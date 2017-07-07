How The Chevrolet Bolt Strangled Tesla's U.S. Growth Rate Down To Only 6%

The verdict on U.S. car sales for the first half of 2017 is in, and it is not a pretty outcome for Tesla (TSLA). A story broke late Thursday that Tesla’s April sales in California were down 24% from last year: here.



However, we all know that a single month can show huge swings. This goes for all automakers. If you just follow my monthly sales reports here. you would see how it’s not infrequent for almost any automaker to have this-or-that model being down 50% or up 70% in any given month. From that perspective, Tesla being down 24%, even in the largest U.S. electric car state by far, can be disregarded as a blip.



That said, a trend over three or six months cannot be disregarded. We can now look at Tesla’s estimated U.S. sales for each of 2017’s first six months and see what happened, comparing with 2016.



The most widely accepted and reliable source of this information remains Insideevs.com for the umpteenth year in a row: here.



Nobody has seriously disputed this data source at any point. These estimates cannot be 100% perfect, but in past years they have been off by less than 1%. For someone to challenge this source of estimates now would be somewhere between laughable and irrelevant, given the sub-1% error rate to date.



Here are Tesla’s 2017 U.S. sales compared to 2016:



Tesla US 2016 2017 growth January 1120 1650 47% February 1820 2550 40% March 5850 6200 6% April 1595 1840 15% May 2800 3350 20% June 5845 4550 -22% TOTAL 19030 20140 6%





As you can see in the table above, Tesla grew U.S. sales by a relatively unremarkable 6% in the first half of 2017. I say relatively unremarkable, because Jaguar grew U.S. sales during the same time period by 88%. If you are interested in investing in an automobile company that’s growing faster, may I suggest you invest in Jaguar’s parent company Tata (NYSE:TTM) instead.



Year over year, Tesla grew U.S. sales by 1,110 units from the first half of 2016 to the first half of 2017. For Tesla to grow U.S. sales by 50%, it would have grown by 9,515 units. It fell short by 8,405 units to hit that goal.



Who stole those sales from Tesla in the first half of 2017?



The evidence is not difficult to see. The only other 200-plus mile range EV in the U.S. market became the Chevrolet Bolt EV, which commenced sales in the U.S. market in the middle of December 2016, only a couple of weeks before this time period. The timing was perfect, and makes for a great case study in how it managed to reduce Tesla’s U.S. growth rate to rubble.



So how many Bolt EV cars did General Motors (GM) sell in the U.S. market in the first half of 2017? 7,592 units, only 813 units from Tesla’s 8,405 unit shortfall from otherwise having grown 50%.



That’s an almost perfect correlation (813 units in six months is a rounding error). If it’s not already clear to you, here is what happened: Tesla’s goal is to grow sales 50%. In the U.S. in the first half of 2017, Tesla grew only 6%. Almost all of the discrepancy between 6% and 50% can be explained by the obvious: General Motors bringing the Chevrolet Bolt EV to market, and taking these sales away from Tesla.



The Chevrolet Bolt EV remains the only EV you can buy in the U.S. today with a range over 200 miles and a price under $69,500, which is where the Tesla Model S 75 starts. The Chevrolet Bolt EV starts at $37,495 and dealer discounts have often been around 10% for most of the last couple of months. So you can say the GM’s car is essentially half the price of the Tesla. Small wonder customers are fleeing Tesla into GM’s Bolt EV arms.



Obviously we all know this will change when the Tesla Model 3 enters meaningful serial production. Mind the exact words here: “Meaningful serial production.”



That is not the same as a few hundred, or a couple thousand, essentially semi-hand-built de-facto Beta test cars distributed to employees, shareholders “and whatnot” (to use Elon Musk’s terminology from the quarterly conference call).



But yes, once that Model 3 production eventually catches steam, perhaps just in time for 2017 to draw to a close, Tesla’s growth rate should re-accelerate - or at least that’s a reasonable theory. People who are estimating Tesla to actually deliver 10,000 - 20,000 (let alone more) cars to non-employees and other “close friends of the company” in 2017 may still be disappointed, however.



For example, if the first Model 3 was “rolling down the assembly line” today, Friday July 7, then shouldn’t Tesla show a comprehensive video of this assembly line working smoothly, spitting out cars to the tune of one every two minutes, as with other assembly lines in the automotive industry? It’s not, because there’s nothing to show. Mostly hand-building a car is hardly something that looks impressive when compared to GM’s assembly line for the Chevrolet Bolt EV - or any other car.



The other thing you need to extrapolate is this: If the Chevrolet Bolt EV could reduce Tesla’s U.S. growth rate down to a measly 6%, what will be the impact of all the other 135 or so electric cars that will be on the market within the next few years? What about the Nissan LEAF 2.0 which arrives in late 2017 in volume? What about the Jaguar i-Pace in June 2018? What about the Audi eTron probably in the third quarter of 2018? What about the Mercedes EQC in early 2019? What about the Volvo in 2019? What about the Ford (F) SUV in 2020? The list is 135 cars long, and the Chevrolet Bolt EV was only the first drop.



People have been asking ever since the end of 2016: When will the Chevrolet Bolt EV have an impact on Tesla’s sales?



Now we know: It did. In the first half of 2017, the Chevrolet Bolt EV pushed Tesla’s growth rate to a measly 6%, down from its target of 50%. If that’s what only the first shot fired in the battle did, then imagine what is about to unfold over the next 6-24 months.