MannKind: Weekly Afrezza Scripts Leveling Off Above 300

MannKind (MNKD) investors saw further evidence that the record scripts (with Afrezza under MannKind control) two weeks ago were indeed a bump from American Diabetes Association conference the week prior. Scripts dipped again this week, coming in at just under 330. There are some positives in the data. The second quarter of 2017 was the strongest sales showing to date with MannKind at the helm. This was able to happen over the last 6 weeks or so, where script sales have demonstrated their best period of traction yet. The negatives are that scripts are well below what would be needed to impress the street, and that even if the most recent trend line were to take hold, the company would run out of time before getting sales to what I would consider a material level.

An interesting data point to consider is in the year over year data. In Q2 of 2016 Sanofi was still in control of Afrezza sales, but was in the closing weeks of its obligation. Most investors that follow closely state that Sanofi was essentially doing nothing for the second quarter of 2016. The "non-effort" by Sanofi delivered 3,849 scripts. The "full effort" by MannKind in this most recent quarter delivered 3,838 scripts. That data is very telling.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

Quarter Over Quarter

As stated in the opening paragraphs, Q2 of 2017 has been the best performance to date. MannKind has now had control of Afrezza sales for an entire year. The quarterly performances are as follows:

Q3 2016 - 3,428 scripts

Q4 2016 - 3,567 scripts

Q1 2017 - 3,203 scripts

Q2 2017 - 3,838 scripts

The data above should give investors a realistic indication of how small and slow the growth has been in Afrezza sales. The quarter over quarter performance was growth of 19.83%

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

Year Over Year

The year over year story can be told from two different perspectives. If you are in the school of thought that Q2 of 2016 was essentially a quarter where Sanofi put forth no effort, then you are likely very disappointed that MannKind's full effort came up short of Sanofi's worst effort. If you are of the school of thought that MannKind needs time to ramp up, then you will be glad to see the year over year comparisons moving forward, since beating the sales numbers that were delivered in the second half of 2016 should be an easy task.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

Cash

With the start of the second half of the year I have outlined my new projections that run through December 31st. As readers can see in the chart below, the cash situation remains the top critical concern of this company. Absent a cash infusion of some sort, MannKind is projected to be out of cash at the end of October.

The script revenue projections used in this model consider MannKind getting $375 for each script net of discounts and rebates. I used my middle model for revenue projections.

My cash chart makes the assumption that the Mann Group has fully funded the credit line and been paid its $10.6 million. Readers can see this reflected in the spreadsheet below. The cash line increased, and the available credit decreased. Another change I made in the cash tracking chart is the new Deerfield requirement that MannKind maintain $10 million in cash at the end of the next four months and then again at the end of December.

I project that the scripts next week will be the low point for the remainder of the year. The 4th of July holiday feel on a Tuesday, and many people took Moday, July 3rd off. Mid week holidays tend to carry an impact on script counts for any drug. Investors should be prepared to dip below 300 scripts when next weeks numbers arrive.

The situation from a cash perspective is very simple. MannKind is low on cash and that dynamic means that the company has to be cautious with how they spend it. Being low on cash also means that the company lacks leverage in just about any negotiation. The company does not have many authorized shares to raise capital with, and as yet there have been no deals that bring a material amount of money to the table.

One option that the company has is to cut costs. The question is how much can they really cut? Even if they cut weekly cost by $300,000, it would only generate about $8 million in savings. That might buy MannKind a month, but that month could be critical.

As I have outlined in the past, my current projections have MannKind falling out of compliance with its $10 million requirement at the end of October. Essentially, If MannKind pays Deerfield its $10 million with cash on October 31st, it will now close out the business day in compliance. This could mean that the pressure is on for MannKind to try to convince Deerfield to accept shares. That would mean additional dilution to existing shareholders. Cutting costs substantially could give management a little wiggle room for a blended cash/share payment to Deerfield.

Realistically speaking, MannKind has about 60 days to get its financial house in order. Getting new shares authorized takes time and requires shareholder approval. Sitting down with Deerfield takes time.

In my opinion Afrezza sales in the US will not even come close to delivering what is needed. This essentially means that the only options are a partnership that delivers material up-front cash, or dilution that can buy the company another 3 to 6 months.

