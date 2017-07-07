Fundamentals didn't change that much week over week, likely indicating just a reversion from the bullish report the previous week.

This was 12 Bcf higher than our estimate of +60 Bcf.

The EIA reported a +72 Bcf change in storage, bringing the total storage number to 2.888 Tcf. This compares to the +38 Bcf change last year and +66 Bcf change for the five-year average.

Source: EIA

Going into this report, a Reuters survey of 21 traders and analysts pegged the average at 64 Bcf with a range of +57 Bcf to +68 Bcf. We expected 60 Bcf and were 4 Bcf lower than the consensus average. We were off by 12 Bcf on this storage report.

We will be resetting the track record starting Q3 in next week's EIA natural gas storage report. Since April, we are 36 Bcf below EIA's reported 2.888 Tcf storage figure, while the consensus is off by 26 Bcf. The estimate for this week was outside of our range estimate.

Implied build in this week's EIA storage report was 12 Bcf higher than what our models showed. We recently said the following in our weekly natural gas storage report: "Implied build in this week's EIA storage report was 11 Bcf better than what our models showed."

Here's another view at the weekly differences:

Looking at our model, the fundamentals didn't change too much week over week. If we average out the two EIA reports, they match closely to our implied flow figures. One report, in our opinion, undershot to the downside, while this week's report corrected the previous week's overly optimistic estimate (with hindsight, of course).

