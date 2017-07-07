What Gilead Could Learn From Celgene

There are many merits to this approach versus doing straight acquisitions to build out and replenish pipelines for large drug and biotech giants.

Celgene continued its strategy of acting like a venture capitalist to much of the biotech industry by inking a new collaboration deal with BeiGene.

Celgene (CELG) continues to smartly add to the “shots on goal” within its pipeline with a unique development strategy that does not rely on acquisitions. The biotech stalwart continues to act as a ‘venture capitalist’ to small and mid-cap concerns throughout the industry. While others use collaboration deals to expand their footprint into disease areas, no one does so more extensively than Celgene.

The company has dozens of collaboration deals in place across myriad disease areas. This week Celgene inked a new collaboration deal with oncology concern BeiGene (BGNE). This gives the biotech giant a presence in the emerging PD-1 checkpoint arena. Celgene will pay $263 million in an upfront license fee and take a $150 million equity stake in BeiGene. Celgene could also pay additional $980 million in potential milestones for U.S. and European rights for Biogene's treatments for hematological malignancies which are in late stage testing in China provided the products are approved and find a lucrative market.

Celgene was instantly rewarded by the analyst community for its latest collaboration deal. Credit Suisse, Oppenheimer, Stifel Nicolaus, Cantor Fitzgerald and SunTrust Robinson all reiterated Buy ratings on CELG yesterday. Price targets proffered range from $139 to $160. Cantor's analyst who has the $160 price target on CELG, had this to say about its latest deal "Acquisition of worldwide Rights to BeiGene's excluding Asia, PD-1 inhibitor for solid tumors, BGB-A317, enhances CELG's oncology portfolio and augments its immuno-oncology efforts."

This strategy has many advantages over doing straight up acquisitions.

The first advantage is rather obvious in that these deals are inherently less costly that making purchases. While a company does not capture the entire revenue stream for new products like one would via an acquisition, it costs much less to do a deal like this than a purchase. In the Beigene case, Celgene will pay a little more than $400 million upfront for its equity stake and license fee to gain access to the potential revenue stream from BeiGene’s BGB-A317 drug candidate. This is far cheaper than acquiring the entire company for $3 billion to $5 billion depending on the buyout premium to get the one asset Celgene wants.

In addition, since collaboration deals are so much cheaper than purchases, a company can stretch its development dollars much further and acquire interests in many more 'shots on goal'.

This strategy is also less risky than acquisitions which have three primary risk factors. The first is that one overpays. One could argue that Celgene did this itself when it did one of the few outright purchases in the company's history when it bought Receptos (RCPT) for $7.2 billion in July of 2015, the same month the biotech sector hit its all-time highs before going into large bear market.

The second risk factor when buying late stage/non approved assets is that the drug fails in trials. This type of disappointment obviously is less costly within a collaboration deal than an acquisition. Finally, there is the risk that a drug even if approved has less of market than originally thought.

A good example of this last risk is Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN). In June 2015 (another case of horrid timing), the company paid $8.4 billion to acquire Synageva to enlarge its footprint in the rare disease market. Synageva had two candidates that Soliris coveted: 1. Kanuma, which prior management thought would be a $1 billion drug; and 2. SBC-103 for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis IIIB. Both have been duds. Kanuma’s 1Q17 sales (~$12 million) translate out to an annual run rate of less than $50 million that management characterized as “disappointing” – an understatement given prior management’s expectations – and SBC-103 has been scrapped. In short, the company got very little for its over $8 billion investment.

One last advantage collaboration deals have is they can take smaller firms 'off the market' and reduce the cost of any possible future acquisition. A competitor is hardly likely to engage in a bidding war when some of the company's main assets are already 'locked up' by a previous collaboration arrangement.

Given the advantages of Celgene's model, I am always surprised that other large biotech players do not use it to the same extent. A great example of a company that could learn from Celgene's example is Gilead Sciences (GILD). For over two years, shareholders have been urging management to make an acquisition or two to develop a third growth engine outside its HIV and HCV franchises.

The steep falloff in hepatitis C sales has undermined Gilead's growth and stock price for two years. Management has continually stated over that time frame that it is looking to make purchases in the $1 billion to $5 billion range, but has yet to pull the trigger.

Collaboration deals are one way management could overcome what is obviously a risk-averse nature. Ironically, one of the best assets in Gilead's pipeline is filgotinib which is in late stage trials for several indications including rheumatoid arthritis. This asset is being co-developed with Galapagos (GLPG) via the only significant collaboration deal Gilead has done in recent years.

Maybe Gilead to look to this example and Celgene's model to put some of the ~$3 billion the company is producing in free cash flow a quarter to work. Shareholders and analysts would probably reward the company if it embraced this path. Hopefully Gilead management is listening.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CELG, GILD, GLPG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.