By my estimation the company has about $41 million in cash. If the company has been very prudent over the past 3 months, they could have as $44 million or so.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

Mann Group Deal

As most investors are aware, MannKind has announced its intent to draw the full credit line it has with the Mann Group. There is an interesting dynamic that investors must give some consideration to. The Mann Group is a private entity. That means that investors are not really privy to its assets. Investors dso know that the Mann Group holds MannKind stock. If the stock is the only asset that the Mann Group has, then it would need to sell stock in order to fulfill proving the $30.1 million in cash MannKind has requested. MannKind has agreed to pay $10.6 million in old interest back to the Mann Group. That means the net amount MannKind would get is about $19.4 million.

An interesting dynamic in MannKind's restructured deal with Deerfield is that Deerfield gives MannKind 60 days to obtain its cash from the Mann Group. This supports the theory that the Mann Group does not have the cash on hand to fulfill the credit request and will need to sell shares.

The Mann Group could sell some of its stake in MannKind in a private placement. This would be a method to limit downward pressure on the stock, as dumping into the open market would drive the stock price down. If we assume that the Mann Group needs to sell 17 million shares to fund its credit obligation, then there would be a need to sell off about 425,000 shares per trading day. The conceptual issue at hand is how many shares the Mann Group can place privately vs. on the open market.

If, as an investor you think that a private placement is a tough road, then you would be anticipating a large supply of shares hitting the market and that would put downward pressure on the stock. If you believe that the Mann Group can conceptually place these shares privately, it could create a new 10% owner in MannKind (if one company were to take all shares) and trigger some other interesting dynamics related to change of control. That could be avoided with the use of strategies such as forward purchase agreements, but that is another discussion entirely.

What needs to be considered here is complex. The Mann Group controls a large percentage of MannKind stock. If this MannKind were seeking to sell itself, then one detraction from such a transaction happening is the stake that the Mann Group controls. It is actually possible that the interests of the Mann Group and the interests of MannKind are not in alignment. This depends on whether or not the Mann Group wants to hold its stake or work with its own partner that may or may not differ from what MannKind the company wants to do.

MannKind has engaged "neutral" parties such as Locust Walk and Greenhill to investigate strategic opportunities. This move was important on a number of possible fronts. Yes, there is a lot of speculation here, but with cash in short supply, investors need to begin thinking about what strategies are realistic and what actions can comply with related parties.

Projections

With the close of the second quarter, it is now time to formulate some projections for the second half of the year. In my projections I provide a range of what I see as a realistic model of what sales will be. I offer what I call a bearish, middle, and aggressive model. Over the next few months we should be able to see how the sales are tracking vs. my models.

Events that could influence a more aggressive growth rate are the start of a reality television show "Reversed" (sponsored by MannKind) set to begin airing on July 18th, a possible label change anticipated for the Fall, new insurance formularies for 2018 which will begin seeing announcements this Fall as well.

Events that could influence a more bearish trend are unfavorable response to the reality show, minimal advances on the insurance front, and a label change that does nothing to change the narrative of what sales reps or the company can say relative to marketing Afrezza. As always, the level of cash the company can commit to its marketing efforts is also critical.

I realize that some readers will look at my projections and feel that I am being too bearish. I have been down that path before. A year ago I had readers slam my projections as "waaaay to low" only to see that they were actually to high. If there comes a point in the weeks ahead where re-thinking my projections is warranted, I will do so. If you feel that my projections are not fair, then please outline your own so that a rational discussion can take place.

In making these projections, I am fully aware of some of the efforts ahead. I feel that the reality show "Reversed" is a cool concept, but that it will not reach as many and more importantly convince them to try Afrezza. The show is airing on a small cable channel in the lull of the summer. It is my opinion that the show will create more discussion about whether or not diabetes can be "reversed" than the treatment options available to diabetics. For the sake of Afrezza and those that benefit from it, I hope I am proven wrong.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

Summary

Script sales are well below what is needed. The numbers next week will not be impressive due to the holiday. The company remains in a tight situation with cash, and in my opinion lacks leverage. I feel that there is a window of about 60 days that will see the company reach critical mass on either diluting shareholders or finding a deal that brings in material funds. The Mann Group and Deerfield actions could impact the equity substantially. In my opinion this investment remains highly speculative and carries a large degree of risk that needs to be understood. In my opinion even if the company were to sell itself, many investors that were in prior to the reverse split may be disappointed. MannKind has pulled a few rabbits out of hats, but at this stage is running out of hats and rabbits. Stay Tuned!

