of companies that project future revenue and earnings, and most of the time their record of accuracy leaves a lot to be desired. But in the case of Enterprise, the contracts they put in place are one of the more visible future outlooks any industry can have.

Only when they're renewed to they offer a different outlook, but that also becomes visible once they're in place; there are few surprises with the business model.

Market conditions can of course affect its share price, but investors aren't investing in Enterprise for growth, they're taking a position for the income. While I believe Enterprise will enjoy some growth in its share price over the next few years, that won't trigger me to sell it in order to lock in my gains.

Few business models or industries allow the type of visibility offered in pipelines, and when taking all elements into account, I still like Enterprise above the rest. This is a buy and hold company that the day demand for oil really does reach a ceiling, will reward shareholders. In the U.S., that day is a long way off.

Future of oil demand

I'm in the camp that believes demand for oil isn't close to leveling off. Not only is it probably going to continue to climb through 2040, it's likely to continue on past that point.

If it was up to consumers, it wouldn't even be an issue. People, overall, don't care about the emergence of electric cars. I draw that conclusion from their buying decisions, not on what the media reports.

As I've mentioned in a few articles recently, the electric vehicle hype in China has come crashing down as the Chinese consumer is projected to acquire 150 million SUVs by 2025. They're ignoring the government memo. That doesn't mean the EV market won't grow there, only that it isn't what is driving Chinese buying decisions, based upon the average 700 deaths per day from accidents. That has driven the Chinese away from smaller sedans as their vehicle of choice, including EV sedans.

This is important because China accounts for about half of all EV sales in the world. Other than general global demand and how it has an effect on the price of oil, this isn't that important to Enterprise because of where it does business.

Talking the price of oil, this is the one risk that Enterprise does face, although I don't see it disrupting the company for the long term if the price of oil remains lower for longer.

Oil prices and Enterprise

Where the price of oil plays a part in the future performance of Enterprise is in relationship to the deals it makes with its customers, or possibly, pressure to renegotiate a deal if producers are struggling to generate a profit.

This happened when oil plummeted in 2014-2016, as companies with significant upstream exposure pressed for lower fees to transport their oil.

While I think oil is going to endure one more heavy downturn, particularly in response to the shutting down of the production cut deal with OPEC and other participants, where the oil will be brought back to the market.

Even though it was recently revealed that OPEC had been exporting more oil than believed in 2016, and has recently started increasing exports, that will only partially offset the impact of returning full OPEC supply to the market. What I mean by that is OPEC was exporting oil at such high levels it isn't going to have as much impact on the global market as I believed before.

It's also answers the question of why stockpiles have remained so stubbornly high; the oil had kept flowing in the global markets, when it was believed those participating in the cuts had lowered exports.

All of that is to say the price of oil will take a hit when the production cut deal is ended, and the depth of that hit will be determined by how much production is coming from the U.S. The rest of the major producers like Canada, Brazil, Libya, Russia and Saudi Arabia fairly clear as to what level they'll produce at over the next year or two.

The U.S. is where the uncertainty lies, as it has never been in this place before, and we don't know how shale producers will respond if the price of oil remains lower for longer.

For Enterprise, it could result in lower fees than expected, which would put some pressure on distribution. I don't think that is going to happen, but it is a possibility.

Conclusion

The expected pace of oil demand would mean in North America, investment in midstream energy infrastructure will require approximately $26 billion annually through 2035. Enterprise will without a doubt be a major player in that.

For that reason I believe Enterprise can easily enjoy years of expansion and increase in revenue and earnings from the additional fees.

The company has one of the more healthy balance sheets in its segment, and has shown it can expand while maintaining financial discipline. The predictable nature of its business, along with ability to finance projects with cash flow, debt and equity capital, while continuing to distribute up to 80 percent of the rest of its cash flow to investors, makes this a play everyone looking for income to seriously consider.

Because of its strong financials, Enterprise retains the ability to expand and build out its pipelines and associated businesses, such as export and storage facilities, and processing plants.

With well over 90 percent of its cash flow coming from the visible and predictable fees that are locked in with long-term contracts, this is a company that is easy to understand, and able to continue to grow for many years.

I think it's one of the safest, predictable and compelling income plays out there. It should be a great buy and hold for the next couple of decades.

