PepsiCo: The Goldilocks Among The Beverage Stocks

One is a dividend aristocrat (Coca-Cola) while the other (Dr. Pepper Snapple) is favored for its growth. On the other hand, PepsiCo falls somewhere in between - the Goldilocks.

On a five-year basis, the magnitude of appreciation of the share prices of Coca-Cola (KO), PepsiCo (PEP), and Dr. Pepper Snapple Group (DPS) is in an ascending order as they are named in this sentence. The share prices rose 9.49%, 58.17%, and 95.55% respectively in the five-year period (see the uppermost part of the chart below). The order is easily understood when the revenue changes and the EPS changes of the three beverage leaders are similarly laid out (see the lower parts of the chart below). Despite a 14.5% decline in revenue and a 10.4% fall in EPS (normalized diluted basis), the share price of Coca-Cola still managed to rise 9.49%. At the other end, we have Dr. Pepper Snapple with a revenue growth of 8.22% and a blistering increase in EPS at 51.21%. Investors recognized this performance with a 95.55% jump in the share price. Like Coca-Cola, PepsiCo has a negative revenue change, albeit less so at 4.13%. Nevertheless, it still achieved a middling yet respectable EPS growth at 23.47%. For that effort, the share price of PepsiCo was duly rewarded with a 58.17% rise over the same five-year period.

KO data by YCharts

The Goldilocks' Turn to Shine

Taking a shorter time frame, year-to-date (YTD), Dr. Pepper Snapple has actually a change in fortunes. Its share price declined 1.59% as the recent market weakness as well as the departure of Bai Brands chief (and founder) eroded the rebound following a sharp fall after the announcement of its first-quarter results. In contrast, the share prices of Coca-Cola and PepsiCo have generally moved in tandem thus far this year, including experiencing a similar price correction in the past month in line with the softer market. Sentiment towards the beverage companies was also more bearish after Seattle became the latest in a string of local government bodies across the U.S. to impose a soda tax. The Mayor of Seattle, Ed Murray, signed on June 6, 2017, a special tax levy (1.75 cents per ounce) on soda drinks and other "sugary" beverages targeted to take effect in early July. Nevertheless, YTD, the two companies are still up a positive 7 to 10%. Most importantly, PepsiCo is the one leading the pack this time around.

KO data by YCharts

In the past two quarterly results, Dr. Pepper Snapple has announced two consecutive revenue surprise on the downside. At the second and more severe revenue miss (-2.64%), the market clearly showed its loss of faith on the stock by punishing it with an 8.3% drop in market capitalization in the five trading sessions following the 2017 first-quarter result announcement. In contrast, while Coca-Cola only managed to achieve three consecutive revenue beat with mixed results on the EPS front, PepsiCo lodged four consecutive beats both for revenue as well as EPS. In fact, barring a single quarter in 2016, PepsiCo has reported revenue and EPS beats since at least 2014.

KO Quarterly Revenue Surprise data by YCharts

PepsiCo's Recent Cash Flow Outperformance

In the third quarter of 2015, the dividend cover of PepsiCo fell to just above that of Coca-Cola, after two years of maintaining a substantial edge. In the second half of 2016, PepsiCo regained the edge and more as its dividend cover recovered to around 1.5 times and stayed at that level until the last reported quarter. On the other hand, the dividend cover of Coca-Cola continued to deteriorate to just 1.0 times or half the level at the beginning of 2013.

KO Dividend Cover (TTM) data by YCharts

The recovery in the dividend cover of PepsiCo was achieved in spite of increasing dividend payment (+$0.19 billion year-on-year in FY2016). The resultant dividend yield at 2.66% is lower than Coca-Cola's 3.25% but is superior to Dr. Pepper Snapple (2.49%). However, the slightly higher dividend yield required a higher (also slightly) cash dividend payout ratio over Dr. Pepper Snapple (61.8% versus 58.9%). Comparatively, Coca-Cola has the highest cash dividend payout ratio among the three at 66.6%. The cash dividend payout ratio is used over the typical payout ratio as the divisor used in the former is the free cash flow whereas the latter uses net profit, which can mask the cash flow position.

Looking at the free cash flow itself, interestingly, Coca-Cola is showing an improvement in the past one year while both PepsiCo and Dr. Pepper Snapple are showing a downtrend. The saving grace for PepsiCo is that its decline is less pronounced than Dr. Pepper Snapple. To make matter worse, Dr. Pepper Snapple has been taking on more debt (partly to finance the Bai Brands acquisition), resulting in a steeper deterioration in its FCF to Debt ratio.

KO FCF to Debt (TTM) data by YCharts

More Upside to be Expected

The Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) of PepsiCo has been on an uptrend since 2016. As of the latest quarter, the ROIC stood at 13.92%. On the other hand, both Coca-Cola and Dr. Pepper Snapple registered lower ROIC over the previous quarter. Despite the improving ROIC, dividend cover, and good consistency in beating consensus estimates, the market appears to still favor the dividend aristocrat (Coca-Cola) and the long-perceived growth leader (Dr. Pepper Snapple). This preference can be seen from the Enterprise Value (EV) to Free Cash Flow ratios of the three. The EV-to-FCF of Coca-Cola and Dr. Pepper Snapple are at 31 times while PepsiCo is a distance away at 27 times. This implies that the market still has not recognized the better metrics achieved by the Goldilocks of the beverage stocks.

Another positive catalyst comes in the form of the cash repatriation tax plan proposed by President Trump. PepsiCo has the highest percentage of overseas cash among the three at 96.9%. Coca-Cola is second at 87.3%. Berstein Research has also suggested that PepsiCo is a better acquisition target for Kraft-Heinz (KHC) than Colgate-Palmolive (CL). Barring a sustained broad market correction and an acceleration in the soda tax implementation across the U.S., I expect PepsiCo to catch up on its deserved valuation relative to Coca-Cola and Dr. Pepper Snapple.

KO Return on Invested Capital (TTM) data by YCharts

Note from author: Thank you for reading. My articles revolve around a subject or angle that I feel might have been overlooked. If you would like more of such articles and wish to be informed as soon as they are published, please click on the "Follow" button below the title near the top of this page and check the "Get email alerts." If you have additional insights on the topic or contrasting views, please kindly share them in the comments section.

Please note that this article is meant for the general population as part of the research into the company. The opinions expressed here do not constitute investment advice and independent advice should be sought where appropriate.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.