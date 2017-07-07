PZC And PMF: Examples Of A Broken Market And An Expensive Lesson For Income Investors

As I wrote not long ago in two of my articles there was a significant arbitrage, both fundamental and statistical, between PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) and the PIMCO CA Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC). The funds' NAVs have identical performance, which was not the case with their prices. The reason is that PIMCO cut PMF's dividend in February 2017 while PZC survived the storm. Anyway not long after this on 3rd of July PIMCO reduced the monthly distribution of PZC by 25%. In this article I will try to explain how this dividend cut was predictable and why perseverance is a virtue in the markets.

Summary of PZC and PMF

As I described with details in my articles about PMF and PZC (here and here), the funds invest in investment-grade, fixed-income municipal bonds and are both exempt from federal income tax. Their capital structure and expense ratios are almost identical. Other similarities between the funds are their duration, call structure and maturity structure. We already proved that the funds are identical but the market was not pricing them as such:

This window from my software shows with high level of statistical certainty that the distribution adjusted NAVs of PZC and PMF are the same thing and performed the same way in the last 800 trading days with a correlation of 1.00.

The market valuation

And this is how the market valued PZC and PMF for the last 800 trading days and before the dividend cut of PZC. We see how two similar investment vehicles trade at three standard deviations from one another. On top of that the standard deviation between their NAVs is just 0.16% while the deviation of the prices is 3.86%. This is a really large deviation in the CEF space and any one involved in CEFs would probably agree.

On 7/3/2017, the day before PZC's dividend was cut, the premium of PMF was 6.94% compared to a 28.3% premium for PZC. This was just ridiculous.

So how the market values the funds with in such a different way when the arbitrage is so obvious? My only guess here is the strange logic of the income investor. Many income investors buy and hold the product which has higher yield no matter what is behind this yield and at what premium they are getting the assets. In the case with PMF and PZC many investors sold PMF when the dividend was cut by 25% in February and eventually the price of the fund tanked from 24% premium to NAV to around 7%:

Some investors might have allocated their funds to PZC, others to different investment opportunities, but all of them lost around 15% of their capital invested in PMF in a few days, while at the same time PZC continued trading at premium above 20%.

How the dividend cut in PZC was predictible and what was the right decision.

Many income investors when making a decision consider only the yield that it provides and many times end up with a big capital loss. After PIMCO decided to cut the dividends of PMF and several other closed end funds I started monitoring PZC. Two very important characteristics for closed-end funds and their dividend sustainability are coverage ratio and UNII (Undistributed Net Investment Income). Coverage ratio shows us how much of the dividend the CEF distributes to investors is covered by the income from the assets it owns. UNII can help us determine the timing of a dividend cut because it is the cash that has been saved from previous periods when the coverage ratio was over 100%. The graphic I used in my last article about PZC and PMF describes the effect of UNII very well:

Before PMF's dividend was decreased it had a trend of declining UNII which is no surprise considering the coverage ratio but lets see what were the numbers behind this:

Before the dividend cut in February PMF had a slightly negative UNII and coverage ratio of below 100%. The crucial moment here is how it compares with PZC:

As of May we can observe how the trend in PMF has reversed. PZC had a coverage ratio of 87% and UNII was decreasing every month, the situation was even worse than it was before PMF's cut. I do think that this was a sufficient proof of what was coming. So why would an income investor risk to realize a capital loss of 20% which is equal to around four years of dividends in this funds. PZC's dividend reduction acted as a catalyst to the selling pressure but I am still wondering why should people wait for this to happen. And below is a screen from my software showing the beauty of the reality or for some people the harshness of the market:

The deviation between PZC and PMF was three standard deviations and after the announcement for two days the spread narrowed to less than 1 standard deviation. According to my calculations PZC's price should fall to around $10.30 in order for the current yields and premiums to be equal, meaning that investors have a small bit of time to limit their losses until this point. It is probably too late to sell your PZC now, but at least you can learn your lesson for the next similar situation.

And last but not least I will add a quotation from my last article about PZC and PMF written on 9th of May:

"There is a trend of increasing UNII in PMF and decreasing UNII in PZC, which is no surprise considering the coverage ratios. My personal opinion, again, is that it shows an upcoming cut in PZC's dividend, which might result in the same market response as what happened to PMF."

Conclusion

Markets are supposed to be clever and to calculate the future outcomes. In this particular case markets were simply stupid. Even my mother understood that PZC has to catch up with PMF, but there was no selling in the fund before the dividend cut. As I always state in my articles:

Dividend yield is a sucker's bet!