Paychex With A 3.22% Dividend Yield Looks Attractive

The 3.22% dividend yield is attractive compared to the 10-Year U.S. Treasury Yield of 2.37%.

Paychex (PAYX) is worth a look based upon the attractive dividend yield of 3.22% and its history of increasing the dividend. It has a strong balance sheet with little debt. Management gets high marks for its capital allocation and return on assets.

Management has shown a preference for returning cash to owners via the payment of a quarterly dividend compared to providing owners cash to those selling shares via share repurchases.

Paychex describes itself in an SEC filing as "a leading provider of integrated human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, retirement, and insurance services for small to medium sized businesses in the United States." Its website describes the product offerings along with investor information.

The current quarterly dividend is $0.46 for a dividend yield of 3.22%. Long-term investors seeking income may find Paychex's current dividend yield attractive, and for its history of increasing the dividend, this increases the investor's yield on cost. In addition, an increased dividend is a sign of management confidence in future earnings growth. The chart below illustrates the strong record of dividend increases.

PAYX Dividend Per Share (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Recently, the share price has been under pressure, closing at $56.97. The decline in the share price is seen as a buying opportunity for dividend-minded investors. Year-to-date the stock has vastly underperformed the S&P 500 index, as seen in the chart below. The weakness in the share price might be a reflection of the Federal Reserve interest rate hikes. However, a growing economy should help Paychex if the small and medium-sized businesses can grow and prosper.

PAYX data by YCharts

The source data for the images below came from SEC filings. Some key income statement metrics are below.

The change in year-over-year earnings-per-share growth has picked up the past three quarters. And net income as a percentage of revenues has been in the range of 23.6% to 28.9% during the past seven quarters.

The balance sheet is shown below.

There is little debt on the balance sheet. Short-term borrowings were $55.4 million compared to $189.9 million in cash and cash equivalents during the last quarter. This is a strong balance sheet.

Key ratios:

The management of Paychex has done an outstanding job with attractive return on assets and dividend payout ratio.

Risk

Paychex has an attractive dividend yield compared to the 10-Year U.S. Treasury Yield. However, recently the 10-Year Yield has started to move higher, currently at 2.37%. This could make the current dividend yield less attractive and pressure the shares. If the 10-Year Yield is moving higher as a result of economic growth, then long-term investors could be well rewarded for holding the shares and adding shares on any additional weakness. A growing economy would be expected to help increase earnings and dividends.

It is possible that investor sentiment shifts and the price-earning multiple contracts. That could pressure the share price. However, the reason for the Paychex idea is dividend-based, not share appreciation-based.

PAYX PE Ratio (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

The share price has had some wild swings, so investors must be comfortable with the business prospects and the stream of dividend payments.

PAYX data by YCharts

The chart below shows the spread between Paychex dividend yield versus the 10-Year U.S. Treasury Yield. The yield pickup from the shares is currently 87 basis points. It should be noted that a 10-Year Note will have a fixed payment while the dividend of Paychex could increase or decrease.

Fundamental Chart data by YCharts

Bottom line

Paychex is owned for its attractive dividend yield at 3.22% that exceeds the 10-Year U.S Treasury Yield of 2.37%. With a history of increasing the dividend, long-term investors might enjoy greater income with each passing year. Options are available on Paychex that investors can explore to generate additional income via the sale of a put option to purchase additional shares at a discount or earn the premium, or covered calls can be sold for income and possible capital appreciation.

If dividend income is the goal, then Paychex is worth considering. If capital invested in the shares might be needed in the near future, then it might not be worth the risk.

Additional research can be performed by reviewing the Paychex website and their SEC filings.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PAYX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Also short puts to purchase shares at a discount or earn the option premium. Option positions may be revised depending on market conditions.